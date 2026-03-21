'I can't hold my handlebars properly anymore' – Mathieu van der Poel sheds light on the crash and injury which left him out of the running at Milan-San Remo

News
By published

'I think the damage isn't too bad, but it really does hurt' says Dutchman of gruesome finger injury

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech meets the media press after the 117th Milano-Sanremo 2026, Men&#039;s Elite a 298km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel speaks to the press after the 2026 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Milan-San Remo champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wasn't in the mix for a third victory on the Via Roma on Saturday afternoon, the Dutchman having been dropped on the Poggio en route to an eighth-place finish.

Four seconds up the road, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) for glory at the year's first Monument, the pair having left Van der Poel behind on the final climb of the 298km race.

It was a disappointing result for the Alpecin-Premier Tech leader, but an understandable one after he revealed that he was also caught up in the crash which took out Pogačar as well as Wout van Aert, Biniam Girmay, and several others with 32km to run, just before the Cipressa climb.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, he and Pidcock were the only riders who could live with Pogačar's acceleration up the penultimate climb of the race.

But it was on the Poggio where the after-effects of the crash told. Pogačar attacked once again 700 metres into the 3.7km climb, and Van der Poel had no answer.

Mathieu van der Poel&#039;s Milan-San Remo 2026 finger injury (Het Laatste Nieuws)

A look at Mathieu van der Poel's finger injury (Image credit: Het Laatste Nieuws)

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.