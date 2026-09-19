Flandrien 0.0 Classic: Hendrik Pedersen surges from back of breakaway to take first pro win ahead of Laurence Pithie

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Florian Vermeersch is third in Haacht

BRAKEL, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 19: Henrik Pedersen of Denmark and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Jenno Berckmoes of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche and Tim Torn Teutenberg of Germany and Team Lidl - Trek during the 16th Flandrien 0.0 Classic 2026 a 199.4km one day race from Brakel to Haacht on September 19, 2026 in Brakel, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Henrik Pedersen (Uno-X Mobility) wins Flandrien 0.0 Classic ahead of Laurence Pithie and Florian Vermeersch (Image credit: Getty Images)
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In a tremendous turn of speed, Hendrik Pedersen (Uno-X Mobility) surged from the back of a 14-rider break to win the Flandrien 0.0 Classic on Saturday.

Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took second, and Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was third in a chaotic finale.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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