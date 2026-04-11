Wout van Aert brushes aside tyre tech ban ahead of Paris-Roubaix as Matthew Brennan downplays chances due to lingering illness

Wout van Aert and Matthew Brennan stand with Visma-Lease a Bike teammates during the teams' presentation on the eve of Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert heads into Paris-Roubaix buoyed by a strong Classics campaign, even if a ban on the self-inflating tyre tech that Visma-Lease a Bike have previously used in the race was an unnecessary and frustrating distraction.

Speaking at the team presentation in a drizzly Compiègne, Van Aert acknowledged that the race scenario could well follow that of last weekend's Tour of Flanders.

"I think the cobblestones really suit me well, but again, the favourites [for Paris-Roubaix] are the same as last week, in my opinion."

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Van Aert managed fourth at De Ronde, unable to follow the pace set by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and, to an extent, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), but he remains positive with the belief that a spot inside the top three is within his grasp.

"[At Flanders] I started with very high hopes, and it's the same for tomorrow."

Speaking to Belgian media outlet Sporza, Van Aert added: "I'm going for the podium at the very least."

Assessing how he ranks up against Pogačar and Van der Poel on the Paris-Roubaix pavé this year, Van Aert was cautiously optimistic, adding: "I think for sure they're closer on this course, [but] even if you get gapped, just try to fight to the end.

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Van Aert won't be able to rely on the self-inflating Gravaa tyre tech should he suffer a puncture this year, though, after the UCI banned it under their 'Commercialisation' rule.

On the ban, the 31-year-old told Belgian media that "it's a shame, it is a beautiful innovation that we as a team have invested a lot in.

"But it is something I cannot control, so I haven't let it distract me. We have tried to make the right choices with the material that is available."

The Belgian may be hoping that quick finisher Matthew Brennan can offer an alternative card for the team to play should both survive the early pavé sectors; however, the Briton has been struggling to shake off an illness of late.

"My shape's probably not where I want it to be," admitted the 20-year-old. "I got sick ahead of Milan-San Remo, and in the Classics season, you cannot build [form], you can only race."

A clearly deflated Brennan now hopes that his form will be strong enough to allow him to support the likes of Van Aert and Christophe Laporte into the closing stages, especially in a race such as Roubaix, where positioning is vital.

"I know that positioning can get you a long way, so if I can get a way into the race and just be there, it's also a really big advantage."

Nonetheless, after finishing 44th last year, an achievement in itself for a WorldTour debutant, Brennan does feel experience could make up for the form he's struggling to find.

"I know in this race, particularly, I can go quite far, so that's given me some more motivation for it."