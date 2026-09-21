Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Ethiopia's Tofik Beshir wins men's C2 as Manon Bakker doubles up on USCX opening weekend

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Miles Mattern makes it a one-two for CXD Trek Bikes, Sidney McGill second again for Canada

Tofik Beshir wins Rochester Cyclocross C2 2026
Tofik Beshir soloed to victory on Sunday (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
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The second part of the USCX doubleheader in Rochester saw Manon Bakker complete a perfect weekend in the opening round of the 2026 US Cyclocross Series, whilst Tofik Beshir led home a 1-2 for CXD Trek Bikes in the men's race.

Day 2 in Rochester offered up C2 racing just 24 hours after Saturday's C1 events, where the elite races were won by Manon Bakker and Miles Mittern (CXD Trek Bikes).

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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