Tour de Luxembourg: Davide Piganzoli wins stage 4 time trial and increases his overall lead

Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) set the fastest time on stage 4, the individual time trial, of the Tour de Luxembourg

Race leader Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) clocked the fastest time of 26:49 to win stage 4, the individual time trial, at the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday.

The Italian bested Andrea Raccagni (Soudal-Quickstep) by three seconds and Leo Hayter (Modern Adventure) by 19 seconds to claim his first stage victory of the race.

The 64th rider off the start ramp, Raccagni was the first to break the 27-minute mark. The second-year pro then settled into the hot seat, watching rider after rider come through until the final starter finally bested his time.

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Piganzoli sped through the intermediate time check, besting Raccagni by 14 seconds, but though he faded in the second half of the course, he managed to hold on to take the win.

“It was really hard, but we start the the day thinking about to do a time trial full gas. So just to have the habit to go full for one time in a time trial, and it went super nice," Piganzoli said.

“The second part was a bit for the most specialist because was super fast. But, I arrived with 15 seconds on the intermediate sprint and was not confident, but I know that I can go faster also in the in the second part.”

Piganzoli increased his overall lead to 47 seconds over his closest rival. Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) moved up to second overall, two seconds ahead of his teammate Thomas Gachinard. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon CGM CMA) also moved up one spot to fourth overall, five seconds off the podium.

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The 24-year-old rider was confident going into the final stage, 177km from Mersch to Luxembourg-Limpertsberg.

“I'm quite confident about the team, about my skill. So for sure tomorrow we have to play a good game. But yeah, we are ready.”

Andrea Raccagni (Soudal-Quickstep) finished a close second in stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

From Ettelbruck, the hourglass-shaped route passed through the hamlets of Grentzingen and Welsdorf, ran alongside Colmar-Berg Castle, and reached Mertzig for the intermediate time check, 11.4km into the stage, before heading back to Ettelbruck. The 20.4km route was front-loaded with climbing, with a total of 350 metres of elevation gain. The final three kilometres are all downhill and include three sharp turns before the finish line at Place Marie-Adélaïde.

Under sunny skies, the second of 95 riders to leave the start ramp, Jardi Van der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost), set the early fast time of 28:53. He did not stay long on the silver hot seat, as Thibault Guernalec (TotalEnergies) set the new mark to beat with 27:20.

Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the 22nd rider to start, bested the Frenchman’s time by 11 seconds to take over the top of the leaderboard. Brit Leo Hayter (Modern Adventure) briefly held the fast time, but Raccagni clocked a time of 26:52.

The 68th rider to start, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-PremierTech), was 46 seconds down to Raccagni at the intermediate time check and lost more time in the second part of the stage, finishing 2:42 down.

Among the last 10 riders leaving the start ramp at two-minute intervals, Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon CGM CMA) first clocked the fastest intermediate time of 16:41 before race leader Piganzoli was faster after 11 kilometres.

But Paret-Peintre faded in the second half, the flatter portion, and slotted into fifth place, 16 seconds from Raccagni with four riders left to finish. Though Piganzoli also lost time in the second half, he held on to take the win.

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Stage 4 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 26:49.95 2 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:03 3 Leo William Hayter (GBr) Modern Adventure 0:0:19 4 Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:0:19 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:0:20 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:22 7 Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:0:25 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:25 9 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:0:26 10 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:31 11 Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:38 12 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:0:43 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:0:52 14 Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:0:54 15 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:0:56 16 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:0:58 17 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:59 18 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:02 19 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:1:05 20 Eike Behrens (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:1:05 21 Maxime Vezie (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:1:08 22 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:08 23 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:10 24 Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:1:11 25 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg 0:1:11 26 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 0:1:13 27 Théophile Vassal (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Development Team 0:1:15 28 Menno Huising (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:15 29 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:1:16 30 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:1:17 31 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:1:17 32 Moritz Mauss (Ger) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 0:1:19 33 Magnus Carstensen (Den) Ef Education - Aevolo 0:1:23 34 Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team 0:1:25 35 Rúben Rodrigues (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:1:37 36 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:39 37 Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:1:39 38 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:1:43 39 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:1:44 40 Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:1:45 41 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:1:51 42 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:54 43 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:1:59 44 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:2:04 45 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:2:04 46 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure 0:2:07 47 Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:2:08 48 Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 0:2:08 49 Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Coloquick 0:2:09 50 Axel Mariault (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:2:12 51 Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:2:13 52 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 0:2:14 53 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:2:17 54 Conrad Haugsted (Den) Team Coloquick 0:2:18 55 Milan van den Haute (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:2:23 56 Malte Hellerup (Den) Team Coloquick 0:2:27 57 Floris Haverdings (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:2:31 58 Lenaic Langella (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:2:34 59 Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure 0:2:43 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:2:43 61 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:2:45 62 Ruud Junior Nagengast (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:2:45 63 Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:2:46 64 Fausto Valentin Penna (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:2:49 65 Jermaine Zemke (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:2:51 66 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:2:54 67 Sebastian Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick 0:2:54 68 David Dominguez Vilchez (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:2:54 69 Oscar Rota Rus (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:2:56 70 Per Strand Hagenes (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:2:57 71 Loïc Bettendorff (Lux) Luxembourg 0:2:57 72 Jonas Reibsch (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:3:00 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:3:07 74 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek 0:3:08 75 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:3:09 76 Larry Valvasori (Lux) Luxembourg 0:3:20 77 Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur 0:3:29 78 Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy 0:3:30 79 Mats Berns (Lux) Luxembourg 0:3:32 80 Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Den) Team Coloquick 0:3:38 81 Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg 0:3:41 82 Mauro Brenner (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:3:52 83 Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure 0:3:52 84 Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:3:54 85 Pietro Mattio (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:3:54 86 Paul Wright (NZl) Modern Adventure 0:3:57 87 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:3:57 88 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:4:15 89 Pepe Albrecht (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net 0:4:18 90 Pedro Silva (Por) Feira Dos Sofás - Boavista 0:4:40 91 Steyn van der Veen (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:5:04 92 Danijel Agricola (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:5:08 93 Collin Westbroek (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel 0:5:30 94 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:5:57 DNS Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure Row 94 - Cell 2