Arctic Race of Norway: Giovanni Lonardi steals the show in stage 1 sprint

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Italian nabs leader's jersey in first win of 2026

Lonardi celebrating as he wins stage 1
Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Giovanni Lonardi won the opening stage bunch sprint at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Thursday, the Polti-Visit Malta edging clear after a messy sprint.

After a scruffy closing kilometre, Lonardi found his way to the front of the race with just a handful of metres remaining, edging Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) into second place, with Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) in third place.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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