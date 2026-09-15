Lidl-Trek have announced the signing of hugely talented climber and GC racer Felix Gall for 2027 in what is a major boost to their Grand Tour aspirations for next season and beyond.

The 28-year-old has just completed the Vuelta a España, where he finished third and took his second Grand Tour podium of 2026 after finishing second in the Giro d'Italia in May behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). He also won a top Spanish stage race, the Vuelta a Burgos, this summer.

Lidl-Trek also announced that Gall will be joined next year by fellow Austrian and friend Gregor Mühlberger, 32. Both riders are currently with French WorldTour squad Decathlon CMA CGM.

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One of the key transfer stories of 2026, Gall has signed a three-year contract through to the end of 2029, whilst Mühlberger has signed for two years, to the end of 2028.

Fifth in the Tour de France in 2025 and the winner of the toughest high mountain stage in the same race on the Col de la Loze back in 2023, Gall's double Grand Tour podium this season has seen him take a major step forward in terms of GC consistency.

His arrival at Lidl-Trek will see the team add to a strong stable of GC riders including Juan Ayuso, a former Vuelta podium finisher himself, and Mattias Skjelmose. However, it has been reported on Daniel Benson's substack that Tao Geoghegan Hart, the Giro d'Italia winner back in 2020, will likely be leaving Lidl-Trek at the end of the year.

Mühlberger himself has some notable GC finishes, taking 15th in the Giro d'Italia and then winning his home race, the Tour of Austria, in July. He was part of Gall's support team on the Vuelta, providing notable support on the crunch stage to Aitana, but then crashed out on stage 13, whilst running ninth overall.

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"Felix has truly grown into his role as a GC leader, and it has been exciting to watch him take another step forward each season," Lidl-Trek CEO Andy Schleck said in a press release announcing the double signing.

"Since his breakthrough Tour de France in 2023, he has continued to develop his consistency, confidence and ability to perform at the highest level across three demanding weeks. In 2026, Felix has shown that he belongs among the very best, establishing himself as a genuine Grand Tour podium contender. But we believe there is still so much more to come."

“Gregor will bring a wealth of experience to the Team over the next two years, but just as importantly, he brings the qualities every team values: loyalty, commitment and a willingness to give everything for those around him.

Gall himself said after the Vuelta podium finish that he believes the next logical move for him would be to try to win a Grand Tour, but warned that it was by no means a given and considered it a massive step. He pointed out it had taken Enric Mas (Movistar), the Vuelta winner, four podium finishes before winning it outright.

A pro since 2020, with first Sunweb (now Picnic PostNL) and then Decathlon since 2022, the former Junior World Road Race champion said in the same press release announcing his signing that, "With Lidl-Trek a new chapter in my career as professional cyclist begins.

"After wonderful years and the success that came with them, it is now time for me to take the next logical step. Lidl-Trek's high standards across all aspects of modern cycling align perfectly with my own goal of continuing to develop in the best possible way."

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