Tour de Luxembourg: Davide Piganzoli wins stage 4 time trial and increases his overall lead

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Andrea Raccagni is second and Leo Hayter third in Ettelbruck

Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) set the fastest time on stage 4, the individual time trial, of the Tour de Luxembourg
Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) set the fastest time on stage 4, the individual time trial, of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Race leader Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) clocked the fastest time of 26:49 to win stage 4, the individual time trial, at the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday.

The Italian bested Andrea Raccagni (Soudal-Quickstep) by three seconds and Leo Hayter (Modern Adventure) by 19 seconds to claim his first stage victory of the race.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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