Quiz! Can you name every Paris-Roubaix podium in the last 10 years?

Another week, another Monument-themed quiz!

With Paris-Roubaix just around the corner, it's the perfect time to test your knowledge on the riders who have tackled the cobbles, often treacherous weather and velodrome finish to come out the other side with a piece of the French pavé to take home. While the men's race dates back to 1896, Paris-Roubaix Femmes only started in 2021.

Now it's no surprise that the winners of Roubaix go down in history, such is the challenging nature of L'Enfer du Nord, but not everyone remembers the riders to round out the podium, especially when the winner's performance grabs the headlines and the majority of the plaudits. However, we want to put your racing trivia to the test and see how many of the men's and women's podium finishers you can remember from the last ten years of action in northern France.

Can you name every Paris-Roubaix podium in the last 10 years? We're giving you just 10 minutes to name as many of the men's and women's race top-three finishers as you can since 2016 and 2021, respectively. We should also remind you that Paris-Roubaix didn't take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you get stuck, you have the option of using a hint – just log in to your Cyclingnews account or register via the button in the top right corner of the page.

Let us know how you got on via the comments section below, and feel free to test your knowledge with some of our other cycling quizzes too!

(Image credit: Future)