Vuelta España Femenina to change dates from May to October for the 2027 edition

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The Spanish Grand Tour returns to eight stages

Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) celebrates after winning the 2026 Vuelta España Femenina. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Paula Blasi will have to wait until October 2027 to defend her red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women’s Vuelta España has finally set its 2027 date, with the eight stage race set to be run between October 3 and 10, the UCI announced in a press release on Friday.

The new date not only sees the race return to its original late-season spot, but also brings the order of women’s Grand Tours into line with those on the men’s calendar.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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