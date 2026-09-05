'Sometimes he falls into that trap of wanting too much' – Decathlon admit potential weakness for Felix Gall in Vuelta a España red jersey battle

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French team remain confident with 2:06 to make up on Enric Mas, with podium buffer allowing for possible change in tactics

Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team - Red Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 9 a 187.4km stage from Villajoyosa to Alto de Aitana 1544m / #UCIWT / on August 30, 2026 in Alto de Aitana, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to his Decathlon CMA CGM team, Felix Gall is only just approaching his favoured terrain at the Vuelta a España: the most vicious, long and steep climbs, and with a solid buffer to defend his spot on the podium, it could open the door to more adventurous attacking from the Austrian.

Gall showed his bags of climbing talent to finish second at the Giro d'Italia this year behind only Jonas Vingegaard, but as it stands at the Vuelta, he's third, and with 2:06 to make up on race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) in the race for the red jersey.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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