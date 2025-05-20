Peacock is the only place to watch the Tour de France live in the US – grab this 12-month subscription deal with a massive $55 off

If you're a cycling fan in the US looking to view live coverage of the biggest cycling races in 2025, then this is one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen. Streaming service Peacock is offering a 12-month subscription for a bargain $24.99, reduced from $79.99, when using the code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen, and a massive $55 saving on a year's Peacock subscription. We reckon it's worth taking advantage of, but you'll have to move quickly as this streaming deal ends on May 30, just in time for the 2025 Tour de France, which runs from July 5-Aug 3.

Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing.

Peacock 12-month Subscription: Was $79.99, $24.99 Save $55 - Stream the men's and women's Tours de France Live in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports, including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football. Enter code: SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout to take advantage of this offer.

