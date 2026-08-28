Vuelta a España: Andreas Leknessund, Tobias Johannessen solo away from Wout van Aert in Uno-X Mobility 1-2 on stage 7
Uno-X rider honours death of Norway's King Harald V with first Grand Tour stage victory
After spending the entire day in the breakaway, Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) emerged victorious from a brutal 150km fight to the Aramón Valdelinares summit finish on stage 7, netting his first Grand Tour stage win after four times being a runner-up in the past.
Fittingly on a day of national mourning in Norway after the death of Harald V, it was Uno-X, in the team's debut at the Vuelta a España in 2026, who came to the fore, with Tobias Halland Johannessen finishing second to make it a memorable 1-2 finish. Both men had black armbands on in memory of the former king, with the stage starting after a minute's silence in Vall d'Alba.
After also attacking from kilometre zero alongside Leknessund, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) capped off an epic ride in the break by finishing third, unable to chase down the winner and getting dropped by Johannessen in the final kilometre.
With the red jersey secure, UAE Team Emirates-XRG allowed the breakaway to form after several waves of attacks in the opening half of the stage, then letting the gap go out to more than six minutes in the approach to the finale.
However, at the foot of the climb, Decathlon CMA CGM took over to try and gain time with Felix Gall, setting an infernal tempo before the Austrian attacked and distanced all of his rivals except race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
In the end, Pogačar countered towards the top to gain more time on all of his GC rivals, Gall coming home next six seconds later. Mas lost 10 seconds after another strong ride, with the rest of the GC favourites coming home in dribs and drabs behind.
"It's really hard to say. I didn't expect it to be this emotional, but for sure there's so much feelings around this. I've been fighting really hard, and it means a lot," said Leknessund as he almost choked up.
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"It was such a special day, going from the start with Wout; we were going really hard, so fast, Tobias came up and it gave me confidence when he was there that we could win. I believe he was the best climber in the group, but we had ambition that one of us had a gap on the final climb; he let my wheel go and basically gave me the win – I'm really proud and grateful."
Uno-X have been on a rapid path to becoming one of cycling's top teams, and that's perhaps highlighted best by them winning a stage of all three Grand Tours this season – this being the first at the Vuelta – with Leknessund's triumph adding to that of Frederik Dversnes at the Giro and Søren Wærenskjold at the Tour.
"It's been incredible. I was there in the Giro, and it was really amazing, then the Tour, and now the Vuelta. It really shows how good of a team we are, and I'm super proud to be a part of it," added the stage winner.
Asked if today was the perfect tribute to the passing of King Harald, Leknessund said, "Definitely. It's been a special day for the team and for the whole of Norway. Obviously it's a small thing in the bigger picture, but still it makes the day more special."
How it unfolded
Everyone was expecting a breakaway day at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, and they got their wish, with the first attack of the day being launched right from kilometre zero by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), and Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5).
Vader was dropped before the first climb, Puerto El Remolcador, as waves of attacks followed but failed to materialise into an actual breakaway. It was 4km from the summit where a group of three started to make a good impression on the leaders after getting fed up with a lack of cooperation: Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5), Alexey Lutsenko (NSN), and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility).
With 98km to go, they made contact, forming a lead group of five, but with several willing attackers still making moves further down the road. The next best group on the road was huge, containing almost 20 riders, but soon it became clear that UAE and Pogačar were happy with the situation – albeit after 50km of hard racing – and allowed them to go.
Approaching the final 70km, where a series of three climbs and barely any descending would bring the race to the summit finale at Aramón Valdelinares, the gap from the leading quintet to the breakaway was 1:30, with the peloton four minutes away from the lead.
Making it into the large chasing group and surviving into the final 30km were: Raúl García Pierna (Movistar), Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike), Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM), Pello Bilbao, Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain-Victorious), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Guillaume Martin, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United), Valentin Paret-Peintre, Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep), Bryan Coquard, Sergio Samitier (Cofidis), Koen Bouwman, Finlay Pickering (Jayco AlUla), Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education-EasyPost), Larry Warbasse (Tudor), Iván Ramiro Sosa, and Mats Wenzel (Equipo Kern Pharma).
Six minutes down, UAE really knocked off the pace and settled into an "easier" day on stage 7, with Slovenian Omrzel being the closest to his compatriot Pogačar's lead at the start of the day at 13:19, posing little threat of taking red.
Van Aert completed his objective of being in the break by easily winning the intermediate sprint in Mora de Rubielos, gaining him 20 points and closing the gap to Pogačar in the lead of the points classification. If this was four years ago, you'd say the Belgian was still in the running for the stage win, but the presence of Johannessen and Dubar made that look less likely – though not impossible.
Heading onto the penultimate climb of Puerto de Sa Rafael, as the seemingly never-ending uphill road to the finish continued, it was an acceleration from 21-year-old Bisiaux that started to make a selection in the large chase group. Still, they sat 1:37 down on the front group with 20km still to race.
The race for the stage win
It looked for long like the five leaders would battle out the stage, but Bisiaux, Bilbao and Zana were trying their best to make the catch for themselves and their teammates before the final ascent, upping the pace with gritted teeth.
Onto the final 9.8km ascent, it was Leknessund who made the first acceleration in front, with Lutsenko trying to chase him down after Johannessen cleverly let his wheel go. At this point, Van Aert looked like he was fading, and Uno-X's numerical advantage started to pay dividends, with Johannessen marking any moves.
Back in the chasing group, it was EF's 22-year-old Rodriguez and Sosa who were climbing best, cutting the deficit to the lone leader down to less than a minute. Both purer climbers, the Colombian pair had a slim chance, but with 5km to go, it would've taken something special to bridge the gap.
12 years ago on the last appearance of this very final climb at the Vuelta, Lutsenko finished second, but his chance at redemption ended with 4.5km to go when he cracked under the pressure being applied by a rallying Van Aert.
Under the 3km to go banner, Leknessund was still looking good, with a 45-second lead over Van Aert and the easier section of the final ascent still to come. A kilometre later, he was tying up after spending the entire day in the breakaway, but having also spent 140km in front, Van Aert was similarly faltering, with Johannessen still anchored to his wheel.
Soon, the 40-second deficit started to tick in the wrong direction, and it became clear that Leknessund was going to win. The icing on the cake for the Norwegian squad was Johannessen also distancing Van Aert before the line to make it a perfect 1-2.
Action in the peloton
As the stage win was going up the road, behind in the peloton, which had been calm for so long, things burst into life as Decathlon CMA CGM took over from UAE to just test Felix Gall's rivals.
It was working as they quickly reduced the group to under 15 riders, with the likes of Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) all struggling under the final pull from Gregor Mühlberger.
Gall accelerated in his typical style, with Pogačar and Mas following him. Unable to drop either of them, he soon swung off after his effort, and Pogačar went through. Barely pushing on but maintaining the speed, this distanced both riders.
He extended his hold of the red jersey by just a few seconds after finishing 19th on the stage, with all of his rivals struggling home behind him. It wasn't a complete exhibition, but it was another confirmation that there is one dominant force in this Vuelta.
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:49:47
|
2
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:0:34
|
3
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:0:47
|
4
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:0:58
|
5
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:13
|
6
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
0:01:16
|
7
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
0:01:44
|
8
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:51
|
9
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:53
|
10
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:02:14
|
11
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:02:43
|
12
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:02:55
|
13
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:02:57
|
15
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:03:01
|
16
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:03:24
|
17
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
0:04:05
|
18
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:04:23
|
20
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:04:29
|
21
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:04:39
|
22
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:04:52
|
23
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:16
|
26
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:05:39
|
28
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:05:42
|
29
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:05:45
|
31
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:05:48
|
33
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:06:20
|
34
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:07:06
|
36
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:08:33
|
38
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:09:04
|
40
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:09:11
|
42
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:09:12
|
43
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:09:58
|
47
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:10:05
|
48
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:10:08
|
49
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:10:32
|
50
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:10:57
|
51
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
0:11:11
|
52
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:11:33
|
54
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:11:46
|
57
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:12:11
|
58
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:12:41
|
59
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:13:12
|
65
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:13:18
|
67
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:13:25
|
68
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:13:51
|
69
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:14:07
|
75
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:14:27
|
76
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
0:14:34
|
77
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:15:34
|
83
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:15:45
|
84
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:16:06
|
85
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:17:57
|
87
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
0:19:08
|
90
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:19:31
|
91
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:19:49
|
92
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:19:59
|
95
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:20:16
|
102
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:20:20
|
107
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:21:04
|
113
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:21:14
|
114
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:21:28
|
115
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:22:24
|
117
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:22:46
|
118
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
123
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:22:48
|
124
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
135
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
136
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
137
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:22:51
|
139
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
140
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
141
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:22:58
|
142
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:23:11
|
143
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
144
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
145
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
146
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
147
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
148
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
149
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
150
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
151
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 150 - Cell 2
|
152
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 151 - Cell 2
|
153
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
154
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 153 - Cell 2
|
155
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 154 - Cell 2
|
156
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|Row 155 - Cell 2
|
157
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 156 - Cell 2
|
158
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 157 - Cell 2
|
159
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 158 - Cell 2
|
160
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 159 - Cell 2
|
161
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 160 - Cell 2
|
162
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 161 - Cell 2
|
163
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 162 - Cell 2
|
164
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|Row 163 - Cell 2
|
165
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:24:37
|
166
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:24:46
|
167
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
0:26:31
|
168
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 167 - Cell 2
|
169
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:29:46
|
170
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|Row 169 - Cell 2
|
171
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:30:29
|
172
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|Row 171 - Cell 2
|
173
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:30:36
|
174
|
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 173 - Cell 2
|
175
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
0:31:30
|
176
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 175 - Cell 2
|
177
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 176 - Cell 2
|
178
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:33:17
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
3:50:45
|
2
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:0:15
|
3
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:0:55
|
4
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:01:16
|
5
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:01:45
|
6
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:02:26
|
7
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:03:07
|
8
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:03:54
|
9
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:04:18
|
10
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:04:47
|
11
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:06:08
|
12
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:08:06
|
13
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:08:13
|
14
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
0:09:00
|
15
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:09:10
|
16
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:09:59
|
17
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
0:10:13
|
18
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:11:13
|
19
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:11:43
|
20
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:12:14
|
24
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:12:53
|
25
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:13:09
|
28
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:13:36
|
29
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:18:33
|
31
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
0:18:51
|
32
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|
0:19:01
|
34
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:19:18
|
35
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:19:22
|
38
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:20:06
|
40
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:20:30
|
41
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:21:48
|
42
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
0:21:50
|
44
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:21:53
|
47
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:22:00
|
49
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:22:13
|
50
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:25:33
|
58
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:29:31
|
59
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:29:38
|
61
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:30:32
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
11:40:59
|
2
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:04:09
|
3
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:04:32
|
4
|
Movistar Team
|
0:05:13
|
5
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:06:12
|
6
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:06:54
|
7
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:07:42
|
8
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:07:51
|
9
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
0:09:24
|
10
|
NSN Cycling
|
0:11:00
|
11
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:11:42
|
12
|
XDS Astana
|
0:13:01
|
13
|
Tudor
|
0:13:39
|
14
|
Jayco Alula
|
0:14:59
|
15
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:15:37
|
16
|
Kern Pharma
|
0:16:31
|
17
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:17:06
|
18
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:18:18
|
19
|
Cofidis
|
0:19:49
|
20
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
0:23:58
|
21
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:29:01
|
22
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:31:26
|
23
|
Picnic Postnl
|
0:38:42
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
19:32:37
|
2
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
0:03:50
|
3
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:04:50
|
4
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:01
|
5
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:06:05
|
6
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:06:06
|
7
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:06:12
|
8
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:07:17
|
9
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:07:46
|
10
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:09:29
|
11
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:09:54
|
12
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:11:21
|
13
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:12:01
|
14
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:12:13
|
15
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:12:49
|
16
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:13:02
|
17
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:14:54
|
18
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:15:24
|
19
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:15:47
|
20
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:17:04
|
21
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:17:12
|
22
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:17:21
|
23
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:17:37
|
24
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
|
0:20:42
|
25
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:24:26
|
26
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:26:28
|
27
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:27:34
|
28
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:30:23
|
29
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:32:40
|
30
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:33:52
|
31
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:34:35
|
32
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:35:22
|
33
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:35:31
|
34
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:35:53
|
35
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
0:36:02
|
36
|
Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:36:19
|
37
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
0:36:23
|
38
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
0:36:40
|
39
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:37:30
|
40
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:37:38
|
41
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:37:53
|
42
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:37:55
|
43
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:38:28
|
44
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:39:04
|
45
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:39:59
|
46
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
0:40:13
|
47
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:40:17
|
48
|
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:40:37
|
49
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:40:41
|
50
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:41:05
|
51
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:41:38
|
52
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
0:41:43
|
53
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:41:49
|
54
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
0:42:19
|
55
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor
|
0:42:27
|
56
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:42:52
|
57
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:43:11
|
58
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:43:42
|
59
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
0:45:20
|
60
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
0:45:24
|
61
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:45:34
|
62
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
0:45:39
|
63
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling
|
0:46:36
|
64
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
0:47:05
|
65
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:47:31
|
66
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:47:48
|
67
|
Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor
|
0:48:19
|
68
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:48:27
|
69
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:48:52
|
70
|
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:49:06
|
71
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
0:49:55
|
72
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:50:04
|
73
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:50:41
|
74
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
0:50:53
|
75
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:52:45
|
76
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:53:09
|
77
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:53:33
|
78
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:53:57
|
79
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:54:02
|
80
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:54:08
|
81
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
0:54:23
|
82
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:54:44
|
83
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:55:40
|
84
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|
0:56:07
|
85
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
0:56:15
|
86
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:56:39
|
87
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
0:56:46
|
88
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:57:00
|
89
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:57:39
|
90
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
|
0:58:25
|
91
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
0:58:26
|
92
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
0:58:36
|
93
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:00:06
|
94
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:00:19
|
95
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:00:31
|
96
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:00:46
|
97
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:00:57
|
98
|
Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis
|
1:01:28
|
99
|
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar
|
1:01:46
|
100
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:01:56
|
101
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:02:40
|
102
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:02:45
|
103
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:03:35
|
104
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
1:04:22
|
105
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
1:05:31
|
106
|
Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:05:44
|
107
|
David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:06:04
|
108
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:06:52
|
109
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
1:08:21
|
110
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:08:43
|
111
|
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:08:56
|
112
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:09:06
|
113
|
Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:09:23
|
114
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:09:29
|
115
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
1:09:35
|
116
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
1:10:01
|
117
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:10:32
|
118
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:10:33
|
119
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla
|
1:10:37
|
120
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
1:10:46
|
121
|
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:10:48
|
122
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:10:54
|
123
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|
1:11:12
|
124
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:11:14
|
125
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:11:25
|
126
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:12:37
|
127
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:12:44
|
128
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:13:12
|
129
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:13:16
|
130
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:13:19
|
131
|
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:13:52
|
132
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
1:14:01
|
133
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:14:29
|
134
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:14:47
|
135
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:14:55
|
136
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
1:14:56
|
137
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
1:15:05
|
138
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:16:15
|
139
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
1:16:34
|
140
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
1:16:35
|
141
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:16:39
|
142
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:16:54
|
143
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:17:02
|
144
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:17:22
|
145
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
1:18:29
|
146
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:18:44
|
147
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:20:39
|
148
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
1:20:51
|
149
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:20:59
|
150
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:21:26
|
151
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla
|
1:21:42
|
152
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:22:11
|
153
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:22:12
|
154
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:22:53
|
155
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:23:55
|
156
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:23:56
|
157
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:23:57
|
158
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:24:21
|
159
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:24:59
|
160
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
1:25:10
|
161
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:25:23
|
162
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:26:43
|
163
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:27:13
|
164
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:27:28
|
165
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:28:19
|
166
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:29:24
|
167
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|
1:29:41
|
168
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
1:29:43
|
169
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|
1:30:47
|
170
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:30:52
|
171
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
1:32:23
|
172
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:33:35
|
173
|
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:34:53
|
174
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
1:34:59
|
175
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
1:35:03
|
176
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
1:35:57
|
177
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1:39:18
|
178
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:50:53
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
104
|
2
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
102
|
3
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
60
|
4
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
57
|
5
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
52
|
6
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
45
|
7
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
36
|
8
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
32
|
9
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
31
|
10
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
30
|
11
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
28
|
12
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
27
|
13
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
26
|
14
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
26
|
15
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
25
|
16
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
25
|
17
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
24
|
18
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
23
|
19
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
22
|
20
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
21
|
21
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
21
|
22
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|
21
|
23
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
20
|
24
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
20
|
25
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
18
|
26
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
18
|
27
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
17
|
28
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
17
|
29
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
16
|
30
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
15
|
31
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
15
|
32
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
15
|
33
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
14
|
34
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
13
|
35
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
13
|
36
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
13
|
37
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
13
|
38
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
13
|
39
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
13
|
40
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
12
|
41
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
11
|
42
|
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
10
|
43
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
10
|
44
|
Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
10
|
45
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
9
|
46
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
8
|
47
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
8
|
48
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
7
|
49
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
6
|
50
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
51
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor
|
6
|
52
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
5
|
53
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
5
|
54
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
4
|
55
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
4
|
56
|
Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor
|
3
|
57
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
58
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
59
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2
|
60
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2
|
61
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
2
|
62
|
Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana
|
2
|
63
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
2
|
64
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
1
|
65
|
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
|
1
|
66
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|
-1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
29
|
2
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
19
|
3
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
14
|
4
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
|
13
|
5
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
13
|
6
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
11
|
7
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
9
|
8
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
9
|
9
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling
|
8
|
10
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
11
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
6
|
12
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
6
|
13
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
6
|
14
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
5
|
15
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
16
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
4
|
17
|
Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma
|
4
|
18
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
4
|
19
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
3
|
20
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
2
|
21
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
2
|
22
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
2
|
23
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
2
|
24
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
2
|
25
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1
|
26
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
|
27
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
1
|
28
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1
|
29
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
30
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
31
|
George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling
|
1
|
32
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor
|
1
|
33
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1
|
34
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
19:38:43
|
2
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:03:48
|
3
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:06:07
|
4
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:06:43
|
5
|
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla
|
0:08:48
|
6
|
Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:09:18
|
7
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:09:41
|
8
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:10:58
|
9
|
Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:11:06
|
10
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:11:31
|
11
|
Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar
|
0:26:34
|
12
|
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:29:16
|
13
|
Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:29:47
|
14
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:31:47
|
15
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:32:22
|
16
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:32:58
|
17
|
Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:35:32
|
18
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:35:43
|
19
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor
|
0:36:13
|
20
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor
|
0:39:14
|
21
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar
|
0:39:28
|
22
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:41:25
|
23
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:41:42
|
24
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:42:46
|
25
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor
|
0:43:49
|
26
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:46:39
|
27
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma
|
0:47:27
|
28
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:47:51
|
29
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:47:56
|
30
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar
|
0:48:02
|
31
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche
|
0:50:33
|
32
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:51:33
|
33
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling
|
0:52:20
|
34
|
Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:54:00
|
35
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:58:16
|
36
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:00:46
|
37
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:02:37
|
38
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:03:23
|
39
|
Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:04:26
|
40
|
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
|
1:04:40
|
41
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:04:48
|
42
|
Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling
|
1:05:06
|
43
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
1:06:38
|
44
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
1:07:55
|
45
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:08:23
|
46
|
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
1:08:59
|
47
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
1:10:48
|
48
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:10:56
|
49
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
1:11:16
|
50
|
Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
1:14:45
|
51
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:15:20
|
52
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:16:06
|
53
|
Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:16:47
|
54
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
1:17:51
|
55
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:18:15
|
56
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|
1:21:07
|
57
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma
|
1:23:18
|
58
|
Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling
|
1:24:41
|
59
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
1:26:17
|
60
|
Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
1:28:57
|
61
|
Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:44:47
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Decathlon CMA CGM
|
59:01:29
|
2
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
0:12:04
|
3
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:20:35
|
4
|
Netcompany Ineos
|
0:25:25
|
5
|
XDS Astana
|
0:33:37
|
6
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:35:52
|
7
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:36:34
|
8
|
Movistar Team
|
0:41:10
|
9
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
0:41:34
|
10
|
Tudor
|
0:51:21
|
11
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:54:01
|
12
|
Lidl-Trek
|
1:02:25
|
13
|
NSN Cycling
|
1:03:12
|
14
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
1:04:22
|
15
|
Kern Pharma
|
1:08:38
|
16
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1:11:23
|
17
|
Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|
1:13:33
|
18
|
Lotto Intermarche
|
1:18:02
|
19
|
Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1:22:02
|
20
|
Jayco Alula
|
1:28:50
|
21
|
Cofidis
|
1:36:09
|
22
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
1:39:59
|
23
|
Picnic Postnl
|
2:07:49
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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