'We want to leave no stone unturned' - Picnic PostNL build Paris-Roubaix Femmes squad around one-day specialist Pfeiffer Georgi

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2024 podium finisher will be sole leader for team in Sunday's Monument challenge

Pfeiffer Georgi
Pfeiffer Georgi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic PostNL will be staking all their bets on 2024 podium finisher Pfeiffer Georgi in Sunday's edition of Paris-Roubaix, the team say, with the entire squad built around putting the 25-year-old in the best position possible to go for a top result.

Georgi has taken part in every edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes since it began in 2021, with her best results ninth in 2022, eighth in 2023 and third in 2024.

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"For Paris–Roubaix, we have one clear goal: to support and guide Pfeiffer into the final in the best possible way. It’s a race where teamwork is absolutely crucial, and this group has already built strong connections by racing together frequently throughout the season."

"If we can bring her into the decisive phase in the best possible condition, we give ourselves a strong opportunity to fight for a good result."

Speaking back in 2024 when she secured her top result in the Hell of the North to date by outsprinting Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Georgi described Paris-Roubaix as her "dream race to win."

The Briton had had to fight hard for it, first staying ahead when Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) launched a key late acceleration on the Camphin-en-Pévèle sector, then battling back alone across the Carrefour d'Arbre and before regaining contact alongside Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) 12 kilometres from the line.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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