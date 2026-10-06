Tactics over watts? Surprise checkpoints and different route options as UCI revolutionises format for 2026 Esports World Championships

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Organisers hope the need to 'read the race' will create 'a much more dynamic Championships'

The 2026 UCI Esports will have a new format
(Image credit: UCI/MyWhoosh)

The UCI has announced changes to the format of the Esports World Championships intended to add a tactical element to the racing, where the winner will be the racer with most points, not necessarily the first rider across the finish line.

The UCI has also revealed the event will take place a week earlier than was originally advertised, in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on December 5, after the event was originally set to take place across separate locations.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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