Visma-Lease a Bike 'utterly astonished' as UCI issues wheel tech ban just two weeks before Paris-Roubaix

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Mathieu Heijboer describes timing as "no coincidence" as Wout van Aert's chances take a hit

Gravaa KAPS system used by Jumbo-Visma at Paris-Roubaix
Gravaa KAPS system used by Jumbo-Visma's mens's team at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Future/ Peter Styart)

With just days to go until Paris-Roubaix, UCI has reported banned Visma-Lease a Bike from using self-inflating tyre tech, angering the team's Head of Performance, Mathieu Heijboer, who has called it "no coincidence".

The system, known as KAPS (Kinetic Air Pressure System), was developed by Dutch company Gravaa and was first used in a WorldTour race in March 2023 by Edoardo Affini.

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“You can order one if you want," he continued. "So you can understand that we were utterly astonished. It was communicated on such short notice that we simply have to accept it.

"The penalty ranges from a warning to disqualification, and you’re not going to take that risk. Plus, [Paris Roubaix] takes quite a bit of preparation time. Over the past two weeks, our mechanics have been preparing hundreds of sets of wheels. You can’t postpone that until the Saturday before Roubaix.

The news will be a blow to Wout van Aert's hopes of stealing victory from his rivals. The Belgian comes into the race as a second-tier favourite behind Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar.

Despite back-to-back crash-marred seasons, he has looked close to his former self in 2026, riding solo into third at Milan-San Remo, missing out by a hair at Dwars Door Vlaanderen, and being the fastest to react to Pogačar's stinging Oude Kwaremont attack in last week's Tour of Flanders.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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