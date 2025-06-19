Grab a free Amazon Gift Card and watch the Tour de France on the move with this NordVPN deal

The Tour de France 2025 is just over two weeks away, and the 112th edition of 'Le Tour' starts in Lille on 5 July, and will finish with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on 27 July.

If you're a cycling fan who often travels for work or pleasure, you'll know it can be difficult to access your streaming services like Peacock TV, who have exclusive rights in North America for the Tour. For UK viewers, ITV is the only place British fans can watch the Tour for free.

However, you can often find yourself blocked with geo-restrictions preventing your access. The best way to continue your service and ensure you don't miss any of the Tour de France action is by using a VPN.

If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.

A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

Watching the Tour de France in the US or UK

For UK viewers, this year is the last one in which ITV will be broadcasting the Tour de France for free. TV viewers will find each and every stage live on ITV4, with a simulcast on the ITVX free streaming platform.

Alternatively, you can watch the Tour de France on TNT Sports and Discovery+, who will have the exclusive rights from 2026. You can get TNT Sports on your box through a dedicated pay-TV package, while Discovery+ is the streaming platform, with subscriptions costing £30.99 per month.

Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so with a Peacock subscription you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing, and much more.

Streaming service Peacock doesn't have any big streaming deals currently, but they are offering 12 months for the price of 10 at the moment. Peacock will occasionally drop 12-month subscription offers, so it's worth checking in regularly. These normally coincide with big online shopping events, and with Amazon Prime Day coming up soon – which is the first ever 4-day event running from 8-11 July, we'd potentially expect a Peacock TV deal to appear too.