'Enric is proving hard to match' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe management recognise strength of Vuelta a España leader Mas as Primož Roglič ships more time

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Four-time Vuelta winner loses another 25 seconds, drops to third overall

Primoz Roglic of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe loses time in GC on stage 14
Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe loses time in GC on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

History continued to repeat itself at the latest summit finish in the Vuelta a España as Primož Roglič once again remained very much in the GC battle, but once again suffered another defeat.

There have been no knock-out blows for the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe veteran, whose ability to fight back after a very difficult build-up to the Vuelta has been clear time and again on the roads of eastern and now southern Spain.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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