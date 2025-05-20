Peacock is the only place to watch the Tour de France live in the US – grab this 12-month subscription deal with a massive $55 off
Get set up for a year of live cycling coverage, plus much much more at a fraction of the cost
If you're a cycling fan in the US looking to view live coverage of the biggest cycling races in 2025, then this is one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen. Streaming service Peacock is offering a 12-month subscription for a bargain $24.99, reduced from $79.99, when using the code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.
It's the lowest price we've ever seen, and a massive $55 saving on a year's Peacock subscription. We reckon it's worth taking advantage of, but you'll have to move quickly as this streaming deal ends on May 30, just in time for the 2025 Tour de France, which runs from July 5-Aug 3.
Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing.
Peacock 12-month Subscription: Was $79.99, $24.99
Save $55 - Stream the men's and women's Tours de France Live in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports, including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football.
Enter code: SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout to take advantage of this offer.
Never miss a race by using a VPN
With Peacock's cycling coverage being so intensive, there may be times when subscribers from the US are travelling around the globe and find their access blocked due to geo-restrictions.
Handily, there is a clever piece of internet trickery known as a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, which allows your devices to appear as if they are in another country to wherever you are in the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar believe the best VPN service on the market right now is NordVPN, which also has a fantastic offer currently available, perfect to go alongside your cycling TV viewing in 2025.
NordVPN 2 years subscription: Was $11.59, $3.39 per month
Save 70%: NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and it's fantastic value at just $3.39 per month. NordVPN is the top choice for a reason, rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, as well as offering privacy and protection on a range of devices. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.