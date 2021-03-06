Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) becomes first Dutchman to win Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel charges ahead of Julian Alaphilippe on 18 per cent gradient to finish in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe charging to second-place finish in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 33 Second place for Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 33 Third place finish in Siena for Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 33 Select group includes Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix, Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo, Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma and at front Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 33 Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates during the 184km race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 33 Clear skies for 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe in front of lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 33 Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Gianluca Brambilla of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 33 15th Strade Bianche rolls across Siena terrain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 33 Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 33 2021 Strade Bianche has clear weather (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 33 Kevin Geniets of Groupama-FDJ and Quinn Simmons of rek-Segafredo trail Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 Wout van Aert leads Tom Pidcock in lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep drives pace at front of lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 33 Front group heads to Siena with Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep, Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, Kevin Geniets of Groupama-FDJ, Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citren Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 33 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is the only Colombian in the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 33 Strade Bianche featured 63km of gravel on the 184km route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) makes acceleration with 3km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 33 Small group chasing leaders included Simon Carr of EF Education-Nippo, Simon Clarke of Team Qhubeka Assos, Jakob Fuglsang of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 33 Winner Mathieu van der Poel celebrates with third-place finisher Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel with trophy at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep on the podium with second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 33 Bunch in final climb are Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen Team, Romain Bardet of Team DSM, Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 33 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana -Premier Tech and Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos make final ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 33 Tadej Pogacar climbs to seventh place finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 33 Tom Pidcock finishes fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 33 Michael Gogl of Team Qhubeka Assos would finish sixth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 33 Final podium celebration (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the men’s Strade Bianche after an intense battle between the biggest names in the sport on the spectacular dirt roads of Tuscany.



Van der Poel attacked on the final Le Tolfe dirt sector with only Julian Alaphilppe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) able to go with him. He then attacked them and dropped them on the Via Santa Caterina climb to Siena to win alone in the Piazza del Campo.



2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was distanced with 23km to go, he fought back on but was then unable to go with van der Poel, Alaphilippe, and Bernal. He finished fourth at 51 seconds.



