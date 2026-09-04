'Enric is the favourite' - Tadej Pogačar's director at UAE Team Emirates-XRG names Mas as top candidate to win Vuelta a España

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Joxean Fernández Matxin says team's top priority remains "to recover Tadej the person before Tadej the cyclist," after Slovenian's crash out of Vuelta

The scene around the UAE Team Emirates-XRG bus at the starts and finishes of the Vuelta a España, compared to a week ago, when Tadej Pogačar was still present, may be much quieter than before. But the squad continues to fight their corner in the race - and even after Pogačar's abandon and the end of their GC options, to stay alert to developments in the overall classification battle.

On that front, Pogačar's abandon has seen Enric Mas (Movistar) first inherit the overall lead, but then prove himself more than worthy of holding that position in the two summit finishes that followed.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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