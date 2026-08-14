Arctic Race of Norway: Erlend Blikra gets a home win on stage 2
Lonardi continues as race leader
Erland Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) powered to the victory on stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway in Andenes, out-pacing Ethan Vernon (NSN) and race leader Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta).
Lonardi's bonus seconds for third were enough to keep him in the race leader's jersey.
"It's my first time winning a pro race in Norway, so it feels amazing," Blikra said.
"The sprint was really long, and I was just waiting for somebody to pass me, because I was really tired in the last 100 meters or so."
The timely win comes on the last opportunity for the sprinters before the race heads into the hills for back-to-back summit finishes on the final two stages.
"I was really motivated for today. Yesterday I had some confidence with my fourth place, and I knew I was one of the fastest guys, but I really wanted to improve on that. I think racing on home soil just gives me extra motivation," Blikra said.
It was a cool, drizzly day for stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, a 180-kilometre relatively flat stage from Bø i Vesterålen to Andenes in the far North of the Vesterålen archipelago. There wasn't much resistance to the early breakaway of four including Joseba López (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Ludvik Holstad (Ringerike), Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Lillehammer CK).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The sprinters' teams kept the move from gaining much more than 90 seconds, and even with the arrival of a reinforcement in Evertsen-Hegreberg's teammate Herman Eriksen, the gap remained steady until the final 30 kilometres.
With 12km to go, the peloton had the quintet in their sights as the road twisted and turned around the rugged coastline and onto the two finishing circuits in Andenes. A few tight corners gave the breakaway some more time out front, but they were eventually swept up into the peloton with 7.5km to go.
Lotto-Intermarché, NSN and Uno-X Mobility battled for the lead of the peloton into the final kilometre, keeping stage 1 winner Lonardi at bay. Blikra proved to be the strongest in the drag race to the line.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3:56:49
|
2
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|Row 9 - Cell 2
GC
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
8:01:58
|
2
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:04
|
3
|
Teodor De Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
0:00:06
|
4
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:08
|
5
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
0:00:10
|
8
|
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
0:00:12
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.