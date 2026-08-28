Vuelta a España: Andreas Leknessund, Tobias Johannessen solo away from Wout van Aert in Uno-X Mobility 1-2 on stage 7

After spending the entire day in the breakaway, Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) emerged victorious from a brutal 150km fight to the Aramón Valdelinares summit finish on stage 7, netting his first Grand Tour stage win after four times being a runner-up in the past.

Fittingly on a day of national mourning in Norway after the death of Harald V, it was Uno-X, in the team's debut at the Vuelta a España in 2026, who came to the fore, with Tobias Halland Johannessen finishing second to make it a memorable 1-2 finish. Both men had black armbands on in memory of the former king, with the stage starting after a minute's silence in Vall d'Alba.

After also attacking from kilometre zero alongside Leknessund, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) capped off an epic ride in the break by finishing third, unable to chase down the winner and getting dropped by Johannessen in the final kilometre.

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With the red jersey secure, UAE Team Emirates-XRG allowed the breakaway to form after several waves of attacks in the opening half of the stage, then letting the gap go out to more than six minutes in the approach to the finale.

However, at the foot of the climb, Decathlon CMA CGM took over to try and gain time with Felix Gall, setting an infernal tempo before the Austrian attacked and distanced all of his rivals except race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

In the end, Pogačar countered towards the top to gain more time on all of his GC rivals, Gall coming home next six seconds later. Mas lost 10 seconds after another strong ride, with the rest of the GC favourites coming home in dribs and drabs behind.

"It's really hard to say. I didn't expect it to be this emotional, but for sure there's so much feelings around this. I've been fighting really hard, and it means a lot," said Leknessund as he almost choked up.

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"It was such a special day, going from the start with Wout; we were going really hard, so fast, Tobias came up and it gave me confidence when he was there that we could win. I believe he was the best climber in the group, but we had ambition that one of us had a gap on the final climb; he let my wheel go and basically gave me the win – I'm really proud and grateful."

Uno-X have been on a rapid path to becoming one of cycling's top teams, and that's perhaps highlighted best by them winning a stage of all three Grand Tours this season – this being the first at the Vuelta – with Leknessund's triumph adding to that of Frederik Dversnes at the Giro and Søren Wærenskjold at the Tour.

"It's been incredible. I was there in the Giro, and it was really amazing, then the Tour, and now the Vuelta. It really shows how good of a team we are, and I'm super proud to be a part of it," added the stage winner.

Asked if today was the perfect tribute to the passing of King Harald, Leknessund said, "Definitely. It's been a special day for the team and for the whole of Norway. Obviously it's a small thing in the bigger picture, but still it makes the day more special."

How it unfolded

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone was expecting a breakaway day at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, and they got their wish, with the first attack of the day being launched right from kilometre zero by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), and Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5).

Vader was dropped before the first climb, Puerto El Remolcador, as waves of attacks followed but failed to materialise into an actual breakaway. It was 4km from the summit where a group of three started to make a good impression on the leaders after getting fed up with a lack of cooperation: Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5), Alexey Lutsenko (NSN), and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility).

With 98km to go, they made contact, forming a lead group of five, but with several willing attackers still making moves further down the road. The next best group on the road was huge, containing almost 20 riders, but soon it became clear that UAE and Pogačar were happy with the situation – albeit after 50km of hard racing – and allowed them to go.

Approaching the final 70km, where a series of three climbs and barely any descending would bring the race to the summit finale at Aramón Valdelinares, the gap from the leading quintet to the breakaway was 1:30, with the peloton four minutes away from the lead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making it into the large chasing group and surviving into the final 30km were: Raúl García Pierna (Movistar), Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike), Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM), Pello Bilbao, Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain-Victorious), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Guillaume Martin, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United), Valentin Paret-Peintre, Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep), Bryan Coquard, Sergio Samitier (Cofidis), Koen Bouwman, Finlay Pickering (Jayco AlUla), Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education-EasyPost), Larry Warbasse (Tudor), Iván Ramiro Sosa, and Mats Wenzel (Equipo Kern Pharma).

Six minutes down, UAE really knocked off the pace and settled into an "easier" day on stage 7, with Slovenian Omrzel being the closest to his compatriot Pogačar's lead at the start of the day at 13:19, posing little threat of taking red.

Van Aert completed his objective of being in the break by easily winning the intermediate sprint in Mora de Rubielos, gaining him 20 points and closing the gap to Pogačar in the lead of the points classification. If this was four years ago, you'd say the Belgian was still in the running for the stage win, but the presence of Johannessen and Dubar made that look less likely – though not impossible.

Heading onto the penultimate climb of Puerto de Sa Rafael, as the seemingly never-ending uphill road to the finish continued, it was an acceleration from 21-year-old Bisiaux that started to make a selection in the large chase group. Still, they sat 1:37 down on the front group with 20km still to race.

The race for the stage win

Bisiaux, Bilbao and Zana chasing (Image credit: Getty Images)

It looked for long like the five leaders would battle out the stage, but Bisiaux, Bilbao and Zana were trying their best to make the catch for themselves and their teammates before the final ascent, upping the pace with gritted teeth.

Onto the final 9.8km ascent, it was Leknessund who made the first acceleration in front, with Lutsenko trying to chase him down after Johannessen cleverly let his wheel go. At this point, Van Aert looked like he was fading, and Uno-X's numerical advantage started to pay dividends, with Johannessen marking any moves.

Back in the chasing group, it was EF's 22-year-old Rodriguez and Sosa who were climbing best, cutting the deficit to the lone leader down to less than a minute. Both purer climbers, the Colombian pair had a slim chance, but with 5km to go, it would've taken something special to bridge the gap.

12 years ago on the last appearance of this very final climb at the Vuelta, Lutsenko finished second, but his chance at redemption ended with 4.5km to go when he cracked under the pressure being applied by a rallying Van Aert.

Under the 3km to go banner, Leknessund was still looking good, with a 45-second lead over Van Aert and the easier section of the final ascent still to come. A kilometre later, he was tying up after spending the entire day in the breakaway, but having also spent 140km in front, Van Aert was similarly faltering, with Johannessen still anchored to his wheel.

Soon, the 40-second deficit started to tick in the wrong direction, and it became clear that Leknessund was going to win. The icing on the cake for the Norwegian squad was Johannessen also distancing Van Aert before the line to make it a perfect 1-2.

Action in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the stage win was going up the road, behind in the peloton, which had been calm for so long, things burst into life as Decathlon CMA CGM took over from UAE to just test Felix Gall's rivals.

It was working as they quickly reduced the group to under 15 riders, with the likes of Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) all struggling under the final pull from Gregor Mühlberger.

Gall accelerated in his typical style, with Pogačar and Mas following him. Unable to drop either of them, he soon swung off after his effort, and Pogačar went through. Barely pushing on but maintaining the speed, this distanced both riders.

He extended his hold of the red jersey by just a few seconds after finishing 19th on the stage, with all of his rivals struggling home behind him. It wasn't a complete exhibition, but it was another confirmation that there is one dominant force in this Vuelta.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:49:47 2 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:0:34 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:0:47 4 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:58 5 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:13 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 0:01:16 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 0:01:44 8 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:51 9 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:53 10 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:02:14 11 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:43 12 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:55 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:02:57 15 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:01 16 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:03:24 17 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0:04:05 18 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:04:23 20 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:04:29 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 0:04:39 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:04:52 23 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:16 26 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:05:39 28 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:05:42 29 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:05:45 31 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:48 33 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:06:20 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:07:06 36 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:08:33 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:09:04 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:11 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:09:12 43 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 42 - Cell 2 44 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:09:58 47 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:10:05 48 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:10:08 49 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:10:32 50 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:10:57 51 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 0:11:11 52 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:11:33 54 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:46 57 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:12:11 58 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:12:41 59 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:12 65 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:13:18 67 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:13:25 68 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:13:51 69 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:14:07 75 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 0:14:27 76 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 0:14:34 77 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:15:34 83 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:45 84 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:16:06 85 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:17:57 87 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 0:19:08 90 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:19:31 91 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:19:49 92 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:19:59 95 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:20:16 102 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:20:20 107 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:21:04 113 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:21:14 114 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:21:28 115 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:22:24 117 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:22:46 118 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 118 - Cell 2 120 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:22:48 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 133 - Cell 2 135 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 135 - Cell 2 137 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:22:51 139 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:58 142 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:23:11 143 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos Row 142 - Cell 2 144 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Row 143 - Cell 2 145 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 144 - Cell 2 146 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 145 - Cell 2 147 William Barta (USA) Tudor Row 146 - Cell 2 148 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 147 - Cell 2 149 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 148 - Cell 2 150 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 149 - Cell 2 151 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 150 - Cell 2 152 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 151 - Cell 2 153 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla Row 152 - Cell 2 154 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 153 - Cell 2 155 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 154 - Cell 2 156 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla Row 155 - Cell 2 157 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 156 - Cell 2 158 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche Row 157 - Cell 2 159 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 158 - Cell 2 160 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 159 - Cell 2 161 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 160 - Cell 2 162 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 161 - Cell 2 163 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 162 - Cell 2 164 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana Row 163 - Cell 2 165 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:24:37 166 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:24:46 167 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 0:26:31 168 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 167 - Cell 2 169 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:29:46 170 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG Row 169 - Cell 2 171 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:30:29 172 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling Row 171 - Cell 2 173 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:30:36 174 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 173 - Cell 2 175 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 0:31:30 176 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 175 - Cell 2 177 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis Row 176 - Cell 2 178 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:33:17

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:50:45 2 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:0:15 3 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:0:55 4 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:01:16 5 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:45 6 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:02:26 7 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:03:07 8 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:03:54 9 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:04:18 10 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:04:47 11 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:06:08 12 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:08:06 13 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:13 14 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 0:09:00 15 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:09:10 16 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:09:59 17 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 0:10:13 18 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:13 19 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:11:43 20 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:14 24 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:12:53 25 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:13:09 28 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:13:36 29 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:18:33 31 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 0:18:51 32 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling 0:19:01 34 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:19:18 35 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:19:22 38 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:20:06 40 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:20:30 41 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:21:48 42 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 0:21:50 44 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:21:53 47 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:00 49 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:22:13 50 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 0:25:33 58 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:29:31 59 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:29:38 61 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:30:32

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 Decathlon CMA CGM 11:40:59 2 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:04:09 3 EF Education-EasyPost 0:04:32 4 Movistar Team 0:05:13 5 Groupama-FDJ United 0:06:12 6 Bahrain Victorious 0:06:54 7 UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:07:42 8 Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:51 9 Netcompany Ineos 0:09:24 10 NSN Cycling 0:11:00 11 Uno-X Mobility 0:11:42 12 XDS Astana 0:13:01 13 Tudor 0:13:39 14 Jayco Alula 0:14:59 15 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:37 16 Kern Pharma 0:16:31 17 Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:17:06 18 Lidl-Trek 0:18:18 19 Cofidis 0:19:49 20 Lotto Intermarche 0:23:58 21 Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:29:01 22 Pinarello-Q36.5 0:31:26 23 Picnic Postnl 0:38:42

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 7 Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 19:32:37 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 0:03:50 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:50 4 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:05:01 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:06:05 6 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 0:06:06 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:12 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:07:17 9 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 0:07:46 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:09:29 11 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:54 12 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:11:21 13 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:12:01 14 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:12:13 15 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:12:49 16 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 0:13:02 17 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:14:54 18 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:15:24 19 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:15:47 20 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:17:04 21 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:17:12 22 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:17:21 23 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:17:37 24 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 0:20:42 25 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:24:26 26 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:26:28 27 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:27:34 28 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:30:23 29 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:32:40 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:52 31 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:34:35 32 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:35:22 33 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:31 34 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:35:53 35 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0:36:02 36 Mattia Gaffuri (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:36:19 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 0:36:23 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 0:36:40 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:37:30 40 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:37:38 41 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:53 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:37:55 43 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:38:28 44 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:39:04 45 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:39:59 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 0:40:13 47 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:40:17 48 Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step 0:40:37 49 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:40:41 50 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 0:41:05 51 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:41:38 52 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:41:43 53 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:41:49 54 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 0:42:19 55 William Barta (USA) Tudor 0:42:27 56 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:42:52 57 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:11 58 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:43:42 59 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 0:45:20 60 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:45:24 61 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:45:34 62 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 0:45:39 63 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling 0:46:36 64 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 0:47:05 65 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:47:31 66 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:47:48 67 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Tudor 0:48:19 68 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 0:48:27 69 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:48:52 70 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:49:06 71 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 0:49:55 72 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:50:04 73 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:50:41 74 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 0:50:53 75 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:52:45 76 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:09 77 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:53:33 78 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:53:57 79 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:02 80 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:54:08 81 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 0:54:23 82 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:44 83 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:55:40 84 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana 0:56:07 85 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 0:56:15 86 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:56:39 87 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 0:56:46 88 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:57:00 89 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:57:39 90 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 0:58:25 91 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 0:58:26 92 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 0:58:36 93 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:00:06 94 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarche 1:00:19 95 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 1:00:31 96 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:00:46 97 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:00:57 98 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 1:01:28 99 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 1:01:46 100 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:01:56 101 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:40 102 Hugo Houle (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:02:45 103 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:03:35 104 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1:04:22 105 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 1:05:31 106 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:05:44 107 David De La Cruz (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:06:04 108 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:52 109 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:08:21 110 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:08:43 111 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:08:56 112 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:09:06 113 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 1:09:23 114 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 1:09:29 115 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 1:09:35 116 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar 1:10:01 117 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:10:32 118 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:10:33 119 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 1:10:37 120 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 1:10:46 121 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:10:48 122 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:10:54 123 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling 1:11:12 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 1:11:14 125 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:11:25 126 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:12:37 127 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:12:44 128 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:13:12 129 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:13:16 130 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 1:13:19 131 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:13:52 132 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 1:14:01 133 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:29 134 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 1:14:47 135 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:14:55 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 1:14:56 137 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 1:15:05 138 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:16:15 139 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 1:16:34 140 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 1:16:35 141 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:39 142 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:16:54 143 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:17:02 144 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 1:17:22 145 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 1:18:29 146 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1:18:44 147 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:20:39 148 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 1:20:51 149 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:20:59 150 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:21:26 151 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 1:21:42 152 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:22:11 153 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:22:12 154 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 1:22:53 155 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:23:55 156 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:23:56 157 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:23:57 158 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 1:24:21 159 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 1:24:59 160 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 1:25:10 161 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1:25:23 162 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 1:26:43 163 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:27:13 164 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:27:28 165 Marc Brustenga Masague (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:28:19 166 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:29:24 167 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor 1:29:41 168 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 1:29:43 169 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling 1:30:47 170 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:30:52 171 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:32:23 172 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:33:35 173 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:34:53 174 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 1:34:59 175 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 1:35:03 176 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 1:35:57 177 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1:39:18 178 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:50:53

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 104 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 102 3 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 60 4 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 57 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 52 6 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 45 7 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 36 8 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 32 9 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 31 10 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 30 11 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 28 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 27 13 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 26 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 26 15 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 25 16 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 25 17 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 24 18 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 23 19 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 22 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 21 21 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 21 22 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 21 23 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 20 24 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 20 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 18 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 18 27 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 17 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 17 29 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 16 30 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease A Bike 15 31 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 15 32 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 15 33 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 14 34 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 13 35 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13 36 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 13 37 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 13 38 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 13 39 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 13 40 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 12 41 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 11 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 43 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 10 44 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 10 45 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 9 46 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana 8 47 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 8 48 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 7 49 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 6 50 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 51 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor 6 52 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 5 53 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 5 54 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 4 55 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 4 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Tudor 3 57 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3 58 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 59 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 2 60 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 2 61 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 2 62 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 2 63 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 2 64 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 1 65 Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis 1 66 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar -1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 29 2 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 19 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 14 4 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 13 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike 13 6 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 11 7 Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 9 8 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 9 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling 8 10 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 6 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike 6 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6 13 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 6 14 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 5 15 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 4 16 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 4 17 Ivan Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 4 18 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 4 19 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2 21 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 2 22 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 23 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 2 24 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 2 25 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1 26 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 1 27 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 1 28 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 1 29 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 30 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 31 George Bennett (NZl) NSN Cycling 1 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor 1 33 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1 34 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 19:38:43 2 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:48 3 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:06:07 4 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:06:43 5 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco AlUla 0:08:48 6 Ramses Debryne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:09:18 7 Pablo Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates XRG 0:09:41 8 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:10:58 9 Juan Felipe Rodriguez Contreras (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:06 10 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 0:11:31 11 Raul Garcia (Spa) Movistar 0:26:34 12 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:29:16 13 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease A Bike 0:29:47 14 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:47 15 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:32:22 16 Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 0:32:58 17 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:35:32 18 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:35:43 19 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor 0:36:13 20 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor 0:39:14 21 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar 0:39:28 22 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:41:25 23 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 0:41:42 24 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:42:46 25 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor 0:43:49 26 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 0:46:39 27 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 0:47:27 28 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:47:51 29 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:56 30 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar 0:48:02 31 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto Intermarche 0:50:33 32 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:51:33 33 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling 0:52:20 34 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:54:00 35 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:58:16 36 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:46 37 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:02:37 38 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 1:03:23 39 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:04:26 40 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar 1:04:40 41 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:04:48 42 Moritz Kretschy (Ger) NSN Cycling 1:05:06 43 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike 1:06:38 44 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 1:07:55 45 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:23 46 Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 1:08:59 47 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:10:48 48 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 1:10:56 49 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 1:11:16 50 Guillermo Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 1:14:45 51 Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1:15:20 52 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:16:06 53 Alastair MacKellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 1:16:47 54 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 1:17:51 55 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 1:18:15 56 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche 1:21:07 57 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Spa) Kern Pharma 1:23:18 58 Floris Van Tricht (Bel) NSN Cycling 1:24:41 59 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:26:17 60 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) Jayco AlUla 1:28:57 61 Sente Sentjens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:44:47