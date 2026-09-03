'He doesn't always have these kinds of legs' - Enric Mas boosts overall lead in Vuelta a España

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Spaniard launches gutsy attack at 11 kilometres to go

Enric Mas finishes stage 12 of the Vuelta a España in the red jersey
Enric Mas leads the Vuelta by 1:45 after stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas took an important, if not decisive, step towards overall victory in the Vuelta a España on stage 12 to Calar Alto. After blasting off 11 kilometres from the finish and then fending off a group of chasers including key rivals Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Sixth on the first of four summit finishes in the last two weeks, Mas' move gave the Spaniard a 26-second advantage over Gall and Roglič, with his overall margin now stretching to 1:45 over the Slovenian.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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