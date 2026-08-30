Vuelta a España: Race leader Enric Mas outsprints Oscar Onley to win stage 9 on Alto de Aitana

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Team Movistar&#039;s Spanish rider Enric Mas celebrates his victory followed by Team Netcompany Ineos&#039; Scottish rider Oscar Onley during the 9th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026 cycling tour, a 187,4 km race between Villajoyosa and Alto de Aitana in Confrides, on August 30, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) wins stage 9 ahead of Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Enric Mas (Movistar) scored a statement stage victory at the Vuelta a España, outsprinting Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) in a two-man dash to the line to score his first win in four years atop the Alto de Aitana on stage 9.

The Spaniard, racing his first day in the leader's red jersey, proved the strongest man of the GC group, attacking 3.2km from the finish of the arduous 187km stage and taking Onley with him.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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