'To be honest, that was not the plan at all' - Kevin Vermaerke follows his instincts in latest long-distance Vuelta a España breakaway move

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US rider attacks 55 kilometres from line and opens two-minute advantage on hilly stage

Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacks on stage 14
Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacks on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when he hasn't planned it, Kevin Vermaerke seemingly just can't stop getting into dangerous-looking breakaway moves at this year's Vuelta a España, with the US rider first making it into a huge early attack on stage 14 to Sierra de la Pandera and then making a gutsy long-distance ambush that could have reaped him huge benefits.

After attacking 50 kilometres from the line, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer built up a lead of nearly two minutes at one point, creating speculation that he might have been able to stay away for the first victory of his career.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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