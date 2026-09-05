From 99th to first – Marco Brenner bounces back from crashes and sickness to take Tudor's first Grand Tour stage victory, a result he 'always knew' he was capable of

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German rider comes of age by conquering brutal climb from hard-fought breakaway on stage 14 at Vuelta a España

Marco Brenner of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at podium as stage 14 winner
Marco Brenner of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at podium as stage 14 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

After bringing Tudor Pro Cycling and himself a maiden Grand Tour stage win at the Vuelta a España, Marco Brenner admitted that he "always knew" he was capable of results like this; he just needed everything to fall into place.

But it's the exact opposite of that which Brenner had to endure in the opening week of his third Grand Tour, suffering from illness and then crashing, plunging his chances of pulling off a performance as he did up to Sierra de la Pandera on Saturday into serious doubt.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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