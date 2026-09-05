'Today's time gap was thanks to Raúl' - Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas pays tribute to teammate García Pierna for distancing key rival Primož Roglič

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Spaniard gains further 25 seconds on Slovenian veteran as second rest day approaches

Enric Mas of Movistar Team leads a group of GC contenders, including Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on final climb of stage 14
Enric Mas of Movistar Team leads a group of GC contenders, including Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on final climb of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another Vuelta a España summit finish saw race leader Enric Mas gain more time on arch-rival Primož Roglič, but on this occasion Mas recognised that when he opened up a gap near the top of the Sierra de la Pandera, it was thanks to a teammate, not himself.

Just as on the stage to Calar Alto two days earlier, Mas' teammate Raúl García Pierna had made it into the early break, and once again the two joined forces at a crucial moment in the stage.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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