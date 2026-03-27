Amstel Gold Race past winners
Champions 1966-2025
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Year
Winner
2025
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
2024
Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
2023
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2022
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
2021
Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2020
race cancelled
2019
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2018
Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
2017
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) QuickStep-Floors
2016
Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
2015
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2013
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Saxo–Tinkoff
2012
Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
2011
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2009
Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
2008
Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
2007
Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2006
Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
2005
Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004
Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2003
Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002
Michele Bartoli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2001
Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2000
Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1999
Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998
Rolf Järmann (Sui) Casino–AG2R
1997
Bjarne Riis (Den) Team Telekom
1996
Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
1995
Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti-Vaporetto
1994
Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi
1993
Rolf Järmann (Sui) Ariostea
1992
Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991
Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990
Adri van der Poel (Ned) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx
1989
Eric van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1988
Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
1987
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
1986
Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde
1985
Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko
1984
Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
1983
Phil Anderson (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo
1981
Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1980
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Creda
1979
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-McGregor
1978
Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977
Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion
1976
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1975
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1974
Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1973
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972
Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Avia
1971
Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
1970
Georges Pintens (Bel) Dr. Mann-Grundig
1969
Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Faema
1968
Harry Steevens (Ned) Willem II-Gazelle
1967
Arie den Hartog (Ned) Bic-Hutchinson
1966
Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
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