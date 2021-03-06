Mathieu van der Poel wins Strade Bianche
Alaphilippe second, Bernal third
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the men’s Strade Bianche after an intense battle between the biggest names in the sport on the spectacular dirt roads of Tuscany.
Van der Poel attacked on the final Le Tolfe dirt sector with only Julian Alaphilppe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) able to go with him. He then attacked them and dropped them on the Via Santa Caterina climb to Siena to win alone in the Piazza del Campo.
2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was distanced with 23km to go, he fought back on but was then unable to go with van der Poel, Alaphilippe, and Bernal. He finished fourth at 51 seconds.
More to come...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:40:29
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:20
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:51
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:54
|6
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:25
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:39
|11
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:36
|12
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:45
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:19
|14
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:21
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:26
|16
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:30
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:12
|18
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:26
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|24
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:30
|25
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:32
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:39
|30
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|34
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:43
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:48
|41
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:51
|44
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:59
|48
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:04
|49
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:19
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:23
|57
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:28
|58
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:48
|59
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:49
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:21
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:10:25
|63
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:40
|64
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:44
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:08
|66
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:11:48
|67
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:57
|68
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:54
