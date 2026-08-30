Vuelta a España: Race leader Enric Mas outsprints Oscar Onley to win stage 9 on Alto de Aitana
Primoz Roglič takes third as Felix Gall falls off the pace on final brutal climb
Enric Mas (Movistar) scored a statement stage victory at the Vuelta a España, outsprinting Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) in a two-man dash to the line to score his first win in four years atop the Alto de Aitana on stage 9.
The Spaniard, racing his first day in the leader's red jersey, proved the strongest man of the GC group, attacking 3.2km from the finish of the arduous 187km stage and taking Onley with him.
He led from the front in the final kilometre, duly dispatching the Briton in the closing sprint as Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium, 12 seconds down.
"Now I understand Tadej. The jersey gives you wings," Mas joked after the stage, reported AS.
"From yesterday afternoon until now, I think the team has done a perfect job. We've been incredibly calm the whole time and controlled the situation very well.
"I've been excited like a little kid since the start, and to be able to win with the jersey, I assure you, is a very, very special feeling."
The race up the Aitana featured a long set-up ride by Decathlon CMA CGM, the French team pushing a high pace to launch Felix Gall's assault on the red jersey. The Austrian made his move 7km from the line, going time and again, but he couldn't get any separation from his rivals.
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Instead, it was new race leader Mas who made the difference. He matched every move by Gall before making one of his own. Surprisingly, Gall couldn't match the acceleration and quickly shed time in the race to the top.
Onley went along for the ride as Mas pushed on at the front, while Roglič attempted to bridge across but couldn't quite do it. Gall was further back, losing time rather than making it up.
The result leaves Mas with an extended lead in the general classification, 1:18 up on Roglič. Gall remains in third place, 1:39 off the lead, while Onley is up to fourth overall, 2:20 down.
How it unfolded
The Vuelta a España continued without former leader Tadej Pogačar on stage 9, with 5,000 metres of elevation – more than any other stage – across six climbs and a summit finish at the Alto de Aitana on the menu.
There were few flat metres during the 187.4km stage and the Puerto de Tárbena (7.2km at 5.4%), Puerto de El Miserat (5.2km at 10%), Puerto de Tollos (4.1km at 5.8%), Puerto de Tudons (7km at 5.3%), and Puerto de Benifallim (4.8km at 5.8%) lay on the route ahead of the summit finish (22km at 5.8%), visited for the first time in a decade.
Attacks flew from the start of the day, including the likes of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Alexey Lutsenko (NSN), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility).
Pavel Sivakov was also off the front, part of UAE Team Emirates-XRG's recalibrated strategy of aggression. At the top of the Puerto de Tárbena, he, Lutsenko and Kron were joined by Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) in the move.
There was more attacking behind, though, and gaps remained small, even 40km into the stage. Only 45 seconds separated the leading quintet and the peloton as a larger chase group raced between them.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG pair Kevin Vermaerke and Finn Fisher-Black were in the chase, as was Buitrago, Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany Ineos), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep), Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike), Gijs Leemreize (Picnic-PostNL), and Stefan Küng (Tudor).
The chasers bridged the gap to make it 15 up front after 55km of racing, before hitting the steep inclines of the Puerto de Miserat.
On the road to the Miserat, a group of 12 clipped off the front to try and chase, with Cort, Raúl Garcia Pierna (Movistar), and Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Walter Calzoni, Marcel Camprubí, Milan Vader (Pinarello-Q36.5), Atilla Valter (Bahrain Victorious), Pau Martí (NSN), Sylavin Moniquet (Cofidis), José Manuel Díaz (Burgos-Burpellet-BH), and Oliver Peace (Picnic-PostNL) among their number.
Further back, the peloton was led by Movistar on behalf of new race leader Enric Mas, the Spanish squad letting the breakaway riders take a three-minute lead.
The two breakaway groups merged after the Puerto de El Miserat, with the new-look break holding a near five-minute lead heading into the final 100km. Buitrago, with the polka dot jersey in his sights, led the race over the Miserat and the Puerto de Tollos, adding 13 points to his tally and taking the virtual classification lead.
Movistar continued to set the pace on the front behind as Buitrago added another three KOM points over the next climb of the Tudons before several riders, led by Romele, attacked off the front in the valley road afterwards.
It was Romele who led the race over the Puerto de Benifallim, 30 seconds up on lead chaser Camprubí. Six minutes down the climb, Decathlon CMA CGM took over from Movistar in the peloton for their leader Felix Gall.
On the descent, Sivakov joined Camprubí in chasing down Romele, joining him partway down the run towards the base of the Aitana. The trio headed into the final 40km of the race with a 50-second advantage over the strongest of the chasers, including Vermaerke, Paret-Peintre, Debruyne, Buitrago, Vader, Zana, and Kron.
The leading trio hit the Aitana with 1:20 over the rest as Decathlon continued their work in the peloton, hitting the climb with a five-minute deficit. The first move of the climb came from Vader, Buitrago, Paret-Peintre, and Zana, who jumped clear of the chasers, passing a dropped Romele.
Jordan Labrosse ended his mega-turn for Decathlon with 14km to run, leaving five of his Decathlon teammates at the head of the GC group just 3:30 off the leaders. Callum Scotson's turn took another 1:30 off the gap, while Léo Bisiaux and Matthew Riccitello also assisted the pacemaking before Gregor Mühlberger took over with Gall in his wheel.
Just inside 10km to go, Sivakov saw a chance to go clear and took it, leaving Camprubí behind. His time in the lead was numbered, too, though, and he looked certain to be caught. Mühlberger almost sprinted to the 7km mark before Gall made his move, a minute behind Sivakov.
The Austrian had Mas and a host of other GC contenders on his wheel, and the group swelled as the pace soon slowed. He went again at 6km to go, this time with Widar leading the chase, before, once again, the big names went along.
Carapaz was next to make a move, accelerating clear 5.5km from the finish. The Ecuadorian briefly got clear before there was a regrouping a kilometre later, the favourites – plus a resurgent Buitrago – catching and passing Sivakov.
Gall went again at 3.8km to go, and again was unable to break free. Mas, having matched each previous move, was next up, going at 3.2km to go and taking Onley with him. Roglič was next on the road, almost coming across under the 2km banner while Gall had nothing left to give.
Gall languished 35 seconds down and counting as the Mas hit the final kilometre. Roglič couldn't match the pace, either, leaving the race for the win up to Mas and Onley in a two-up sprint. It was Mas who led it out with Onley behind, and he held the front all the way to the line to celebrate victory in red at the Vuelta a España.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
5:10:40
|
2
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0
|
3
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:0:12
|
4
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:0:18
|
5
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:0:20
|
6
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:0:20
|
7
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:0:25
|
8
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:0:33
|
9
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:0:54
|
10
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:1:41
|
11
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:1:44
|
12
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:1:44
|
13
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:1:51
|
14
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:1:51
|
15
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:1:51
|
16
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:2:12
|
17
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:3:15
|
18
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:3:22
|
19
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:3:22
|
20
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:3:36
|
21
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:3:52
|
22
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:4:37
|
23
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:5:18
|
24
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:6:20
|
25
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:7:23
|
26
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:7:34
|
27
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:7:34
|
28
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:7:36
|
29
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:7:51
|
30
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:8:22
|
31
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:9:47
|
32
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:10:21
|
33
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:10:58
|
34
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:11:33
|
35
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:11:33
|
36
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:12:16
|
37
|
Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:13:29
|
38
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:13:39
|
39
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:13:39
|
40
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:13:39
|
41
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:13:47
|
42
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:14:29
|
43
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:14:30
|
44
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:14:50
|
45
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:14:50
|
46
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:14:50
|
47
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:15:20
|
48
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:15:42
|
49
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:15:42
|
50
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:16:42
|
51
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:16:51
|
52
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:18:33
|
53
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:18:33
|
54
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:19:24
|
55
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:19:53
|
56
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:19:56
|
57
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:19:56
|
58
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:19:56
|
59
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:19:56
|
60
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
0:19:56
|
61
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
0:19:56
|
62
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:19:56
|
63
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:19:56
|
64
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:19:56
|
65
|
Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:19:56
|
66
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:19:56
|
67
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:19:56
|
68
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:19:56
|
69
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:20:33
|
70
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:21:03
|
71
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:21:58
|
72
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:21:58
|
73
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:22:01
|
74
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:22:01
|
75
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:22:01
|
76
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:22:01
|
77
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:22:01
|
78
|
Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:22:01
|
79
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:22:01
|
80
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:22:01
|
81
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:22:01
|
82
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:22:01
|
83
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:22:01
|
84
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:22:01
|
85
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:22:01
|
86
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:22:01
|
87
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:22:01
|
88
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:22:58
|
89
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:23:14
|
90
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:23:51
|
91
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:23:51
|
92
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:23:52
|
93
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:23:52
|
94
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:23:52
|
95
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:23:52
|
96
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:23:52
|
97
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:23:52
|
98
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:23:52
|
99
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:23:52
|
100
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:23:52
|
101
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:23:52
|
102
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:23:52
|
103
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:23:52
|
104
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:24:57
|
105
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:24:57
|
106
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:25:11
|
107
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:25:54
|
108
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:28:08
|
109
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
0:28:12
|
110
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:28:37
|
111
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:29:13
|
112
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:29:13
|
113
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:29:47
|
114
|
Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:30:02
|
115
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:30:08
|
116
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:30:08
|
117
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:30:08
|
118
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:30:10
|
119
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:35:21
|
120
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:35:21
|
121
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:35:21
|
122
|
Lindsay de Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:35:21
|
123
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:35:21
|
124
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:35:21
|
125
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:35:21
|
126
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:35:21
|
127
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:35:21
|
128
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:35:21
|
129
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:35:21
|
130
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team
|
0:35:21
|
131
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:35:21
|
132
|
David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:35:21
|
133
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:35:21
|
134
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:35:21
|
135
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:37:38
|
136
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:37:49
|
137
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:40:33
|
138
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:40:33
|
139
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:40:33
|
140
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:40:33
|
141
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:40:33
|
142
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:40:33
|
143
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:40:33
|
144
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:40:33
|
145
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:40:33
|
146
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:40:33
|
147
|
Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:40:33
|
148
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:40:33
|
149
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:40:33
|
150
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:40:33
|
151
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:40:33
|
152
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:40:33
|
153
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:40:33
|
154
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:40:33
|
155
|
Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:40:33
|
156
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:40:33
|
157
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:40:33
|
158
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:40:33
|
159
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:40:33
|
160
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:40:33
|
161
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:40:33
|
162
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:40:33
|
163
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:40:33
|
164
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:40:33
|
165
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:40:33
|
166
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:41:02
|
167
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
0:41:39
|
168
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:41:39
|
169
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:41:39
|
170
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:42:01
|
DNF
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 170 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 171 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|Row 172 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|Header Cell - Column 3
|
1
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
28:34:03
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|
2
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:1:18
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|
3
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:1:39
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|
4
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:2:20
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|
5
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:3:26
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|
6
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:3:55
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|
7
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:4:09
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|
8
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:4:39
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|
9
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:7:33
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|
10
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:8:05
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|
11
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:9:32
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|
12
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:9:34
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|
13
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:9:42
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|
14
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:12:58
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|
15
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:13:51
|Row 14 - Cell 3
|
16
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:15:36
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|
17
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:16:54
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|
18
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:16:57
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|
19
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:24:01
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|
20
|
Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:24:43
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|
21
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:27:36
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|
22
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:31:05
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|
23
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
0:31:28
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|
24
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:32:14
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|
25
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:35:20
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|
26
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:40:17
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|
27
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:41:12
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|
28
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:41:48
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|
29
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:45:45
|Row 28 - Cell 3
|
30
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:46:31
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|
31
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:47:12
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|
32
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:48:09
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|
33
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:48:23
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|
34
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:49:05
|Row 33 - Cell 3
|
35
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:50:16
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|
36
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:50:48
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|
37
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:51:42
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|
38
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:52:15
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|
39
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:52:46
|Row 38 - Cell 3
|
40
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:52:56
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|
41
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:53:52
|Row 40 - Cell 3
|
42
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:54:03
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|
43
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:54:44
|Row 42 - Cell 3
|
44
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
0:54:47
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|
45
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:55:51
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|
46
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:55:53
|Row 45 - Cell 3
|
47
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:56:53
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|
48
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:57:41
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|
49
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:58:20
|Row 48 - Cell 3
|
50
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:58:21
|Row 49 - Cell 3
|
51
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:58:34
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|
52
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:59:59
|Row 51 - Cell 3
|
53
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:00:02
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|
54
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:00:26
|Row 53 - Cell 3
|
55
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:00:40
|Row 54 - Cell 3
|
56
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:00:46
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|
57
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:00:48
|Row 56 - Cell 3
|
58
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
1:02:47
|Row 57 - Cell 3
|
59
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
1:03:21
|Row 58 - Cell 3
|
60
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:03:34
|Row 59 - Cell 3
|
61
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:03:41
|Row 60 - Cell 3
|
62
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:05:33
|Row 61 - Cell 3
|
63
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:06:29
|Row 62 - Cell 3
|
64
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:06:48
|Row 63 - Cell 3
|
65
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
1:07:09
|Row 64 - Cell 3
|
66
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:07:34
|Row 65 - Cell 3
|
67
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:08:44
|Row 66 - Cell 3
|
68
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:09:40
|Row 67 - Cell 3
|
69
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
1:09:42
|Row 68 - Cell 3
|
70
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:11:27
|Row 69 - Cell 3
|
71
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:12:26
|Row 70 - Cell 3
|
72
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:12:55
|Row 71 - Cell 3
|
73
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:13:05
|Row 72 - Cell 3
|
74
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:13:20
|Row 73 - Cell 3
|
75
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:13:48
|Row 74 - Cell 3
|
76
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:14:33
|Row 75 - Cell 3
|
77
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:15:51
|Row 76 - Cell 3
|
78
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:15:52
|Row 77 - Cell 3
|
79
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:16:11
|Row 78 - Cell 3
|
80
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:16:23
|Row 79 - Cell 3
|
81
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:16:47
|Row 80 - Cell 3
|
82
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:17:10
|Row 81 - Cell 3
|
83
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:17:43
|Row 82 - Cell 3
|
84
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:18:38
|Row 83 - Cell 3
|
85
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:18:46
|Row 84 - Cell 3
|
86
|
Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:19:07
|Row 85 - Cell 3
|
87
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:19:19
|Row 86 - Cell 3
|
88
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:20:07
|Row 87 - Cell 3
|
89
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:20:18
|Row 88 - Cell 3
|
90
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
1:20:35
|Row 89 - Cell 3
|
91
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:20:42
|Row 90 - Cell 3
|
92
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:21:06
|Row 91 - Cell 3
|
93
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
1:21:40
|Row 92 - Cell 3
|
94
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:21:56
|Row 93 - Cell 3
|
95
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
1:22:43
|Row 94 - Cell 3
|
96
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
1:23:52
|Row 95 - Cell 3
|
97
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
1:24:12
|Row 96 - Cell 3
|
98
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:24:28
|Row 97 - Cell 3
|
99
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
1:24:37
|Row 98 - Cell 3
|
100
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:24:40
|Row 99 - Cell 3
|
101
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:24:41
|Row 100 - Cell 3
|
102
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:25:54
|Row 101 - Cell 3
|
103
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:27:04
|Row 102 - Cell 3
|
104
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:27:04
|Row 103 - Cell 3
|
105
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:29:35
|Row 104 - Cell 3
|
106
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:30:26
|Row 105 - Cell 3
|
107
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:31:06
|Row 106 - Cell 3
|
108
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
1:31:21
|Row 107 - Cell 3
|
109
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:31:37
|Row 108 - Cell 3
|
110
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:32:00
|Row 109 - Cell 3
|
111
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:32:43
|Row 110 - Cell 3
|
112
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:32:46
|Row 111 - Cell 3
|
113
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:35:18
|Row 112 - Cell 3
|
114
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:35:59
|Row 113 - Cell 3
|
115
|
Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
1:36:55
|Row 114 - Cell 3
|
116
|
David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:37:45
|Row 115 - Cell 3
|
117
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:38:19
|Row 116 - Cell 3
|
118
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:38:33
|Row 117 - Cell 3
|
119
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:39:47
|Row 118 - Cell 3
|
120
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:40:20
|Row 119 - Cell 3
|
121
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
1:41:07
|Row 120 - Cell 3
|
122
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team
|
1:41:42
|Row 121 - Cell 3
|
123
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:42:29
|Row 122 - Cell 3
|
124
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:44:25
|Row 123 - Cell 3
|
125
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:44:57
|Row 124 - Cell 3
|
126
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
1:45:59
|Row 125 - Cell 3
|
127
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
1:46:31
|Row 126 - Cell 3
|
128
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:47:25
|Row 127 - Cell 3
|
129
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:47:26
|Row 128 - Cell 3
|
130
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:47:30
|Row 129 - Cell 3
|
131
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:48:15
|Row 130 - Cell 3
|
132
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:48:35
|Row 131 - Cell 3
|
133
|
Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:48:40
|Row 132 - Cell 3
|
134
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:49:03
|Row 133 - Cell 3
|
135
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:49:53
|Row 134 - Cell 3
|
136
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
1:50:12
|Row 135 - Cell 3
|
137
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:50:32
|Row 136 - Cell 3
|
138
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:51:04
|Row 137 - Cell 3
|
139
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:51:22
|Row 138 - Cell 3
|
140
|
Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
1:51:40
|Row 139 - Cell 3
|
141
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
1:52:00
|Row 140 - Cell 3
|
142
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:52:20
|Row 141 - Cell 3
|
143
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:52:24
|Row 142 - Cell 3
|
144
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:52:46
|Row 143 - Cell 3
|
145
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:53:28
|Row 144 - Cell 3
|
146
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:53:35
|Row 145 - Cell 3
|
147
|
Lindsay de Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:53:52
|Row 146 - Cell 3
|
148
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:53:53
|Row 147 - Cell 3
|
149
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:55:22
|Row 148 - Cell 3
|
150
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
1:55:37
|Row 149 - Cell 3
|
151
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
1:57:44
|Row 150 - Cell 3
|
152
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:57:52
|Row 151 - Cell 3
|
153
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:58:35
|Row 152 - Cell 3
|
154
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:58:48
|Row 153 - Cell 3
|
155
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2:00:55
|Row 154 - Cell 3
|
156
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:01:29
|Row 155 - Cell 3
|
157
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
2:02:03
|Row 156 - Cell 3
|
158
|
Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2:02:16
|Row 157 - Cell 3
|
159
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:02:20
|Row 158 - Cell 3
|
160
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:03:36
|Row 159 - Cell 3
|
161
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
2:04:04
|Row 160 - Cell 3
|
162
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
2:04:06
|Row 161 - Cell 3
|
163
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
2:05:12
|Row 162 - Cell 3
|
164
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
2:06:34
|Row 163 - Cell 3
|
165
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
2:11:56
|Row 164 - Cell 3
|
166
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
2:12:50
|Row 165 - Cell 3
|
167
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
2:15:19
|Row 166 - Cell 3
|
168
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
2:19:17
|Row 167 - Cell 3
|
169
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
2:24:53
|Row 168 - Cell 3
|
170
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2:27:46
|Row 169 - Cell 3
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
28:36:23
|
2
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:5:45
|
3
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:7:14
|
4
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:11:31
|
5
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:13:16
|
6
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:14:34
|
7
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:14:37
|
8
|
Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:22:23
|
9
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:25:16
|
10
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:33:00
|
11
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:43:25
|
12
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:44:11
|
13
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:50:26
|
14
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:52:24
|
15
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:56:01
|
16
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:57:39
|
17
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:57:42
|
18
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:58:20
|
19
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:01:14
|
20
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:01:21
|
21
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:05:14
|
22
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:07:20
|
23
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:10:06
|
24
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:10:35
|
25
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:11:00
|
26
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:11:28
|
27
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:13:51
|
28
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:14:03
|
29
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:16:18
|
30
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:17:58
|
31
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:19:36
|
32
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
1:20:23
|
33
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:22:20
|
34
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:22:21
|
35
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:24:44
|
36
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:24:44
|
37
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:28:06
|
38
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:28:46
|
39
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
1:29:01
|
40
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team
|
1:30:23
|
41
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:33:39
|
42
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:35:59
|
43
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:36:13
|
44
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:42:05
|
45
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:45:05
|
46
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:46:15
|
47
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:49:02
|
48
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
1:49:40
|
49
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:50:26
|
50
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:51:33
|
51
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
1:55:24
|
52
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:56:28
|
53
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:58:35
|
54
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:00:00
|
55
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
2:01:44
|
56
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
2:01:46
|
57
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
2:09:36
|
58
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2:25:26
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
124
|
2
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
67
|
3
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
59
|
4
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
58
|
5
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
57
|
6
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
52
|
7
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
47
|
8
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
47
|
9
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
47
|
10
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
45
|
11
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
43
|
12
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
39
|
13
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
38
|
14
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
38
|
15
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
35
|
16
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
34
|
17
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
33
|
18
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
32
|
19
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|
32
|
20
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
31
|
21
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
30
|
22
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
28
|
23
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
28
|
24
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
26
|
25
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
26
|
26
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
23
|
27
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
22
|
28
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
22
|
29
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
21
|
30
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
21
|
31
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
21
|
32
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
20
|
33
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
20
|
34
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
19
|
35
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
19
|
36
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
18
|
37
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
18
|
38
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
15
|
39
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
15
|
40
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
14
|
41
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
42
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
13
|
43
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
13
|
44
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
13
|
45
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
13
|
46
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
12
|
47
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
48
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
10
|
49
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
10
|
50
|
Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
51
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
52
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
9
|
53
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
9
|
54
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
8
|
55
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team
|
8
|
56
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team
|
6
|
57
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
6
|
58
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
6
|
59
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
6
|
60
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
5
|
61
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
5
|
62
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|
4
|
63
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
4
|
64
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
3
|
65
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
66
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
67
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2
|
68
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
69
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
2
|
70
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
2
|
71
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
1
|
72
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
29
|
2
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
24
|
3
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
19
|
4
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
16
|
5
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
13
|
6
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
13
|
7
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
12
|
8
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
11
|
9
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
10
|
10
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
9
|
11
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
12
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
7
|
13
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|
6
|
14
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
6
|
15
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
16
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
6
|
17
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
6
|
18
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
6
|
19
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
5
|
20
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
5
|
21
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
22
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
4
|
23
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
24
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
2
|
25
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|
2
|
26
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana
|
1
|
27
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
|
28
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1
|
29
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
30
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
31
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1
|
32
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
33
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1
|
34
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
1
|
35
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
1
|
36
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1
|
37
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1
|
38
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
1
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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