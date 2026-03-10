'Going as deep as I did today is difficult to simulate in training' – Mathieu van der Poel puts on a show on Tirreno-Adriatico gravel ahead of next big Classics

Dutchman excels in the mud and rain as only Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari are able to match him

SAN GIMIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 10: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech attacks during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 2 a 206km stage from Camaiore to San Gimignano 332m / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in San Gimignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Van der Poel put the hammer down on the Tuscan gravel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel went deep and seemed to suffer, like few other times in his career, to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico but a smile soon replaced his gasps for air, the cyclo-cross World Champion admitting the gravel racing and all-out sprint in the shadows of the towers of San Gimignano was "cool".

"I think it was good to see on television. I enjoyed it," the Dutchman said in the post-race press conference.

Van der Poel didn't win a stage at the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico but emerged with the form to win Milan-San Remo, finished third to Tadej Pogačar and Mads Pedersen at the Tour of Flanders and won Paris-Roubaix. He appears on the same form trajectory this year, with his cyclo-cross campaign combined with warm-weather winter training giving him a solid base to improve in the weeks to come.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

