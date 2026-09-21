Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Ethiopia's Tofik Beshir wins men's C2 as Manon Bakker doubles up on USCX opening weekend
Miles Mattern makes it a one-two for CXD Trek Bikes, Sidney McGill second again for Canada
The second part of the USCX doubleheader in Rochester saw Manon Bakker complete a perfect weekend in the opening round of the 2026 US Cyclocross Series, whilst Tofik Beshir led home a 1-2 for CXD Trek Bikes in the men's race.
Day 2 in Rochester offered up C2 racing just 24 hours after Saturday's C1 events, where the elite races were won by Manon Bakker and Miles Mittern (CXD Trek Bikes).
In the men's race, it was the same top two as on Saturday, but this time Mittern took second behind his Ethiopian teammate Tofik Beshir, with the 19-year-old taking his first USCX victory after several seasons of impressive, consistent results across the U19 and U23 categories.
Mittern ensured it was a one-two for CXD Trek Bikes once again, whilst Tyler Clark (Caledon Hills Armada) took third.
"I knew, if I wanted to win today, I had to go early," Beshir said, having attacked on the third of nine laps.
"Before the season started, I was really excited because I knew I had definitely gotten better in the past year."
The Dutch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup regular Bakker doubled up on victories in the women's field, winning solo once again with a 30-second gap on Sidney McGill, who also took second on Saturday. Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing) took third.
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"I thought I wanted to test my skills by riding Double Trouble,” Bakker said of her attack through the 'Double Trouble' section that features two steep drops and climbs one after another.
"I was in front, and I could ride it. I had a gap, and I was like, 'I might as well push through'."
In the junior races, Noah Scholnick won the men's race ahead of Rylan Zacharek, reversing Saturday's result, whilst Clare Hauber made it two wins in two days in the women's category.
With the first two rounds of the six-stop series done, Mittern leads the men's overall standings, tied on points with Beshir, and Bakker's perfect start sees her take an early lead in the women's overall competition.
Women's results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Manon Bakker (Ned)
|
52:43:00
|
2
|
Sidney McGill (Can) Materiaal - Lastig
|
0:30:00
|
3
|
Kaya Musgrave (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:41:00
|
4
|
Lauren Zoerner (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons
|
2:06:00
|
5
|
Ellen Noble (USA) JAM / NCC
|
4:08:00
|
6
|
Emma Betuel (USA) DRRT
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Daniela Bronk (USA) Green Mountain CX
|
4:52:00
|
8
|
Aleah Heiland (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
|
5:23:00
|
9
|
Victoria Glascock (USA) JAM / NCC
|
LAP
|
10
|
Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia Cycles
|
LAP
|
11
|
Erin Gordon (USA) 717 Cycling
|
LAP
|
12
|
Amanda Deleo (USA) 717 Cycling
|
LAP
|
13
|
Kimberly Coleman (USA) Green Mountain CX
|
LAP
|
14
|
Kelly Roberson (USA) Haute Factory Racing
|
LAP
|
15
|
Kristen Taylor (Can) Cyclery Racing - Abacus Data
|
LAP
|
16
|
Gabriella Dominguez (USA) Team BOOGER
|
LAP
Men's results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tofik Beshir (Eth) CXD Trek Bikes
|
1:01:57
|
2
|
Miles Mattern (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
|
0:00:24
|
3
|
Tyler Clark (Can) Caledon Hills Armada
|
0:00:29
|
4
|
Jules Van Kempen (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons
|
0:00:30
|
5
|
Calvin Conaway (USA) Midwest NXT
|
0:00:34
|
6
|
Ryan Drummond (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:00:56
|
7
|
Ethan Brown (USA) Midwest NXT
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:01:13
|
9
|
Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
0:01:28
|
10
|
Ben Frederick (USA) The Small Monsters Project
|
0:01:37
|
11
|
Sam Brown (USA) Mountain Pedaler - Dusty Boot
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|
0:02:41
|
13
|
Rhett Bates (Can) Caledon Hills Cycling Armada
|
0:03:13
|
14
|
Mark Fagnan (Can) The Bike Shop
|
0:03:37
|
15
|
Farland Lamont (Can) Collingwood Collective
|
0:03:48
|
16
|
Remi Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall
|
0:04:00
|
17
|
Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
|
0:04:16
|
18
|
Ryan Popple (USA) Cycle-Smart
|
0:04:17
|
19
|
Jack Billowitz (USA) Bear Development Team
|
0:04:24
|
20
|
Alden Copley (USA) DRRT NYC
|
0:04:53
|
21
|
Gray Steves (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
|
0:05:07
|
22
|
Lucas Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek
|
0:05:23
|
23
|
Jack Bernhard (USA) Grey Ghost STARS
|
0:06:25
|
24
|
Cole Oberman (USA) Haute Factory Racing
|
0:06:32
|
25
|
Elijah Banish (USA) Catalyst
|
0:07:04
|
26
|
August Chamot (USA) Total Civil Construction Race Team
|
0:07:17
|
27
|
Thierry Laliberte (Can) Julbo - Union
|
LAP
|
28
|
Nathaniel Picard-Busky (USA) DRRT NYC
|
LAP
|
29
|
Mark Hewitt (USA) GREEN LINE VELO
|
LAP
|
30
|
Patrick Bryan Urichich Abreu (Dom) 4D Off-Road Racing
|
DNF
|
31
|
Sagan Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek
|
DNF
|
32
|
Aidan Vollmuth (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
DNF
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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