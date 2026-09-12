'You can't win a Grand Tour without suffering' - as Vuelta a España victory beckons, Enric Mas reveals battle to overcome tough challenges

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Movistar leader comes through final major mountain stage with no complications

Overall final race leader Enric Mas celebrates with his team after stage 20 at the La Vuelta
Overall final race leader Enric Mas celebrates with his team after stage 20 at the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just 24 hours left before he claims overall victory in the Vuelta a España and after coming through the last mountain stage without any major incidents, Enric Mas has revealed that while there were some tough moments en route to what will be the biggest triumph of his career, he knew how to handle them.

On the hardest climbing stage of the entire Vuelta with nearly 5,000 metres of vertical climbing, the 31-year-old did not try to go for a second summit victory, instead opting to ride within himself and keep his closest rivals under control.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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