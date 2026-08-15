Arctic Race of Norway: Thomas Silva holds off Lennert van Eetvelt on steep uphill sprint to win stage 3 and takes race lead

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Alessando Pinarello takes third on ‘Norwegian mini-Mont Ventoux’ climb of Storheia

Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) wins stage 3 summit finish
Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) wins stage 3 summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) countered an attack by Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) in the final kilometre of the final climb up “Norwegian mini-Mont Ventoux”, Storheia, to win stage 3 of the Arctic Tour of Norway.

Crossing the line nine seconds later, Alessando Pinarello (NSN Cycling Team) took third.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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