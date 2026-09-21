Rochester Cyclocross Day 2: Ethiopia's Tofik Beshir wins men's C2 as Manon Bakker doubles up on USCX opening weekend

The second part of the USCX doubleheader in Rochester saw Manon Bakker complete a perfect weekend in the opening round of the 2026 US Cyclocross Series, whilst Tofik Beshir led home a 1-2 for CXD Trek Bikes in the men's race.

Day 2 in Rochester offered up C2 racing just 24 hours after Saturday's C1 events, where the elite races were won by Manon Bakker and Miles Mittern (CXD Trek Bikes).

In the men's race, it was the same top two as on Saturday, but this time Mittern took second behind his Ethiopian teammate Tofik Beshir, with the 19-year-old taking his first USCX victory after several seasons of impressive, consistent results across the U19 and U23 categories.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Mittern ensured it was a one-two for CXD Trek Bikes once again, whilst Tyler Clark (Caledon Hills Armada) took third.

"I knew, if I wanted to win today, I had to go early," Beshir said, having attacked on the third of nine laps.

"Before the season started, I was really excited because I knew I had definitely gotten better in the past year."

The Dutch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup regular Bakker doubled up on victories in the women's field, winning solo once again with a 30-second gap on Sidney McGill, who also took second on Saturday. Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing) took third.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bakker took back-to-back victories over the weekend (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

"I thought I wanted to test my skills by riding Double Trouble,” Bakker said of her attack through the 'Double Trouble' section that features two steep drops and climbs one after another.

"I was in front, and I could ride it. I had a gap, and I was like, 'I might as well push through'."

In the junior races, Noah Scholnick won the men's race ahead of Rylan Zacharek, reversing Saturday's result, whilst Clare Hauber made it two wins in two days in the women's category.

With the first two rounds of the six-stop series done, Mittern leads the men's overall standings, tied on points with Beshir, and Bakker's perfect start sees her take an early lead in the women's overall competition.

Women's results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Manon Bakker (Ned) 52:43:00 2 Sidney McGill (Can) Materiaal - Lastig 0:30:00 3 Kaya Musgrave (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:41:00 4 Lauren Zoerner (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons 2:06:00 5 Ellen Noble (USA) JAM / NCC 4:08:00 6 Emma Betuel (USA) DRRT Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Daniela Bronk (USA) Green Mountain CX 4:52:00 8 Aleah Heiland (USA) CXD Trek Bikes 5:23:00 9 Victoria Glascock (USA) JAM / NCC LAP 10 Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia Cycles LAP 11 Erin Gordon (USA) 717 Cycling LAP 12 Amanda Deleo (USA) 717 Cycling LAP 13 Kimberly Coleman (USA) Green Mountain CX LAP 14 Kelly Roberson (USA) Haute Factory Racing LAP 15 Kristen Taylor (Can) Cyclery Racing - Abacus Data LAP 16 Gabriella Dominguez (USA) Team BOOGER LAP

Men's results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tofik Beshir (Eth) CXD Trek Bikes 1:01:57 2 Miles Mattern (USA) CXD Trek Bikes 0:00:24 3 Tyler Clark (Can) Caledon Hills Armada 0:00:29 4 Jules Van Kempen (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizons 0:00:30 5 Calvin Conaway (USA) Midwest NXT 0:00:34 6 Ryan Drummond (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:00:56 7 Ethan Brown (USA) Midwest NXT Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:13 9 Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:28 10 Ben Frederick (USA) The Small Monsters Project 0:01:37 11 Sam Brown (USA) Mountain Pedaler - Dusty Boot Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:02:41 13 Rhett Bates (Can) Caledon Hills Cycling Armada 0:03:13 14 Mark Fagnan (Can) The Bike Shop 0:03:37 15 Farland Lamont (Can) Collingwood Collective 0:03:48 16 Remi Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall 0:04:00 17 Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works 0:04:16 18 Ryan Popple (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:04:17 19 Jack Billowitz (USA) Bear Development Team 0:04:24 20 Alden Copley (USA) DRRT NYC 0:04:53 21 Gray Steves (USA) CXD Trek Bikes 0:05:07 22 Lucas Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek 0:05:23 23 Jack Bernhard (USA) Grey Ghost STARS 0:06:25 24 Cole Oberman (USA) Haute Factory Racing 0:06:32 25 Elijah Banish (USA) Catalyst 0:07:04 26 August Chamot (USA) Total Civil Construction Race Team 0:07:17 27 Thierry Laliberte (Can) Julbo - Union LAP 28 Nathaniel Picard-Busky (USA) DRRT NYC LAP 29 Mark Hewitt (USA) GREEN LINE VELO LAP 30 Patrick Bryan Urichich Abreu (Dom) 4D Off-Road Racing DNF 31 Sagan Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek DNF 32 Aidan Vollmuth (USA) Competitive Edge Racing DNF

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.