UCI reacts to SRAM challenge on gear restrictions

Governing body 'puzzled' over legal challenge

The UCI has today responded to a challenge raised by SRAM, via the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA), relating to the proposed maximum gear ratio testing that is set to be carried out at the Tour of Guangxi at the end of this season (14-18 October).

As reported on Cyclingnews yesterday, SRAM's legal challenge centred around the disadvantage to teams using their components, and the negative impact on their image in the drivetrain market.

SRAM's challenge around the maximum gear ratio testing, which will be conducted at the final WorldTour race of the year in China, argued that “this protocol penalizes and discourages innovation and puts our riders and teams at a competitive disadvantage."

The statement concludes: "The UCI is confident that its proposal to test limitations to gearing is compliant with EU and Belgian competition law. It is not the role of competition law to lead to a ‘levelling down’ in regulatory and safety standards.

