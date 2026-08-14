Arctic Race of Norway: Erlend Blikra gets a home win on stage 2

Erland Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) powered to the victory on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway in Andenes, out-pacing Ethan Vernon (NSN) and race leader Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta).

Lonardi's bonus seconds for third were enough to keep him in the race leader's jersey.

"It's my first time winning a pro race in Norway, so it feels amazing," Blikra said.

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"The sprint was really long, and I was just waiting for somebody to pass me, because I was really tired in the last 100 meters or so."

The timely win comes on the last opportunity for the sprinters before the race heads into the hills for back-to-back summit finishes on the final two stages.

"I was really motivated for today. Yesterday I had some confidence with my fourth place, and I knew I was one of the fastest guys, but I really wanted to improve on that. I think racing on home soil just gives me extra motivation," Blikra said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a cool, drizzly day for stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, a 180-kilometre relatively flat stage from Bø i Vesterålen to Andenes in the far North of the Vesterålen archipelago. There wasn't much resistance to the early breakaway of four including Joseba López (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Ludvik Holstad (Ringerike), Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Lillehammer CK).

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The sprinters' teams kept the move from gaining much more than 90 seconds, and even with the arrival of a reinforcement in Evertsen-Hegreberg's teammate Herman Eriksen, the gap remained steady until the final 30 kilometres.

With 12km to go, the peloton had the quintet in their sights as the road twisted and turned around the rugged coastline and onto the two finishing circuits in Andenes. A few tight corners gave the breakaway some more time out front, but they were eventually swept up into the peloton with 7.5km to go.

Lotto-Intermarché, NSN and Uno-X Mobility battled for the lead of the peloton into the final kilometre, keeping stage 1 winner Lonardi at bay. Blikra proved to be the strongest in the drag race to the line.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3:56:49 2 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure Row 9 - Cell 2

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