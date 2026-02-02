'That trip will provide the mental balance he needs' – Mathieu van der Poel heads for ski holiday before turning focus to the road and more face-offs with Tadej Pogačar

By published

The now eight-time cyclo-cross world champion touched down in Livingo on Monday to recharge

01/02/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships - Hulst, Zeeland, Netherlands - Men’s Elite - Winner Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) Celebrates
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

After the dust settles on his record-breaking eighth cyclo-cross world title win, following a short ski holiday Mathieu van der Poel will turn his attention back to the road and challenging Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the Monuments in the spring.

His debut on the tarmac in 2026 will either come at Opening Weekend for a debut appearance in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28, or at Tirreno-Adriatico, which kicks off on March 9 in Lido di Camaiore.

His schedule after a debut in Belgium or Italy isn't clear yet, but Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix are the three likely key races to follow – where Pogačar should also be present – before likely heading back to the Tour de France, where he won a stage and led the race twice last season.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

