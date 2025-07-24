Tour de Pologne 2025 route

Seven days of racing along the southern border of Poland concludes with decisive 12.5km ITT in Wieliczka

The Tour de Pologne returns for an 82nd edition, August 4-10, with seven days of racing covering close to 1,100 kilometres. The UCI WorldTour race tracks west to east across the southern border of Poland, passing through mountainous regions of Lower Silesia, Silesia and Małopolska.

After an opening flat route from Wrocław to Legnica, the second day suits climbers with a summit finish atop the legendary Orlinek in Karpacz. Stages three and four also bring hilly terrain, leading to the longest stage of the week, 205.3km on stage 5 from Katowice to Zakopane.

Route information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
Profile of stage 1(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Route information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
Profile of stage 2(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Profile stage 3 information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Route information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
Stage 4 profile(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Route information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
Stage 5 profile(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Route information for the 2025 Tour de Pologne
Profile of stage 6(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Stage 7 ITT profile
Profile for stage 7 ITT(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
