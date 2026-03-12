'Milan-San Remo should be fun' – Mathieu van der Poel shows he is ready for the Classics with Tirreno-Adriatico tactical masterclass

Dutchman wins stage 4 with 280-metre sprint in Martinsicuro

MARTINSICURO, ITALY - MARCH 12: (L-R) Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Blue Leader Jersey and Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech - Purple Sprint Jersey compete during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 4 a 213km stage from Tagliacozzo to Martinsicuro / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2026 in Martinsicuro, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel in action during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of Tirreno-Adriatico designed stage 4 to replicate the racing of Milan-San Remo, and Mathieu van der Poel showed he is ready for this year's La Classicissima with a tactical masterclass of monument racing to Martinsicuro.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech leader had the legs to join the decisive selection, then rode a tactical perfect race, even taking advantage of Wout van Aert's generosity and other riders' weaker tactical options before unleashing a 280 metre sprint along the Adriatic seafront as if he was sprinting in San Remo's Via Roma finish.

"I think I'm ready, especially after this week, Milan-San Remo should be fun…" he said in the post-race press conference, insisting he is not obsessed with the race.

