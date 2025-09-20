UCI reacts to SRAM challenge on gear restrictions

The UCI has today responded to a challenge raised by SRAM, via the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA), relating to the proposed maximum gear ratio testing that is set to be carried out at the Tour of Guangxi at the end of this season (14-18 October).

As reported on Cyclingnews yesterday, SRAM's legal challenge centred around the disadvantage to teams using their components, and the negative impact on their image in the drivetrain market.

The UCI responded via an official statement released this morning. They state they are "puzzled" by the timing of the legal challenge, claiming that the press release from the BCA was received prior to the issuing of the complaint itself. They go on to state the "obvious inaccuracies" in the statement.

The move to test a restriction on maximum gear ratios is part of a suite of measures being considered by the UCI, in consultation with rider-safety body SafeR, with the aim of reducing overall speed during races, with the ultimate hope of decreasing the number of serious injuries sustained through crashes. The series of proposed changes - some of which are due to be tested while others have already been agreed - includes a controversial ruling to restrict handlebar width from the start of the 2026 season, which the UCI have confirmed they are committed to enforcing, leading to an "almost impossible" challenge for manufacturers as they seek to find ways to adapt bikes in time. It also significantly disadvantages women and smaller riders.

SRAM's challenge around the maximum gear ratio testing, which will be conducted at the final WorldTour race of the year in China, argued that “this protocol penalizes and discourages innovation and puts our riders and teams at a competitive disadvantage."

The UCI's response states "the statement does not reflect the fact that the UCI has publicly indicated that it will consider the findings of this test before considering if further tests are relevant in 2026. Only then, would the UCI potentially consider any changes to the regulations." It goes on to express surprise that the SRAM/BCA challenge does not take into consideration that the tests are "aimed at exploring measures aimed at increasing rider safety, which is a fundamental prerogative of all sport governing bodies."

The statement concludes: "The UCI is confident that its proposal to test limitations to gearing is compliant with EU and Belgian competition law. It is not the role of competition law to lead to a ‘levelling down’ in regulatory and safety standards.

The UCI will continue to collaborate with the stakeholders of cycling through SafeR for the improvement of safety and shall not make any further comments on these proceedings."