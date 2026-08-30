'A question of patience' - assured climbing display gives Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas a long-sought stage win

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24 hours after claiming race lead due to Tadej Pogačar's abandon, Mas takes first Grand Tour stage win in eight years

Enric Mas (Movistar) happily pulled on the red leader&#039;s jersey after his stage 9 victory
Enric Mas (Movistar) happily pulled on the red leader's jersey after his stage 9 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Enric Mas has been buried so often he should have a discount at the funeral parlour' Spanish newspaper MARCA wrote recently about the Vuelta a España leader. But the veteran Movistar leader's latest racing renaissance, stunning the opposition with an assured climbing display and outduelling of Oscar Onley (Netcompany-Ineos) at the summit of the Aitana is surely his finest revival yet.

After taking over as Vuelta leader on Saturday following Tadej Pogačar's crashout and abandon, Mas had followed unwritten race etiquette to the letter by refusing to wear the red jersey on the winner's podium, as a sign of respect for the Slovenian.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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