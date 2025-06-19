Recommended reading

Grab a free Amazon Gift Card and watch the Tour de France on the move with this NordVPN deal

By published

If you're a cycling fan travelling this summer, the only way to avoid geo-restrictions is by using a VPN – NordVPN is the best around recommended by our TechRadar colleagues, and right now, they have huge discounts of up to 76%

Riders on the start line of the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar on the start line of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France 2025 is just over two weeks away, and the 112th edition of 'Le Tour' starts in Lille on 5 July, and will finish with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on 27 July.

If you're a cycling fan who often travels for work or pleasure, you'll know it can be difficult to access your streaming services like Peacock TV, who have exclusive rights in North America for the Tour. For UK viewers, ITV is the only place British fans can watch the Tour for free.

NordVPN Prime Plan
NordVPN Prime Plan: was $743.76 now $177.36 at go.nordvpn.net

Save 76%: NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and it's fantastic value at just $7.39 per month for the Prime Plan – which comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card. For UK users the Ultimate Plan has 72% off and just £5.39 per month, and a £50 Amazon Gift Card.

Check out the best VPN packages for you at NordVPN.

View Deal
Peacock TV 12-month plan
Peacock TV 12-month plan: $79.99 at Peacock TV

Get 12 months for the price of 10 and stream the men's and women's Tours de France Live in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports, including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.