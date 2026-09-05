Vuelta España Femenina to change dates from May to October for the 2027 edition

Paula Blasi will have to wait until October 2027 to defend her red jersey

The women’s Vuelta España has finally set its 2027 date, with the eight stage race set to be run between October 3 and 10, the UCI announced in a press release on Friday.

The new date not only sees the race return to its original late-season spot, but also brings the order of women’s Grand Tours into line with those on the men’s calendar.

With the men’s race pushed back, finishing in late September to accommodate the Haute-Savoie Super World Championships, the women’s race will now start the week after the men. The race also returns to the eight stage format used in 2024.

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The WorldTour calendars for 2027 were announced in early June, though no exact date was allocated for the Vuelta Femenina, the UCI’s press release stating only that the event would take place immediately after the men’s race, something which has now come to fruition.

Whether the women’s race will immediately follow the men’s event from 2028 and beyond is open to question and will certainly require some juggling of the calendar. In regular seasons the World Championships begin just over a week after the men’s Vuelta concludes, but should the women’s Vuelta immediately follow the men’s race it would encroach on the Worlds, leaving no time for recovery and travel.

The Vuelta has moved around the calendar before. When it began as a one day race in 2015 it would take place on the final day of the men’s race, in early September, however, when it expanded to a full week in 2023, it moved to early May. With Itzulia Women and Vuelta Burgos Feminas held in the two following weeks, it created a cluttered spring calendar, while at the other end of the season there was very little in the way of Women’s WorldTour racing.

This season, for instance, there are only nine days of Women’s WorldTour racing after the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, with the last European race, the Classic Lorient Agglomération, happening at the end of August and the three day Tour of Chongming Island not taking place until October 9.

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While the Vuelta España Femenina has moved, the Vuelta Burgos Feminas will take its place, the four day race now slated to start on May 6.

These moves mitigate the lack of racing in the closing months of this year's Women's WorldTour season, creating more continuity. There will, however, be clash between the Vuelta and Chongming, which starts two days after the Spanish race, though that is a race where sprinters usually win the GC.

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