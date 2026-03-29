'If we had gone all out I think we could have made it' - Mathieu van der Poel explains tactical decisions taken in breakaway at In Flanders Fields

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Former World Champion and fellow-breakaway Wout van Aert caught within sight of the finish

2026 In Flanders Fields: Mathieu van der Poel leads Wout van Aert over the Kemmelberg
2026 In Flanders Fields: Mathieu van der Poel leads Wout van Aert over the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has explained that while he and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) were trying their best to make it to the finish ahead of the bunch at In Flanders Fields, his collaboration in the late breakaway move was always part of a bigger plan involving Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate and final winner Jasper Philipsen, too.

Van der Poel scorched away on the Kemmelberg from a small break, taking Van Aert with him, and the two made it all the way together to the streets of Wevelgem, 30 kilometres further on.

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Looking ahead is Flanders and a chance to become the first rider ever to win the Tour of Flanders four times. Even if Van der Poel has yet to take one edition of In Flanders Fields, and after 2026 that remains the case, De Ronde remains an even bigger goal, although the presence of one Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) also has to be borne in mind.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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