Arctic Race of Norway: Giovanni Lonardi steals the show in stage 1 sprint

Giovanni Lonardi won the opening stage bunch sprint at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Thursday, the Polti-Visit Malta edging clear after a messy sprint.

After a scruffy closing kilometre, Lonardi found his way to the front of the race with just a handful of metres remaining, edging Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) into second place, with Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) in third place.

The closing kilometres of the stage were a tense affair, the day’s breakaway made up of Continental Team level riders working brilliantly to stay away. They were only caught inside the final three kilometres, a number of team trying hard to position their sprinters for the final.

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The win was Lonardi’s first since winning stage 2 of the Tour of Istanbul in September 2025, and will have come as a relief to the 29-year-old sprinter.

"I'm super happy, I search for it a lot this year and it comes today. I'm very, very happy and also the team did an amazing job today. I have no words, I searched for it a lot and I win today.

"I think that I'm in good shape. In the Tour of Denmark last week I tried to win, but I don't have the best feeling this year to try to do a sprint like this, but we did everything good today and I win.

"Today the plan was to win, tomorrow also is a good stage for me, I think, maybe another sprint and then the next two days we have two good riders to do the GC, so we will see day by day." (edited)

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For its 13th edition, the opening stage took on an 181.9km route between Evenes and Myre on the coast, and featured three classified climbs, the last of which came 26km from the line before the race headed to the finish for a single 6.2km lap of the finish town.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the flag dropped, five riders were soon up the road, Victor Vercouille (Flanders-Baloise) escaping with four home riders, Eirik Van Aas (Drali-Repsol), Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Lillehammer CK), Ludvik Holstad (Team Ringerike) and Morthem Wang Baksaas (Lucky Sport).

The group were allowed their heads, and by the time they reached the day's first climb, just over 90km from the line, they led by a touch under three minutes.

Behind them, and unsurprisingly, the UNO-X Mobility team took on chasing duties, the NSN squad coming to their aid and the gap dropping below two minutes as the race dipped inside the final 70km.

That gap remained static until the approach to the day's second climb when, with the Polti-Visit Malta team assisting with the chase, it dropped to around 1:20 by the time they crested the top.

With the gap coming down fast, two riders attacked the peloton, Axel Källberg and Teodor De Luca bridging across to join teammate Baksaas. By this time, however, the peloton was only 30 seconds behind, and their efforts seemed fruitless.

However, as the race approached the Myre for the first passage of the fish line, the leaders' advantage began to grow, and the peloton entered the final 15km with a deficit of 35 seconds.

Finally, other teams came to the front of the bunch, and with Baksaas and Fjellheim dropped from the leading group, the gap began to drop. Despite some attacks in the leading group, the breakaway managed to maintain their lead for the intermediate sprint, though the gap was under 10 seconds with 6.2km to go.

The breakaway was eventually caught with 2.9km remaining, NSN, TotalEnergies and Lotto-Intermarché finally closing them down and a bunch sprint was inevitable.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 4:05:23 2 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies 00 3 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 00 4 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 5 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team 00 6 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping 00 7 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00 8 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché 00 9 Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 10 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 11 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure 00 12 Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 13 Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 14 Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team 00 15 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla 00 16 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 17 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team 00 18 Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team 00 19 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 20 Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00 21 Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 22 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 23 Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 24 Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 25 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies 00 26 Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 27 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 00 28 Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 29 Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL 00 30 Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 31 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 00 32 Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 33 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00 35 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 00 36 Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 37 Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 38 Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 39 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 00 40 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 41 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana 00 42 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 00 43 Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 44 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 45 Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 46 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 47 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 48 Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00 49 Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 50 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 51 Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 52 Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 53 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 54 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 00 55 Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta 00 56 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00 57 Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 58 Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 59 Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 60 Vincent van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 61 Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 62 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 00 63 Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 64 Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 65 Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 66 Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies 00 67 Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies 00 68 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 69 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 70 Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure 00 71 Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché 00 72 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 73 Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 74 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 75 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 76 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies 00 77 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 78 Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 79 Magnus Kulset (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 80 Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 81 Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 83 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 00 84 Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 00 85 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 86 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00 87 Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta 00 88 Dion Allan Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team 00 89 Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 90 Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team 00 91 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 92 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana 00 93 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 94 Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla 00 95 Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00 96 Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 97 Mark Stewart (GBr) Modern Adventure 00 98 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 99 Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 100 Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure 47 101 Byron Munton (RSA) Modern Adventure 00 102 Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 103 Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 104 Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels 00 105 Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 106 Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL 00 107 Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 25 2 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies 22 3 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 20 4 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 18 5 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team 16 6 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping 14 7 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 12 8 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché 10 9 Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 8 10 Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 6 11 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 6 12 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 4 13 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Mountain Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 8 2 Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 7 3 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 2 4 Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Youth Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 4:05:23 2 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping 00 3 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché 00 4 Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 5 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure 00 6 Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 7 Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team 00 8 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla 00 9 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team 00 10 Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team 00 11 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 12 Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00 13 Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 14 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 15 Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 16 Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 17 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 00 18 Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 19 Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL 00 20 Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 21 Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00 22 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00 23 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 00 24 Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 25 Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 26 Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 27 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 28 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana 00 29 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 00 30 Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 31 Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00 32 Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 33 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00 34 Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 35 Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 36 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 37 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 00 38 Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta 00 39 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00 40 Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 41 Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 42 Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 43 Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 44 Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 45 Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 46 Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure 00 47 Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché 00 48 Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike 00 49 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00 50 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 51 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 52 Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 53 Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 54 Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 55 Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 00 56 Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00 57 Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team 00 58 Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 00 59 Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 00 60 Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure 47 61 Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 00 62 Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 00 63 Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels 00 64 Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 00 65 Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL 00 2:59 Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00

GC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage General Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 4:05:13 2 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies 04 3 Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 04 4 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 06 5 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 06 6 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 08 7 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10 8 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team 10 9 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping 10 10 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 10 11 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché 10 12 Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 10 13 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 14 Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure 10 15 Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 16 Henrik E. Farstadvoll (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 17 Artëm Fofonov (Fra) Xds Astana Development Team 10 18 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla 10 19 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 20 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team 10 21 Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team 10 22 Iker Villar Galdeano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 23 Casper Cornelis van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 10 24 Artuur Torney (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 10 25 Ronan Auge (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 26 Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 27 Andreas Flaatten (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 28 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies 10 29 Marc Rubirola Vila (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 30 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 10 31 Tobias Risan Nakken (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 10 32 Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL 10 33 Simen Evertsen-Hegreberg (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 10 34 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL 10 35 Alex Diaz Alvarez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 36 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 10 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 10 38 Hamish Mckenzie (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 10 39 Aksel Laforce (Nor) Team Ringerike 10 40 Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 10 41 Sander Granberg (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 10 42 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla 10 43 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 44 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) XDS Astana 10 45 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 10 46 Karl Emil Kjeldsand (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 10 47 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 49 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 50 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 10 51 Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 10 52 Christian Alexander Klund (Nor) Team Ringerike 10 53 Herman Emil Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 54 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10 55 Marco Schrettl (Aut) XDS Astana 10 56 Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta 10 57 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 10 58 Hugo Lennartsson (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 10 59 Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 60 Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 61 Vincent van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 10 62 Peder Wettre Andreassen (Nor) Team Ringerike 10 63 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 10 64 Axel Källberg (Fin) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 10 65 Thomas Eriksen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 66 Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 10 67 Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies 10 68 Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies 10 69 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 70 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10 71 Cole Kessler (USA) Modern Adventure 10 72 Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Nor) Lotto-Intermarché 10 73 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 10 74 Kevin Andre Sandli Messel (Nor) Team Ringerike 10 75 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10 76 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 77 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies 10 78 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 79 Georg Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 80 Magnus Kulset (Nor) Team Ringerike 10 81 Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 82 Even Thorvaldsen (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 83 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 84 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 10 85 Halvor Dolven (Nor) Lotto - Groupe Wanty 10 86 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 87 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 10 88 Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta 10 89 Dion Allan Smith (NZl) NSN Cycling Team 10 90 Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 10 91 Oscar Amey (GBr) Nsn Development Team 10 92 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10 93 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) XDS Astana 10 94 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 95 Christopher Jensen (Den) Jayco-AlUla 10 96 Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 10 97 Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 10 98 Mark Stewart (GBr) Modern Adventure 10 99 Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 10 100 Byron Munton (RSA) Modern Adventure 10 101 Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 10 102 Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 10 103 Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels 10 104 Paul Hennequin (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 105 Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Picnic PostNL 10 106 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL 10 107 Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure 57 108 Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan 3:09

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 25 2 Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies 22 3 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure 20 4 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 18 5 Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team 16 6 Nikiforos Arvanitou (Gre) Team United Shipping 14 7 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 12 8 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché 10 9 Vilmer Ekman (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 8 10 Teodor de Luca (Swe) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 6 11 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 6 12 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 4 13 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Mountain Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Morthen Wang Baksaas (Nor) Lucky Sport Cycling Team 8 2 Eirik Vang Aas (Nor) Team Drali - Repsol 7 3 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Team Ringerike 2 4 Henrik Teslo Fjellheim (Nor) Lillehammer Ck Continental Team 1