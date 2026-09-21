On a course for the TT specialists, who will launch their career with rainbow glory? – World Championships junior men's time trial contenders

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The Italian and Danish squads lead the list of favourites for the junior title in Montreal

Julius Løvstrup Birkedal (Denmark) finishes third at the 2025 European time trial championships in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Julius Løvstrup Birkedal is one of our top contenders (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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