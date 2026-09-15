2026 Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España podium finisher Felix Gall signs for Lidl-Trek for 2027

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Gregor Mülhlberger also joins German team after racing with Gall at Decathlon CMA CGM

2026 Vuelta a España: Felix Gall before stage 21
2026 Vuelta a España: Felix Gall before stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek have announced the signing of hugely talented climber and GC racer Felix Gall for 2027 in what is a major boost to their Grand Tour aspirations for next season and beyond.

The 28-year-old has just completed the Vuelta a España, where he finished third and took his second Grand Tour podium of 2026 after finishing second in the Giro d'Italia in May behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). He also won a top Spanish stage race, the Vuelta a Burgos, this summer.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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