Amstel Gold Race past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1966-2025

Mattias Skjelmose raises a hand in disbelief to the right of Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel after beating them in the sprint
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) won Amstel Gold Race in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Amstel Gold Race past winners

Year

Winner

2025

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

2024

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

2023

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2022

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

2021

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2020

race cancelled

2019

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

2018

Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team

2017

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) QuickStep-Floors

2016

Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

2015

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx–Quick-Step

2014

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2013

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Saxo–Tinkoff

2012

Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana

2011

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2010

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2009

Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha

2008

Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre

2007

Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner

2006

Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team CSC

2005

Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi

2004

Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner

2003

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom

2002

Michele Bartoli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

2001

Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank

2000

Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom

1999

Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank

1998

Rolf Järmann (Sui) Casino–AG2R

1997

Bjarne Riis (Den) Team Telekom

1996

Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss Playbus

1995

Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti-Vaporetto

1994

Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi

1993

Rolf Järmann (Sui) Ariostea

1992

Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife

1991

Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca

1990

Adri van der Poel (Ned) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx

1989

Eric van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu

1988

Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago

1987

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago

1986

Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde

1985

Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko

1984

Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko

1983

Phil Anderson (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin

1982

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo

1981

Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane

1980

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Creda

1979

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-McGregor

1978

Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1977

Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion

1976

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda

1975

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1974

Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson

1973

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1972

Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Avia

1971

Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia

1970

Georges Pintens (Bel) Dr. Mann-Grundig

1969

Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Faema

1968

Harry Steevens (Ned) Willem II-Gazelle

1967

Arie den Hartog (Ned) Bic-Hutchinson

1966

Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson

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