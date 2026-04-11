Quiz! Can you name every Paris-Roubaix podium in the last 10 years?

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Test your memory on the last decade of Paris-Roubaix top-threes

Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates at the finish line as the race winner in the Roubaix Velodrome (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Who joined MVDP on the podium last year? (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Another week, another Monument-themed quiz!

With Paris-Roubaix just around the corner, it's the perfect time to test your knowledge on the riders who have tackled the cobbles, often treacherous weather and velodrome finish to come out the other side with a piece of the French pavé to take home. While the men's race dates back to 1896, Paris-Roubaix Femmes only started in 2021.

If you get stuck, you have the option of using a hint – just log in to your Cyclingnews account or register via the button in the top right corner of the page.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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