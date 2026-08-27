Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar survives near-crash on descent for third victory of the race on stage 6
Race leader out-paces Enric Mas after escaping on steep gravel climb
After what looked nailed on to be approaching another Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) solo exhibition, stage 6 of the Vuelta a España saw the race leader show rare weakness as he was chased down after attacking. He was forced to battle out the victory in a two-up sprint with a rejuvenated Enric Mas (Movistar).
Pogačar still emerged victorious in Castelló after a brutal day of all-out racing, but the sight of the red jersey being pulled back and briefly overtaken is perhaps the shock of the 2026 race so far, with his air on invincibility being challenged.
After all his struggles in recent seasons, the former four-time Vuelta podium finisher Mas showed signs of his previous best as he bridged across on the 1.9km of gravel on the final climb, before taking second on the stage and moving up to second overall.
Pogačar avoided complete disaster on the final downhill run to the line after overshooting a corner and being forced to go off-road, before managing not to crash and rejoining with Mas.
He didn't have it all his own way, but when the line arrived, Pogačar completed the hat-trick, matching his haul of stage wins from his Grand Tour debut seven years ago in just six stages.
More to come.
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
4:12:40
|
2
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:0:46
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:01:38
|
9
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
15:38:27
|
2
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:03:34
|
3
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:21
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:04:50
|
5
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:04:55
|
6
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:05:36
|
7
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:05:37
|
8
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:05:40
|
9
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:58
|
10
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:06:30
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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