Arctic Race of Norway: Giovanni Lonardi steals the show in stage 1 sprint
Italian nabs leader's jersey in first win of 2026
Giovanni Lonardi won the opening stage bunch sprint at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Thursday, the Polti-Visit Malta edging clear after a messy sprint.
After a scruffy closing kilometre, Lonardi found his way to the front of the race with just a handful of metres remaining, edging Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) into second place, with Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) in third place.
The closing kilometres of the stage were a tense affair, the day’s breakaway made up of Continental Team level riders working brilliantly to stay away. They were only caught inside the final three kilometres, a number of team trying hard to position their sprinters for the final.
The win was Lonardi’s first since winning stage 2 of the Tour of Istanbul in September 2025, and will have come as a relief to the 29-year-old sprinter.
"I'm super happy, I search for it a lot this year and it comes today. I'm very, very happy and also the team did an amazing job today. I have no words, I searched for it a lot and I win today.
"I think that I'm in good shape. In the Tour of Denmark last week I tried to win, but I don't have the best feeling this year to try to do a sprint like this, but we did everything good today and I win.
"Today the plan was to win, tomorrow also is a good stage for me, I think, maybe another sprint and then the next two days we have two good riders to do the GC, so we will see day by day." (edited)
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For its 13th edition, the opening stage took on an 181.9km route between Evenes and Myre on the coast, and featured three classified climbs, the last of which came 26km from the line before the race headed to the finish for a single 6.2km lap of the finish town.
With the flag dropped, five riders were soon up the road, Victor Vercouille (Flanders-Baloise) escaping with four home riders, Eirik Van Aas (Drali-Repsol), Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Lillehammer CK), Ludvik Holstad (Team Ringerike) and Morthem Wang Baksaas (Lucky Sport).
The group were allowed their heads, and by the time they reached the day's first climb, just over 90km from the line, they led by a touch under three minutes.
Behind them, and unsurprisingly, the UNO-X Mobility team took on chasing duties, the NSN squad coming to their aid and the gap dropping below two minutes as the race dipped inside the final 70km.
That gap remained static until the approach to the day's second climb when, with the Polti-Visit Malta team assisting with the chase, it dropped to around 1:20 by the time they crested the top.
With the gap coming down fast, two riders attacked the peloton, Axel Källberg and Teodor De Luca bridging across to join teammate Baksaas. By this time, however, the peloton was only 30 seconds behind, and their efforts seemed fruitless.
However, as the race approached the Myre for the first passage of the fish line, the leaders' advantage began to grow, and the peloton entered the final 15km with a deficit of 35 seconds.
Finally, other teams came to the front of the bunch, and with Baksaas and Fjellheim dropped from the leading group, the gap began to drop. Despite some attacks in the leading group, the breakaway managed to maintain their lead for the intermediate sprint, though the gap was under 10 seconds with 6.2km to go.
The breakaway was eventually caught with 2.9km remaining, NSN, TotalEnergies and Lotto-Intermarché finally closing them down and a bunch sprint was inevitable.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
4:05:23
|
2
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
3
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
4
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
5
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
6
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
00
|
7
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
8
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
9
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
10
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
11
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
12
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
13
|
Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
14
|
Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00
|
15
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
16
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
17
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
18
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team
|
00
|
19
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
20
|
Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
21
|
Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
22
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
23
|
Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
24
|
Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
25
|
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
26
|
Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
27
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
00
|
28
|
Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
29
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
30
|
Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
31
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
32
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
33
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
34
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
35
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
36
|
Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
37
|
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
38
|
Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
39
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
40
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
41
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana
|
00
|
42
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
43
|
Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
44
|
Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
45
|
Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
46
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
47
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
48
|
Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
49
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
50
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
51
|
Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
52
|
Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
53
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
54
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
00
|
55
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
56
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
57
|
Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
58
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
59
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
60
|
Vincent van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
61
|
Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
62
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
63
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
64
|
Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
65
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
66
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
67
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
68
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
69
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
70
|
Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
71
|
Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
72
|
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
73
|
Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
74
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
75
|
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
76
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
77
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
78
|
Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
79
|
Magnus Kulset (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
80
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
81
|
Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
82
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
83
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00
|
84
|
Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00
|
85
|
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
86
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
87
|
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
88
|
Dion Allan Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
89
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
90
|
Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
00
|
91
|
Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
92
|
Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
00
|
93
|
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
94
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
95
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
96
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
97
|
Mark Stewart (GBr) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
98
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
99
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
100
|
Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure
|
47
|
101
|
Byron Munton (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
102
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
103
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
104
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels
|
00
|
105
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
106
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
107
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
25
|
2
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|
22
|
3
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
20
|
4
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
18
|
5
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
16
|
6
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
14
|
7
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
12
|
8
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
9
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
8
|
10
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
6
|
11
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
6
|
12
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
4
|
13
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
8
|
2
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
7
|
3
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
2
|
4
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
4:05:23
|
2
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
00
|
3
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
4
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
5
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
6
|
Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
7
|
Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team
|
00
|
8
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
9
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
10
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team
|
00
|
11
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
12
|
Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
13
|
Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
14
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
15
|
Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
16
|
Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
17
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
00
|
18
|
Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
19
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
20
|
Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
21
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00
|
22
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
23
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
24
|
Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
25
|
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
26
|
Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
27
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
28
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana
|
00
|
29
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
30
|
Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
31
|
Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
32
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
33
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00
|
34
|
Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
35
|
Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
36
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
37
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
00
|
38
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
39
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00
|
40
|
Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
41
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
42
|
Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
43
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
44
|
Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
45
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
46
|
Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00
|
47
|
Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
48
|
Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
00
|
49
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
50
|
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
51
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
52
|
Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
53
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
54
|
Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
55
|
Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
00
|
56
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
57
|
Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
00
|
58
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
00
|
59
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
00
|
60
|
Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure
|
47
|
61
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
00
|
62
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
00
|
63
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels
|
00
|
64
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
00
|
65
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
2:59
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00
GC
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
4:05:13
|
2
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|
04
|
3
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
04
|
4
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
06
|
5
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
06
|
6
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
08
|
7
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
8
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
10
|
9
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
10
|
10
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
11
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
12
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
10
|
13
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
14
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|
10
|
15
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
16
|
Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
17
|
Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team
|
10
|
18
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
19
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
20
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
10
|
21
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team
|
10
|
22
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
23
|
Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
24
|
Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
10
|
25
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
26
|
Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
27
|
Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
28
|
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
10
|
29
|
Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
30
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
10
|
31
|
Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
10
|
32
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
33
|
Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
10
|
34
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
35
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
36
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
37
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
10
|
38
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
39
|
Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
10
|
40
|
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
10
|
41
|
Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
10
|
42
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
43
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
44
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana
|
10
|
45
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
10
|
46
|
Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
10
|
47
|
Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
48
|
Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
49
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
50
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
10
|
51
|
Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
52
|
Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
10
|
53
|
Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
54
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
55
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
10
|
56
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
10
|
57
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
10
|
58
|
Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
10
|
59
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
60
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
61
|
Vincent van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
10
|
62
|
Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
10
|
63
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
64
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
10
|
65
|
Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
66
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
10
|
67
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|
10
|
68
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies
|
10
|
69
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
70
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
71
|
Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure
|
10
|
72
|
Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
73
|
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
10
|
74
|
Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
10
|
75
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
76
|
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
77
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies
|
10
|
78
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
79
|
Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
80
|
Magnus Kulset (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
10
|
81
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
82
|
Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
83
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
84
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
10
|
85
|
Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
10
|
86
|
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
87
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
88
|
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|
10
|
89
|
Dion Allan Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team
|
10
|
90
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
10
|
91
|
Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
10
|
92
|
Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
10
|
93
|
Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana
|
10
|
94
|
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
10
|
95
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
10
|
96
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
10
|
97
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
10
|
98
|
Mark Stewart (GBr) Modern Adventure
|
10
|
99
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
10
|
100
|
Byron Munton (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
10
|
101
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
10
|
102
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
10
|
103
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels
|
10
|
104
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
10
|
105
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
106
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
107
|
Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure
|
57
|
108
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|
3:09
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
25
|
2
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|
22
|
3
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
20
|
4
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
18
|
5
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
16
|
6
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
14
|
7
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
12
|
8
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10
|
9
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
8
|
10
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
6
|
11
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
6
|
12
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
4
|
13
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
8
|
2
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
7
|
3
|
Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
2
|
4
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
4:05:17
|
2
|
Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure
|
02
|
3
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
02
|
4
|
Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
06
|
5
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché
|
06
|
6
|
Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
06
|
7
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|
06
|
8
|
Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
9
|
Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team
|
06
|
10
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|
06
|
11
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
06
|
12
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team
|
06
|
13
|
Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
06
|
14
|
Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
06
|
15
|
Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
06
|
16
|
Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
06
|
17
|
Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
18
|
Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
06
|
19
|
Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana
|
06
|
20
|
Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
06
|
21
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
06
|
22
|
Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
06
|
23
|
Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
06
|
24
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
06
|
25
|
Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
06
|
26
|
Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
06
|
27
|
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
06
|
28
|
Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
06
|
29
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
06
|
30
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana
|
06
|
31
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
06
|
32
|
Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
06
|
33
|
Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
06
|
34
|
Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
06
|
35
|
Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
36
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
06
|
37
|
Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana
|
06
|
38
|
Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta
|
06
|
39
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
06
|
40
|
Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
06
|
41
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
06
|
42
|
Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
06
|
43
|
Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
06
|
44
|
Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
45
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
06
|
46
|
Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure
|
06
|
47
|
Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché
|
06
|
48
|
Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike
|
06
|
49
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
06
|
50
|
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
06
|
51
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
06
|
52
|
Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
53
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
06
|
54
|
Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
55
|
Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty
|
06
|
56
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
06
|
57
|
Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
06
|
58
|
Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team
|
06
|
59
|
Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team
|
06
|
60
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
06
|
61
|
Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol
|
06
|
62
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels
|
06
|
63
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
06
|
64
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
06
|
65
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
06
|
66
|
Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure
|
53
|
67
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|
3:05
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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