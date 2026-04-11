Wout van Aert brushes aside tyre tech ban ahead of Paris-Roubaix as Matthew Brennan downplays chances due to lingering illness

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'We have tried to make the right choices with the material that is available' says Belgian contender

Team Visma - Lease a Bike&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert (L) and British rider Matthew Brennan stand with teammates during the teams&#039; presentations event on the eve of Paris-Roubaix
Wout van Aert and Matthew Brennan stand with Visma-Lease a Bike teammates during the teams' presentation on the eve of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert heads into Paris-Roubaix buoyed by a strong Classics campaign, even if a ban on the self-inflating tyre tech that Visma-Lease a Bike have previously used in the race was an unnecessary and frustrating distraction.

Speaking at the team presentation in a drizzly Compiègne, Van Aert acknowledged that the race scenario could well follow that of last weekend's Tour of Flanders.

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Van Aert managed fourth at De Ronde, unable to follow the pace set by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and, to an extent, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), but he remains positive with the belief that a spot inside the top three is within his grasp.

Assessing how he ranks up against Pogačar and Van der Poel on the Paris-Roubaix pavé this year, Van Aert was cautiously optimistic, adding: "I think for sure they're closer on this course, [but] even if you get gapped, just try to fight to the end.

The Belgian may be hoping that quick finisher Matthew Brennan can offer an alternative card for the team to play should both survive the early pavé sectors; however, the Briton has been struggling to shake off an illness of late.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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