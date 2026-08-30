Vuelta a España: Race leader Enric Mas outsprints Oscar Onley to win stage 9 on Alto de Aitana

Enric Mas (Movistar) scored a statement stage victory at the Vuelta a España, outsprinting Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) in a two-man dash to the line to score his first win in four years atop the Alto de Aitana on stage 9.

The Spaniard, racing his first day in the leader's red jersey, proved the strongest man of the GC group, attacking 3.2km from the finish of the arduous 187km stage and taking Onley with him.

He led from the front in the final kilometre, duly dispatching the Briton in the closing sprint as Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium, 12 seconds down.

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"Now I understand Tadej. The jersey gives you wings," Mas joked after the stage, reported AS.

"From yesterday afternoon until now, I think the team has done a perfect job. We've been incredibly calm the whole time and controlled the situation very well.

"I've been excited like a little kid since the start, and to be able to win with the jersey, I assure you, is a very, very special feeling."

The race up the Aitana featured a long set-up ride by Decathlon CMA CGM, the French team pushing a high pace to launch Felix Gall's assault on the red jersey. The Austrian made his move 7km from the line, going time and again, but he couldn't get any separation from his rivals.

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Instead, it was new race leader Mas who made the difference. He matched every move by Gall before making one of his own. Surprisingly, Gall couldn't match the acceleration and quickly shed time in the race to the top.

Onley went along for the ride as Mas pushed on at the front, while Roglič attempted to bridge across but couldn't quite do it. Gall was further back, losing time rather than making it up.

The result leaves Mas with an extended lead in the general classification, 1:18 up on Roglič. Gall remains in third place, 1:39 off the lead, while Onley is up to fourth overall, 2:20 down.

How it unfolded

Enric Mas (Movistar) lines up at the start in Villajoyosa wearing the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España continued without former leader Tadej Pogačar on stage 9, with 5,000 metres of elevation – more than any other stage – across six climbs and a summit finish at the Alto de Aitana on the menu.

There were few flat metres during the 187.4km stage and the Puerto de Tárbena (7.2km at 5.4%), Puerto de El Miserat (5.2km at 10%), Puerto de Tollos (4.1km at 5.8%), Puerto de Tudons (7km at 5.3%), and Puerto de Benifallim (4.8km at 5.8%) lay on the route ahead of the summit finish (22km at 5.8%), visited for the first time in a decade.

Attacks flew from the start of the day, including the likes of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Alexey Lutsenko (NSN), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility).

Pavel Sivakov was also off the front, part of UAE Team Emirates-XRG's recalibrated strategy of aggression. At the top of the Puerto de Tárbena, he, Lutsenko and Kron were joined by Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana) in the move.

There was more attacking behind, though, and gaps remained small, even 40km into the stage. Only 45 seconds separated the leading quintet and the peloton as a larger chase group raced between them.

Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma) and Bruno Amirail (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG pair Kevin Vermaerke and Finn Fisher-Black were in the chase, as was Buitrago, Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany Ineos), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep), Urko Berrade (Kern Pharma), Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike), Gijs Leemreize (Picnic-PostNL), and Stefan Küng (Tudor).

The chasers bridged the gap to make it 15 up front after 55km of racing, before hitting the steep inclines of the Puerto de Miserat.

On the road to the Miserat, a group of 12 clipped off the front to try and chase, with Cort, Raúl Garcia Pierna (Movistar), and Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Walter Calzoni, Marcel Camprubí, Milan Vader (Pinarello-Q36.5), Atilla Valter (Bahrain Victorious), Pau Martí (NSN), Sylavin Moniquet (Cofidis), José Manuel Díaz (Burgos-Burpellet-BH), and Oliver Peace (Picnic-PostNL) among their number.

Further back, the peloton was led by Movistar on behalf of new race leader Enric Mas, the Spanish squad letting the breakaway riders take a three-minute lead.

Movistar sets the pace for race leader Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two breakaway groups merged after the Puerto de El Miserat, with the new-look break holding a near five-minute lead heading into the final 100km. Buitrago, with the polka dot jersey in his sights, led the race over the Miserat and the Puerto de Tollos, adding 13 points to his tally and taking the virtual classification lead.

Movistar continued to set the pace on the front behind as Buitrago added another three KOM points over the next climb of the Tudons before several riders, led by Romele, attacked off the front in the valley road afterwards.

It was Romele who led the race over the Puerto de Benifallim, 30 seconds up on lead chaser Camprubí. Six minutes down the climb, Decathlon CMA CGM took over from Movistar in the peloton for their leader Felix Gall.

On the descent, Sivakov joined Camprubí in chasing down Romele, joining him partway down the run towards the base of the Aitana. The trio headed into the final 40km of the race with a 50-second advantage over the strongest of the chasers, including Vermaerke, Paret-Peintre, Debruyne, Buitrago, Vader, Zana, and Kron.

The leading trio hit the Aitana with 1:20 over the rest as Decathlon continued their work in the peloton, hitting the climb with a five-minute deficit. The first move of the climb came from Vader, Buitrago, Paret-Peintre, and Zana, who jumped clear of the chasers, passing a dropped Romele.

Jordan Labrosse ended his mega-turn for Decathlon with 14km to run, leaving five of his Decathlon teammates at the head of the GC group just 3:30 off the leaders. Callum Scotson's turn took another 1:30 off the gap, while Léo Bisiaux and Matthew Riccitello also assisted the pacemaking before Gregor Mühlberger took over with Gall in his wheel.

Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) tries to cool himself down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just inside 10km to go, Sivakov saw a chance to go clear and took it, leaving Camprubí behind. His time in the lead was numbered, too, though, and he looked certain to be caught. Mühlberger almost sprinted to the 7km mark before Gall made his move, a minute behind Sivakov.

The Austrian had Mas and a host of other GC contenders on his wheel, and the group swelled as the pace soon slowed. He went again at 6km to go, this time with Widar leading the chase, before, once again, the big names went along.

Carapaz was next to make a move, accelerating clear 5.5km from the finish. The Ecuadorian briefly got clear before there was a regrouping a kilometre later, the favourites – plus a resurgent Buitrago – catching and passing Sivakov.

Gall went again at 3.8km to go, and again was unable to break free. Mas, having matched each previous move, was next up, going at 3.2km to go and taking Onley with him. Roglič was next on the road, almost coming across under the 2km banner while Gall had nothing left to give.

Gall languished 35 seconds down and counting as the Mas hit the final kilometre. Roglič couldn't match the pace, either, leaving the race for the win up to Mas and Onley in a two-up sprint. It was Mas who led it out with Onley behind, and he held the front all the way to the line to celebrate victory in red at the Vuelta a España.

Race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) leads Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost) on Alto de Aitana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 9 classification Pos Rider Time 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 5:10:40 2 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0 3 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:12 4 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:18 5 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana 0:0:20 6 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:0:20 7 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:0:25 8 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana 0:0:33 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:54 10 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:1:41 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:44 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:44 13 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:1:51 14 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:1:51 15 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:1:51 16 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:2:12 17 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:3:15 18 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:3:22 19 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:3:22 20 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:3:36 21 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:3:52 22 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:4:37 23 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:5:18 24 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 0:6:20 25 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:7:23 26 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:7:34 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:7:34 28 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:7:36 29 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:7:51 30 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:8:22 31 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:9:47 32 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:10:21 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:10:58 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:11:33 35 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team 0:11:33 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 0:12:16 37 Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:13:29 38 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:13:39 39 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:13:39 40 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:39 41 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:13:47 42 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:14:29 43 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:14:30 44 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:14:50 45 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:14:50 46 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 0:14:50 47 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:15:20 48 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 0:15:42 49 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team 0:15:42 50 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:16:42 51 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:51 52 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:18:33 53 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 0:18:33 54 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:19:24 55 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:19:53 56 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:56 57 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:19:56 58 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:19:56 59 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:19:56 60 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 0:19:56 61 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:19:56 62 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:19:56 63 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:19:56 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:19:56 65 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:19:56 66 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 0:19:56 67 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:19:56 68 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 0:19:56 69 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:33 70 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:21:03 71 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:58 72 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:58 73 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:22:01 74 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:01 75 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:22:01 76 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:22:01 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:22:01 78 Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:22:01 79 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:22:01 80 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:01 81 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:22:01 82 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:22:01 83 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:01 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:22:01 85 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:22:01 86 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:22:01 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:22:01 88 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:58 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:23:14 90 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:23:51 91 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:51 92 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 0:23:52 93 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:23:52 94 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:23:52 95 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team 0:23:52 96 Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:23:52 97 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 0:23:52 98 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52 99 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:23:52 100 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:23:52 101 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:23:52 102 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 0:23:52 103 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52 104 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:24:57 105 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:24:57 106 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team 0:25:11 107 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:25:54 108 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:28:08 109 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 0:28:12 110 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:28:37 111 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:29:13 112 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:13 113 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:29:47 114 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:30:02 115 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:30:08 116 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:30:08 117 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:30:08 118 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:30:10 119 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:35:21 120 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:35:21 121 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:35:21 122 Lindsay de Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:35:21 123 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:21 124 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:35:21 125 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:35:21 126 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:35:21 127 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:35:21 128 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:35:21 129 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:35:21 130 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team 0:35:21 131 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 0:35:21 132 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:35:21 133 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:35:21 134 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:35:21 135 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:37:38 136 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:37:49 137 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 0:40:33 138 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 0:40:33 139 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:40:33 140 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:40:33 141 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:40:33 142 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:33 143 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 0:40:33 144 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:40:33 145 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:40:33 146 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:40:33 147 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:40:33 148 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:40:33 149 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:40:33 150 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:40:33 151 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:40:33 152 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:40:33 153 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:40:33 154 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 0:40:33 155 Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:40:33 156 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:33 157 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla 0:40:33 158 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:40:33 159 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 0:40:33 160 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:40:33 161 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:40:33 162 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:40:33 163 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:40:33 164 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 0:40:33 165 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:40:33 166 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:41:02 167 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 0:41:39 168 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:39 169 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:39 170 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:42:01 DNF Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 170 - Cell 2 DNF Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 171 - Cell 2 DNF Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana Row 172 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 9 Pos Rider Time Header Cell - Column 3 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 28:34:03 Row 0 - Cell 3 2 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:1:18 Row 1 - Cell 3 3 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:39 Row 2 - Cell 3 4 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:2:20 Row 3 - Cell 3 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:3:26 Row 4 - Cell 3 6 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:3:55 Row 5 - Cell 3 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:4:09 Row 6 - Cell 3 8 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana 0:4:39 Row 7 - Cell 3 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:7:33 Row 8 - Cell 3 10 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:8:05 Row 9 - Cell 3 11 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:9:32 Row 10 - Cell 3 12 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:9:34 Row 11 - Cell 3 13 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana 0:9:42 Row 12 - Cell 3 14 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:12:58 Row 13 - Cell 3 15 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:13:51 Row 14 - Cell 3 16 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:15:36 Row 15 - Cell 3 17 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:16:54 Row 16 - Cell 3 18 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:16:57 Row 17 - Cell 3 19 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:24:01 Row 18 - Cell 3 20 Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:24:43 Row 19 - Cell 3 21 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:27:36 Row 20 - Cell 3 22 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team 0:31:05 Row 21 - Cell 3 23 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:31:28 Row 22 - Cell 3 24 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:32:14 Row 23 - Cell 3 25 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:20 Row 24 - Cell 3 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:40:17 Row 25 - Cell 3 27 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:12 Row 26 - Cell 3 28 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:41:48 Row 27 - Cell 3 29 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:45:45 Row 28 - Cell 3 30 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:46:31 Row 29 - Cell 3 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 0:47:12 Row 30 - Cell 3 32 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:48:09 Row 31 - Cell 3 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:48:23 Row 32 - Cell 3 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:49:05 Row 33 - Cell 3 35 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:50:16 Row 34 - Cell 3 36 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:50:48 Row 35 - Cell 3 37 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:51:42 Row 36 - Cell 3 38 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 0:52:15 Row 37 - Cell 3 39 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:52:46 Row 38 - Cell 3 40 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:52:56 Row 39 - Cell 3 41 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:52 Row 40 - Cell 3 42 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:54:03 Row 41 - Cell 3 43 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:54:44 Row 42 - Cell 3 44 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:54:47 Row 43 - Cell 3 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:55:51 Row 44 - Cell 3 46 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:55:53 Row 45 - Cell 3 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 0:56:53 Row 46 - Cell 3 48 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team 0:57:41 Row 47 - Cell 3 49 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:58:20 Row 48 - Cell 3 50 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:58:21 Row 49 - Cell 3 51 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:58:34 Row 50 - Cell 3 52 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:59:59 Row 51 - Cell 3 53 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:02 Row 52 - Cell 3 54 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:00:26 Row 53 - Cell 3 55 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:00:40 Row 54 - Cell 3 56 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 1:00:46 Row 55 - Cell 3 57 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:00:48 Row 56 - Cell 3 58 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 1:02:47 Row 57 - Cell 3 59 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 1:03:21 Row 58 - Cell 3 60 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 1:03:34 Row 59 - Cell 3 61 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:03:41 Row 60 - Cell 3 62 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:05:33 Row 61 - Cell 3 63 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:06:29 Row 62 - Cell 3 64 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team 1:06:48 Row 63 - Cell 3 65 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 1:07:09 Row 64 - Cell 3 66 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:07:34 Row 65 - Cell 3 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 1:08:44 Row 66 - Cell 3 68 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:40 Row 67 - Cell 3 69 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1:09:42 Row 68 - Cell 3 70 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 1:11:27 Row 69 - Cell 3 71 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:26 Row 70 - Cell 3 72 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 1:12:55 Row 71 - Cell 3 73 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 1:13:05 Row 72 - Cell 3 74 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:20 Row 73 - Cell 3 75 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:13:48 Row 74 - Cell 3 76 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:14:33 Row 75 - Cell 3 77 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:51 Row 76 - Cell 3 78 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 1:15:52 Row 77 - Cell 3 79 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:16:11 Row 78 - Cell 3 80 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:16:23 Row 79 - Cell 3 81 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 1:16:47 Row 80 - Cell 3 82 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:17:10 Row 81 - Cell 3 83 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:17:43 Row 82 - Cell 3 84 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 1:18:38 Row 83 - Cell 3 85 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:18:46 Row 84 - Cell 3 86 Sander de Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:19:07 Row 85 - Cell 3 87 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:19:19 Row 86 - Cell 3 88 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:07 Row 87 - Cell 3 89 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:20:18 Row 88 - Cell 3 90 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 1:20:35 Row 89 - Cell 3 91 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:20:42 Row 90 - Cell 3 92 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:21:06 Row 91 - Cell 3 93 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 1:21:40 Row 92 - Cell 3 94 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:21:56 Row 93 - Cell 3 95 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1:22:43 Row 94 - Cell 3 96 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 1:23:52 Row 95 - Cell 3 97 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1:24:12 Row 96 - Cell 3 98 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 1:24:28 Row 97 - Cell 3 99 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:24:37 Row 98 - Cell 3 100 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:40 Row 99 - Cell 3 101 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:24:41 Row 100 - Cell 3 102 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:25:54 Row 101 - Cell 3 103 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:27:04 Row 102 - Cell 3 104 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:04 Row 103 - Cell 3 105 Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 1:29:35 Row 104 - Cell 3 106 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:30:26 Row 105 - Cell 3 107 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:31:06 Row 106 - Cell 3 108 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 1:31:21 Row 107 - Cell 3 109 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:31:37 Row 108 - Cell 3 110 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 1:32:00 Row 109 - Cell 3 111 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team 1:32:43 Row 110 - Cell 3 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:32:46 Row 111 - Cell 3 113 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 1:35:18 Row 112 - Cell 3 114 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 1:35:59 Row 113 - Cell 3 115 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1:36:55 Row 114 - Cell 3 116 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:37:45 Row 115 - Cell 3 117 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:38:19 Row 116 - Cell 3 118 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 1:38:33 Row 117 - Cell 3 119 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:39:47 Row 118 - Cell 3 120 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:40:20 Row 119 - Cell 3 121 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 1:41:07 Row 120 - Cell 3 122 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team 1:41:42 Row 121 - Cell 3 123 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:42:29 Row 122 - Cell 3 124 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:44:25 Row 123 - Cell 3 125 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:44:57 Row 124 - Cell 3 126 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 1:45:59 Row 125 - Cell 3 127 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 1:46:31 Row 126 - Cell 3 128 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:47:25 Row 127 - Cell 3 129 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:47:26 Row 128 - Cell 3 130 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 1:47:30 Row 129 - Cell 3 131 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 1:48:15 Row 130 - Cell 3 132 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:48:35 Row 131 - Cell 3 133 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:48:40 Row 132 - Cell 3 134 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 1:49:03 Row 133 - Cell 3 135 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:49:53 Row 134 - Cell 3 136 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 1:50:12 Row 135 - Cell 3 137 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1:50:32 Row 136 - Cell 3 138 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:51:04 Row 137 - Cell 3 139 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:51:22 Row 138 - Cell 3 140 Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 1:51:40 Row 139 - Cell 3 141 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 1:52:00 Row 140 - Cell 3 142 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:52:20 Row 141 - Cell 3 143 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:52:24 Row 142 - Cell 3 144 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 1:52:46 Row 143 - Cell 3 145 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:28 Row 144 - Cell 3 146 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:53:35 Row 145 - Cell 3 147 Lindsay de Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:53:52 Row 146 - Cell 3 148 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:53:53 Row 147 - Cell 3 149 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 1:55:22 Row 148 - Cell 3 150 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 1:55:37 Row 149 - Cell 3 151 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 1:57:44 Row 150 - Cell 3 152 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:57:52 Row 151 - Cell 3 153 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 1:58:35 Row 152 - Cell 3 154 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:58:48 Row 153 - Cell 3 155 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 2:00:55 Row 154 - Cell 3 156 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2:01:29 Row 155 - Cell 3 157 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 2:02:03 Row 156 - Cell 3 158 Olivier le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2:02:16 Row 157 - Cell 3 159 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 2:02:20 Row 158 - Cell 3 160 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 2:03:36 Row 159 - Cell 3 161 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:04:04 Row 160 - Cell 3 162 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 2:04:06 Row 161 - Cell 3 163 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2:05:12 Row 162 - Cell 3 164 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 2:06:34 Row 163 - Cell 3 165 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 2:11:56 Row 164 - Cell 3 166 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla 2:12:50 Row 165 - Cell 3 167 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2:15:19 Row 166 - Cell 3 168 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2:19:17 Row 167 - Cell 3 169 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 2:24:53 Row 168 - Cell 3 170 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2:27:46 Row 169 - Cell 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Youth classification after stage 9 Pos Rider Time 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 28:36:23 2 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:5:45 3 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:7:14 4 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:11:31 5 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:13:16 6 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:14:34 7 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:14:37 8 Finlay Xavier Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:22:23 9 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:25:16 10 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:00 11 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:43:25 12 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:44:11 13 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:50:26 14 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:52:24 15 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:56:01 16 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:57:39 17 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:42 18 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:58:20 19 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 1:01:14 20 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:01:21 21 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:05:14 22 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:20 23 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:06 24 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 1:10:35 25 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:11:00 26 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:11:28 27 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:13:51 28 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 1:14:03 29 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 1:16:18 30 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:17:58 31 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:19:36 32 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1:20:23 33 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:20 34 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:22:21 35 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:24:44 36 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:44 37 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:28:06 38 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:28:46 39 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 1:29:01 40 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Team 1:30:23 41 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 1:33:39 42 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:35:59 43 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 1:36:13 44 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:42:05 45 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:45:05 46 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:46:15 47 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:02 48 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 1:49:40 49 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 1:50:26 50 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:51:33 51 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 1:55:24 52 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 1:56:28 53 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:58:35 54 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 2:00:00 55 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:01:44 56 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 2:01:46 57 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 2:09:36 58 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 2:25:26

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification after stage 9 Pos Rider Time 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 124 2 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 67 3 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 59 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 58 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 57 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 52 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 47 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 47 9 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 47 10 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 45 11 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 43 12 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 39 13 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 38 14 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 38 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 35 16 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 34 17 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 33 18 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 32 19 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team 32 20 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 31 21 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 30 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 28 23 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 28 24 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 26 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 26 26 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 23 27 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana 22 28 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 22 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 21 30 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 21 31 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 21 32 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 20 33 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 20 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana 19 35 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 19 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 18 37 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 18 38 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 15 39 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 15 40 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14 41 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 42 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 13 43 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 13 44 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 13 45 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 13 46 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 12 47 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 11 48 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 49 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 10 50 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 10 51 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco-AlUla 10 52 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 9 53 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 9 54 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8 55 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team 8 56 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Movistar Team 6 57 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 6 58 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 6 59 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 6 60 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 5 61 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 5 62 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 4 63 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 4 64 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 3 65 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3 66 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 67 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2 68 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 69 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 2 70 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2 71 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 1 72 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountain classification after stage 9 Pos Rider Time 1 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 29 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 24 3 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 19 4 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 16 5 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 13 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 13 7 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 12 8 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 11 9 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 10 10 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 9 11 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 9 12 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 7 13 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 6 14 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 6 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 6 17 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 6 18 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 6 19 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 5 20 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 5 21 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 22 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 4 23 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana 2 24 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 25 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) XDS Astana 1 27 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 1 28 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1 29 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 30 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 31 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 1 32 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 33 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 1 34 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Team 1 35 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1 36 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 1 37 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 1 38 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 1