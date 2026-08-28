Vuelta a España: Andreas Leknessund, Tobias Johannessen solo away from Wout van Aert in Uno-X Mobility 1-2 on stage 7

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Uno-X rider honours death of Norway's King Harald V with first Grand Tour stage victory

ARAMON VALDELINARES, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 7 a 149.48m stage from Vall d&amp;apos;Alba to Aramon Valdelinares 1965m / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2026 in Aramon Valdelinares, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After spending the entire day in the breakaway, Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) emerged victorious from a brutal 150km fight to the Aramón Valdelinares summit finish on stage 7, netting his first Grand Tour stage win after four times being a runner-up in the past.

Fittingly on a day of national mourning in Norway after the death of Harald V, it was Uno-X, in the team's debut at the Vuelta a España in 2026, who came to the fore, with Tobias Halland Johannessen finishing second to make it a memorable 1-2 finish. Both men had black armbands on in memory of the former king, with the stage starting after a minute's silence in Vall d'Alba.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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