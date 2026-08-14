Arctic Race of Norway: Erlend Blikra gets a home win on stage 2

Race Results
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Lonardi continues as race leader

Erlend Blikra celebrates at the front of the bunch sprint
Blikra takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Erland Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) powered to the victory on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway in Andenes, out-pacing Ethan Vernon (NSN) and race leader Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta).

Lonardi's bonus seconds for third were enough to keep him in the race leader's jersey.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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