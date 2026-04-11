'We want to leave no stone unturned' - Picnic PostNL build Paris-Roubaix Femmes squad around one-day specialist Pfeiffer Georgi

Picnic PostNL will be staking all their bets on 2024 podium finisher Pfeiffer Georgi in Sunday's edition of Paris-Roubaix, the team say, with the entire squad built around putting the 25-year-old in the best position possible to go for a top result.

Georgi has taken part in every edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes since it began in 2021, with her best results ninth in 2022, eighth in 2023 and third in 2024.

Equally encouragingly, the former triple British National Champion has shown good form this season, finishing just outside the top ten in one-day races as varied and prestigious as the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Milan-San Remo and In Flanders Fields.

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Picnic PostNL's team coach, Callum Ferguson, explained in a press release that Georgi's motivation and form were obviously strong enough to warrant trying to bring her into the "decisive phase in the best possible condition."

"For Paris–Roubaix, we have one clear goal: to support and guide Pfeiffer into the final in the best possible way. It’s a race where teamwork is absolutely crucial, and this group has already built strong connections by racing together frequently throughout the season."

"Pfeiffer is in good form and highly motivated, so we want to leave no stone unturned in our preparation and execution.

"If we can bring her into the decisive phase in the best possible condition, we give ourselves a strong opportunity to fight for a good result."



Speaking back in 2024 when she secured her top result in the Hell of the North to date by outsprinting Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Georgi described Paris-Roubaix as her "dream race to win."



The Briton had had to fight hard for it, first staying ahead when Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) launched a key late acceleration on the Camphin-en-Pévèle sector, then battling back alone across the Carrefour d'Arbre and before regaining contact alongside Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) 12 kilometres from the line.

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A small bunch sprint in the velodrome then ensued, allowing her to claim third place on the podium alongside Kopecky and Balsamo.

"I think I believed that coming into this race I belonged in that top group," Georgi said later that day. "So I had confidence coming in, but it's obviously nice to have the confirmation and reassurance that I am at that level."

For Sunday's 143-kilometre race across the cobbles of northern France, Georgi will be backed by Rachele Barbieri (ITA), Robyn Clay (GBR), Lucie Fityus (AUS), Mia Griffin (IRL) and Josie Nelson (GBR).