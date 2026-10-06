Tactics over watts? Surprise checkpoints and different route options as UCI revolutionises format for 2026 Esports World Championships

The UCI has announced changes to the format of the Esports World Championships intended to add a tactical element to the racing, where the winner will be the racer with most points, not necessarily the first rider across the finish line.

The UCI has also revealed the event will take place a week earlier than was originally advertised, in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on December 5, after the event was originally set to take place across separate locations.

Run in conjunction with the UCI’s race platform partner, MyWhoosh, the E-Sports World Championships will be split into two stages, the first with 'surge checkpoints', the second a more conventional points race, though with route options to add spice and decision making. Points will be combined from both stages and the rider with the highest total wins the title.

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"They will need to demonstrate both physical strength and tactical acumen to be in with a chance of taking the ultimate honours and the prestigious rainbow jersey of UCI World Champion," said the UCI president, David Lapparient.

How will the new format work?

Held over 7.6km, the opening-stage surge checkpoints will be a surprise, announced to all riders in each race simultaneously, though only 500m in advance, with the first 10 across the line earning points. It’s hoped this will create a tactical dilemma for the riders who will need to position themselves carefully to ensure they are best placed to collect points, though not on the front in the virtual wind.

Perhaps the biggest innovation is the second stage. Held over four 5km laps, each lap includes two scoring lines where riders can earn points. For the first, riders will need to make a decision whether to pick a hilly route offering more points, or a flatter and faster one awarding fewer points.

The second scoring line will be a common checkpoint, coming after the hilly and flat routes have converged, requiring competitors to decide whether to choose the hilly route for more points, or the flatter route to prioritise recovery and the common sprint point. This format provides eight points-scoring opportunities throughout the second stage, with double points on the finish line.

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"We wanted this year’s format to ask more of riders than simply producing the biggest numbers," said Matt Smithson, Director of Esports and Game Operations at MyWhoosh.

"The surprise checkpoints and route choices mean they have to read the race, make decisions under pressure and decide when it is worth spending energy for points. That should create a much more dynamic Championships and, crucially, a format that makes full use of what cycling esports can do rather than simply recreating a road race in a virtual environment."

Only 36 riders will compete in the event, 18 men and 18 women, all selected via a series of qualification events and a semi-final which took place on October 2.

The Copenhagen event replaces the two-venue championships originally slated, and will take place in a purpose built studio. The event will be broadcast live.

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