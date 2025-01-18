Watch Wout van Aert at Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm: Live streams, TV channels, Timings

The UCI's flagship cyclocross series, the UCI World Cup, continues into 2025 with another round, taking a trip south to Benidorm on Sunday January 19, with Wout van Aert among the big names in action.

The event is the ninth round of the 2024-25 World Cup and takes place in the Spanish town of Benidorm, where Van Aert and Fem Van Empel scored victory last season.

Van Aert will be part of a strong men's field that's set to include World Cup series leader Michael Vanthourenhout as well as Eli Iserbyt, Toon Aerts, Laurens Sweeck, Felipe Orts, Thibau Nys, and Lars van der Haar. There's no Mathieu van der Poel – Van Aert's old rival and the five-time world champion – but the pair are set to clash in Maasmechelen next Sunday.

In the women's race, Lucinda Brand could effectively seal the World Cup series win if she triumphs again. Fem van Empel, though, has won more World Cups than her this season and will be a threat, while the likes of Puck Pieterse, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, Zoe Backstedt and Marie Schreiber, are set to be among the action.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm live streams and TV broadcasts on Sunday, January 19.

Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm free streams

Fans in many parts of the world can watch the Benidorm round of the Cyclocross World Cup for free, with the UCI once again hosting a free live stream on its UCI YouTube channel.

The feed requires no registration and no payment – all you have to do is head to the channel.

However, geo-restrictions do apply, so it won't work in some countries. Unfortunately for fans in the US, Canada, and Australia, this round – unlike some previous rounds – is blocked in those countries. As ever, the feed also will not work in the UK.

The UCI has a list of territories where the feed is blocked on this page.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch cyclocross from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Watch cyclocross World Cup Benidorm in the US and Canada

Fans in the US and Canada can watch the Benidorm round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes.

Subscriptions to the dedicated cycling streaming service cost $29.99 a month but just $150 a year.

This time the UCI's free stream will be blocked in the US and Canada.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm in the UK

In the UK, the Benidorm round of the Cyclocross World Cup will be broadcast online on Discovery+.

There will be no television coverage on Eurosport as the channels are showing Australian Open tennis, but the Benidorm race will still be available to stream under the Eurosport brand on its streaming home of Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which is all you need to get Eurosport's cycling coverage, costs £6.99 a month.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

CYCLOCROSS WORLD CUP DENDERMONDE SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS

January 19, 2025

Men Junior: 9:30am CET / 8:30am GMT / 4:30am ET

Women Junior: 10:30am CET / 9:30am GMT / 5:30am ET

Men U23: 12:00pm CET / 11:00am GMT / 6:00am ET

Women Elite: 1:40pm CET / 12:40pm GMT / 7:40am ET

Men Elite: 3:10pm CET / 2:10pm GMT / 9:10am ET