'We're not ruling out anything' - EF Education-EasyPost confirm Richard Carapaz's ongoing fight for overall in Vuelta a España

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Former Vuelta podium finisher and Giro d'Italia winner currently running fourth overall in Spain

2026 Vuelta a España stage 13: Richard Carapaz during the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the Vuelta a España began, he said he wanted a top finish overall, and two weeks in, that hasn't changed: EF Education-EasyPost have confirmed that Richard Carapaz remains in the battle for the overall in what remains of the race.

As stage 14's mountainous race to Sierra de Pandera gets underway, Carapaz is currently in fourth place, 3:53 back, and with a 36-second advantage over his closest pursuer, Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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