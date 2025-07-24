Tour de Pologne 2025 route

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de Pologne in 2024 after coming second at the Tour de France to Tadej Pogačar

The Tour de Pologne returns for an 82nd edition, August 4-10, with seven days of racing covering close to 1,100 kilometres. The UCI WorldTour race tracks west to east across the southern border of Poland, passing through mountainous regions of Lower Silesia, Silesia and Małopolska.

After an opening flat route from Wrocław to Legnica, the second day suits climbers with a summit finish atop the legendary Orlinek in Karpacz. Stages three and four also bring hilly terrain, leading to the longest stage of the week, 205.3km on stage 5 from Katowice to Zakopane.

The penultimate stage, from Bukovina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzańska, is the traditional “queen” stage, with only 147.6km but it packs a punch in the Tatra mountains.

This year the individual time trial has been moved from early in the race to the decisive stage 7, starting and finishing near the Wieliczka Salt Mine. The 12.5km test against the clock opens with a 2km climb and then rolls back into Wieliczka for finish.

Full route for 2025 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Stage 1: Wrocław – Legnica, 199.7km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Map of stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

After starting with a steep uphill and an early GC selection last year, the 2025 Tour de Pologne goes back to its usual formula of a flat stage for the sprinters on the opening day. One small climb inside the final 20km will hardly affect most of the sprinters and even if they suffer, they have plenty of time to get back on for the mad dash to the line in Legnica.

Sprint 1, km. 18

Sprint 2, km. 45.4

Sprint 3, km. 139.9

KOM 1, km. 181.9

Stage 2: Hotel Gołębiewski Karpacz – Karpacz, 148.9km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Map of stage 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

A much punchier day follows on stage 2, with four category 2 climbs peppering the stage before the uphill finish in Karapacz. A late sprint comes with 4.3km to go midway up the final climb before the road tilts up to the finish. It's a day for the GC riders to be attentive if not aggressive.

KOM 1, km. 10.9

Sprint 1, km. 35.4

Special sprint 1, km. 61.3

KOM 2, km. 87.5

KOM 3, km. 110.6

KOM 4, km. 130.2

Special sprint 2, km. 144

Stage 3: Wałbrzych – Wałbrzych, Powiat Wałbrzyski, 161.6km

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Map for stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

The profile for the third day of racing resembles the jagged edge of a saw, with the climbs to Walimska Pass and Niedźwiedzica Pass repeated three times each. Before the third circuit, the peloton will have to climb the steep wall in Rzeczka, with gradients exceeding 10%, to begin the final stretch of 44km. A shakeup in the GC standings is expected.

KOM 1, km. 28.2

KOM 2, km. 45.4

Special Sprint 1, km. 56.5

KOM 3, km. 74.2

KOM 4, km. 91.4

KOM 5, km. 117.6

KOM 6, km. 131.5

KOM 7, km. 148.8

Stage 4: Rybnik – Cieszyn, 200km

Image 1 of 2 Stage 4 profile (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Stage 4 map (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Stage 4 gives the sprinters another chance, but they'll have to make it over a trio of climbs - the Przegibek Pass, Orle Gniazdo, and Salmopol Pass - the third a category 2 climb with 120km to go. After the final intermediate sprint, any breakaways may have a tough time holding on as chasers will have 26km across four twisty circuits in Cieszyn to make the catch.

Sprint 1, km. 68

KOM 1, km. 89.4

KOM 2, km. 121.8

KOM 3, km. 133.2

Special Sprint 1, km. 146.6

Special Sprint 2, km. 156.1

Stage 5: Katowice – Zakopane, 205.8km

Image 1 of 2 Stage 5 profile (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Stage 5 route map (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Friday's stage 5 is the longest route of the race, covering 205.3km from Katowice to Zakopane, with three places for sprint points and another three for KOM points. Once across the final categorised climb at Krowiarki Pass, there are still plenty of uphill kilometres remaining, 60 of them, to the finish. Six years ago when the race visited the Tatra Mountains with the finish in Zakopane, Jonas Vingegaard took the overall win.

Sprint 1, km. 50.7

Special sprint 1, km. 71.6

KOM 1, km. 85.6

Special sprint 2, km. 129

KOM 2, 141.7

Stage 6: Bukovina Resort – Bukowina Tatrzańska, 147.6km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 6 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Map of stage 6 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Saturday's queen stage returns to Bukowina Tatrzańska with a shorter route of 147.6km but it is packed with climbing in the Tatra mountains - Harnaś Wall and Bukovina Wall in Rzepiska and Gliczarów - for total of six opportunities for KOM points. On the second pass of the Harnaś Wall, special sprint points await for the final 1km to the crest of the summit. From there it's another 33km to the final ascent of the Bukovina Wall setting up the descent and climb in Bukowina Tatrzańska, last year won by Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek).

KOM 1, km. 4.1

KOM 2, km. 38.6

KOM 3, km. 52.1

Sprint 1, km. 76.1

KOM 4, km. 86.6

KOM 5, km. 100.1

Special sprint 1, km. 101.1

KOM 6, km. 134.6

Stage 7: Kopalnia Soli 'Wieliczka' (ITT), 12.5km

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 7 ITT (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Map of stage 7 ITT (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

A 12.5km time trial will decide the overall winner of the 2025 Tour de Pologne, with the start and finish near the Wieliczka Salt Mine in southern Poland near Kraków. The opening 2 kilometres are uphill, with rollers across the next 6km. The second half of the clockwise circuit descends slightly back into Wieliczka.