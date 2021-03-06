Trending

Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche

By

Alaphilippe second, Bernal third

Image 1 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) becomes first Dutchman to win Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel charges ahead of Julian Alaphilippe on 18 per cent gradient to finish in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe charging to second-place finish in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 33

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Arrival / Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step during the Eroica - 15th Strade Bianche 2021, Men's Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena - Piazza del Campo / #StradeBianche / on March 06, 2021 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Second place for Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Arrival Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Third place finish in Siena for Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway Gravel Strokes Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Select group includes Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix, Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo, Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma and at front Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates during the 184km race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Clear skies for 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway Gravel Strokes Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe in front of lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway Gravel Strokes Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Gianluca Brambilla of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

15th Strade Bianche rolls across Siena terrain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Alex Howes of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Strade Bianche Boundary marker stone during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Landscape Fans Public StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

2021 Strade Bianche has clear weather (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Kevin Geniets of Luxembourg and Team Groupama FDJ Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Breakaway Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kevin Geniets of Groupama-FDJ and Quinn Simmons of rek-Segafredo trail Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Michael Gogl of Austria and Team Qhubeka Assos during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Breakaway Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert leads Tom Pidcock in lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Breakaway Dust StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep drives pace at front of lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Kevin Geniets of Luxembourg and Team Groupama FDJ Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Front group heads to Siena with Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep, Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, Kevin Geniets of Groupama-FDJ, Quinn Simmons of Trek-Segafredo and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citren Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Breakaway StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is the only Colombian in the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Dust Gravel Strokes Attack StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Andreas Lorentz Kron of Denmark and Team Lotto Soudal Gonzalo Serrano of Spain and Movistar Team Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix The Peloton passing through Tuscany landscape during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Gravel Strokes Dust Landscape StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Strade Bianche featured 63km of gravel on the 184km route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Dust Gravel Strokes Attack StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) makes acceleration with 3km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Small group chasing leaders included Simon Carr of EF Education-Nippo, Simon Clarke of Team Qhubeka Assos, Jakob Fuglsang of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Podium Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Trophy Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Winner Mathieu van der Poel celebrates with third-place finisher Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Podium Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel with trophy at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Podium Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep on the podium with second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 33

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R CitrÃ¶en Team, Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM & Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek - Segafredo during the Eroica - 15th Strade Bianche 2021, Men's Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena - Piazza del Campo / #StradeBianche / on March 06, 2021 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Bunch in final climb are Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen Team, Romain Bardet of Team DSM, Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana -Premier Tech and Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka Assos make final ascent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 33

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates & Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica - 15th Strade Bianche 2021, Men's Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena - Piazza del Campo / #StradeBianche / on March 06, 2021 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar climbs to seventh place finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock finishes fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Michael Gogl of Austria and Team Qhubeka Assos during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Gogl of Team Qhubeka Assos would finish sixth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 33

SIENA ITALY MARCH 06 Podium Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the Eroica 15th Strade Bianche 2021 Mens Elite a 184km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo Trophy Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures StradeBianche on March 06 2021 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Final podium celebration (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the men’s Strade Bianche after an intense battle between the biggest names in the sport on the spectacular dirt roads of Tuscany. 

Van der Poel attacked on the final Le Tolfe dirt sector with only Julian Alaphilppe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) able to go with him. He then attacked them and dropped them on the Via Santa Caterina climb to Siena to win alone in the Piazza del Campo. 

2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was distanced with 23km to go, he fought back on but was then unable to go with van der Poel, Alaphilippe, and Bernal. He finished fourth at 51 seconds.

More to come...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:40:29
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:20
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:51
5Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:54
6Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:25
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:39
11Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:36
12Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:45
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:19
14Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:21
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:26
16Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:30
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:12
18Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:26
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
23Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
24Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:30
25Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:32
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
27Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:39
30Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
31Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
32Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
33Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
34Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:43
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:48
41Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51
44Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
46Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:06:59
48Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:04
49Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
50Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
51Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
52Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
55Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:19
56Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:23
57Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:28
58Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:48
59Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:49
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:21
61Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:10:25
63Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:10:40
64Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:44
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:08
66Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:11:48
67Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:57
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54

Latest on Cyclingnews