'I would love to go back to Strade Bianche' - Mathieu van der Poel reveals regrets about missing Italian Classic

Dutchman racing Tirreno-Adriatico to build Classics peak

2021 Strade Bianche: Mathieu van der Poel claims the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) has admitted to Cyclingnews that he felt a few regrets about not riding this year's Strade Bianche but said he would love to go back to the Tuscany gravel race, perhaps when he no longer races cyclo-cross in the winter.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider travelled to Italy on Saturday but to race this week's Tirreno-Adriatico as the final build-up to Milan-San Remo and the cobbled Classics.

Van der Poel saw the highlights of Strade Bianche and how friend and rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) again dominated the race, sparking pangs of regret.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

