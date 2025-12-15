Tour de Pologne 2026
Date
August 3-9, 2026
Distance
tba
Start Location
tba
Finish Location
tba
Category
WorldTour
Edition
83rd
Previous edition
Previous winner
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
Tour de Pologne 2026 information
The 83rd edition of the Tour de Pologne takes place August 3-9, 2026.
The Tour de Pologne remains the only WorldTour stage race in central Europe and is also its country's biggest cycling event. The week-long race featuring bunch sprint and hilly stages is traditionally decided by very small time gaps, where bonus seconds can be crucial.
The race began 1928 as an amateur race and in 1993 it became a fully professional-only race, before joining the WorldTour series in 2005.
Run by the Lang organisation since 1993, three riders hold the record for three wins in the event: Dariusz Baranowski, Andrzej Mierzejewski and Marian Wieckowski.
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the GC battle in 2025, besting Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) by 13 seconds. Vingegaard's teammate Wilco Kelderman finished third overall, 20 seconds back. The Dane moved into the overall lead on stage 2 with a second-place finish and held off his rival without any stage victories.
In 2025 the USA's Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) emerged as the overall winner thanks to winning the final 12.5km time trial stage around Wieliczka near Krakow in southern Poland.
McNulty used his renowned time trial skills to set a time of 14:31 to win the stage. He was 46 faster than race leader Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) and so won the Tour de Pologne by 29 seconds aheads of Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), with Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) third at 37 seconds. Langellotti slipped to fifth overall.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour de Pologne with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
