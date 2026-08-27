Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar survives near-crash on descent for third victory of the race on stage 6

After what looked nailed on to be approaching another Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) solo exhibition, stage 6 of the Vuelta a España saw the race leader show rare weakness as he was chased down after attacking. He was forced to battle out the victory in a two-up sprint with a rejuvenated Enric Mas (Movistar).

Pogačar still emerged victorious in Castelló after a brutal day of all-out racing, but the sight of the red jersey being pulled back and briefly overtaken is perhaps the shock of the 2026 race so far, with his air on invincibility being challenged.

After all his struggles in recent seasons, the former four-time Vuelta podium finisher Mas showed signs of his previous best as he bridged across on the 1.9km of gravel on the final climb, before taking second on the stage and moving up to second overall.

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Pogačar avoided complete disaster on the final downhill run to the line after overshooting a corner and being forced to go off-road, before managing not to crash and rejoining with Mas.

He didn't have it all his own way, but when the line arrived, Pogačar completed the hat-trick, matching his haul of stage wins from his Grand Tour debut seven years ago in just six stages.

More to come.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 4:12:40 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:0:46 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 0:01:38 9 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 9 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 6 Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 15:38:27 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 0:03:34 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:21 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:04:50 5 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:04:55 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:05:36 7 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:05:37 8 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:05:40 9 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:05:58 10 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:06:30

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