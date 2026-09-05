Cees Bol won the gritty fourth stage of the Tour of Britain Men on Saturday, the Decathlon-CMA CGM rider surviving from the day’s break going ahead of Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the Yorkshire Dales town of Leyburn.

Former Belgian champion Wellens started the day in second place overall, 12 seconds behind race leader Lewis Askey (NSN), his teammates working hard to set up an attack. That move came over 40km from the line, Wellens attacking from a peloton reduced to just a handful of riders on the day’s final classified climb at Redmire.

Reaching the breakaway close to the top of the tough climb, Wellens collected Bol, the pair building their lead on the plateau and the ensuing descent.

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It was far from straightforward for the leading duo though, and the chasing group was within 30 seconds with one kilometre to go. Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5) broke clear from that chase group to finish third, 21 second behind Bol.

Despite having two teammates and help from other teams for the final run into the finish in the North Yorkshire town of Leyburn, Askey, who won the race’s opening stage on Wednesday meanwhile, finished fifth, 27 seconds behind Wellens.

That place means Askey drops to second drops to second place overall, 21 seconds behind Wellens, with one stage to go.

It’s unexpected for me," said Bol whose other career victories have come in bunch sprints. "I was going the going in the break actually to help my teammate Daan [Hoole], but I found myself in the leading group on the on the top of the last climb, and then I knew the stage win was possible."

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"I mean, he was he was going to win the GC, so he did most of the work, he was really strong," Bol said of Wellens. "Hats off to him for taking the leader’s jersey. I gave him some pulls, and normally on the sprint I'm faster, and we both knew that, I think, so that's why the cooperation was good.

"I was suffering really hard because there was still a small hill, 2km to go, and Tim was really keeping the pace high there, so just suffering and focusing to to not let the wheel go, and then from the top there I didn't pull anymore, and then I knew I could could win."

Clash on the queen stage

The queen stage of this year’s Tour of Britain saw the peloton remain in Yorkshire, racing 165.8km from Helmsley to Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales. Climbing 2,169 metres, the route contained three classified climbs, two first-category and one second, and with the final two kilometres almost all uphill, with short gradients into double figures, a bunch sprint was not guaranteed.

It was an aggressive start to the day, with riders from the five WorldTour teams in the race particularly active in trying to form a breakaway. Finally, with almost 20km done, six riders escaped, former British champion Ben Swift (Netcompany-Ineos) with Cees Bol (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Xandro Meurisse (Pinarello-Q36.5), Ian López (Modern Adventure), Brem Deman (Flanders-Baloise) and Boas Lysgaard (BHS-PL Baton Bornholm) quickly building a lead over the bunch approaching two minutes.

Cees Bol (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) rides behind Ben Swift (Netcompany Ineos)and Brem Deman (Flanders - Baloise) in the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the gap out to five minutes on the climb of Greenhow, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team of Tim Wellens, who started the day in second place overall, upped the pace, hoping to trouble race leader Lewis Askey (NSN).

Despite their efforts, Askey survived, though behind him the peloton split and the breakaway’s advantage reduced to 3:13 as they crested the climb, with 96km remaining. While the peloton re-formed, UAE stayed on the front, gradually reducing the peloton’s deficit to 1:10 as the base of the day’s final classified climb at Redmire was reached.

With an average gradient of 8.1% over its 3.5 kilometres, the climb was sure to take its toll and not only did the peloton explode, but Askey began to slip backwards, UAE still applying pressure. With Askey drifting further back, Wellens made his move, the former Belgian champion reaching solo leader Meurisse just before the top of the climb.

Bol and Wellens head off at the front of the race (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Over the top Wellens was with Bol, the two riders almost 50 seconds ahead of Askey’s group, as they took on the long descent into Wensleydale before the final run to the line. Despite having two teammates to support him through the final 40k, Askey’s deficit slipped to a maximum of 1:20, even though Bol initially refused to lend the Belgian a hand.

Askey, on the other hand, had help, riders from Netcompnay-Ineos, Tudor Pro Cycling and Pinarello-Q36.5 all riding on the front and bringing the deficit to within one minute with 19km left.

Though the gap remained around the minute mark with 10km to go Wellens was rocking and rolling on his bike, the effort beginning to show, however, he and Bol managed to stay ahead to fight for the stage win.

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(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

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