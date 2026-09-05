Tour of Britain Men: Cees Bol scores decisive sprint win on stage 4 while breakaway partner Tim Wellens takes GC lead

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Former race leader Lewis Askey part of chase that falls short of catching duo in Leyburn

Cees Bol (Decathlon-CMA CGM) wins stage 4 at Tour of Britain Men from two-rider breakaway
Cees Bol (Decathlon-CMA CGM) wins stage 4 at Tour of Britain Men from two-rider breakaway (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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Cees Bol won the gritty fourth stage of the Tour of Britain Men on Saturday, the Decathlon-CMA CGM rider surviving from the day’s break going ahead of Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the Yorkshire Dales town of Leyburn.

Former Belgian champion Wellens started the day in second place overall, 12 seconds behind race leader Lewis Askey (NSN), his teammates working hard to set up an attack. That move came over 40km from the line, Wellens attacking from a peloton reduced to just a handful of riders on the day’s final classified climb at Redmire.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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