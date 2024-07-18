Tour de France: Victor Campenaerts surges from three-rider breakaway for stage 18 victory

Image 1 of 25 Tour de France 2024: Victory Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) wins stage 18 from three-rider breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The breakaway (L to R) contests the final sprint for stage 18 win - Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers, Mattéo Vercher of TotalEnergies and Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage winner Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny reacts after the sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A first-time stage winner at the Tour de France, Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny reacts in Barcelonnette with cameras clicking away (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mattéo Vercher of TotalEnergies crosses the finish line in second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Victor Campenaerts, Mattéo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski compete in the breakaway and head to the finish (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers leads the three-rider breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny trails Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineso Grenadiers in the breakaway, along with Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) who is out of the frame, with under 35km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tobias Halland Johannessen of Uno-X Mobility gets back into the race after falling in a corner on a descent with 35km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers on a descent with the main group before he took off with two others for the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the front group not slowing to enjoy the scenery on stage 18 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost shook up the lead group with an acceleration with 65.5km to go, and a few riders tagged along including Jai Hindley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Bart Lemmen of Visma-Lease a Bike, Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers and Krists Neilands of Israel-Premier Tech (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The large lead group of 36 riders passes across a valley on a hot day, temperatures soaring over 36C (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stage 17 winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) rides at the front of the lead group, trailed by by teammate Sean Quinn and Jai Hindley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Michael Matthews of Jayco-AlUla rides next to World Champion Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck in the front group of 36 riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates, in the Yellow Leader Jersey, on the rolling roads from Gap into the Alps (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Team Visma - Lease a Bike's Wout van Aertat the front of the lead group between Gap and Barcelonnette in the French Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), in the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in peloton on the undulating terrain of stage 18 and on the descent of the Col du Festre (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton enjoys a sunny day of undulating terrain in the Alps, with 179.5 km between Gap and Barcelonnette (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Fast and furious racing on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas and Victor Campenaerts lead the large breakaway group on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Biniam Girmay (left) in the green sprint jersey talks at the start to Jonas Vingegaard in the polka-dot mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates looks relaxed at the start in Gap by playing a game prior to the start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) won stage 18 of the Tour de France from Gap to Barcelonnette after another battle for the breakaway and another intense battle for the stage victory.

The Belgian rider got away with Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tour debutant Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) in the final 35km of the stage.

They worked well together to hold off the chasers and then sprinted for the stage victory. Kwiatkowski was forced to lead out the sprint and Campenaerts kicked hard to hit the front and win. Vercher was second, with Kwiatkowski third.

After becoming a father just a few weeks, Campenaerts was in tears as he savoured his first-ever Tour stage victory.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and the other GC contenders let the break go clear early in the stage, preferring to save their energy for the final mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France that began on Friday.

Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek) led home a chase group of five riders at 22 seconds to take fourth place, with Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) winning the sprint for ninth place at 37 seconds after again missing out on victory.

Pogačar and the peloton eventually finished 13:40 down on Campenaerts.

The Belgian made a video call to his partner just a few seconds after crossing the finish line. He has held the Hour Record on the track and won other races but a Tour de France stage was missing from his palmares.

“As a real professional, you have to ride the Tour de France and finish the Tour de France. Winning a stage in the Tour de France is everybody’s dream. I'm not a neo-pro, I've been dreaming about this for a very long time,” an emotional Campenaerts said.

“After the Classics, I had a very difficult time. I had a verbal agreement with the team about extending the contract but I got ignored for a long time and it was very difficult.

"My girlfriend is incredible, she's always there for me. We went nine weeks on an altitude camp, she was highly pregnant. She gave birth to our son at the bottom of the climb in Granada. She is the hero in this story, and I'm so grateful that she made this possible, that the team made it possible, that I had a super long altitude camp to prepare for this Tour de France.

“I was struggling to finish my training schedules but then I changed my mind. I still have a bright future in cycling, I became a father and it was like blue skies, only, blue skies and I started to feel very good on the bike.

“I came to this Tour de France with a super motivated team, we have a super good atmosphere in the team. And this is just the result of this atmosphere in the team. We're gonna celebrate tonight," he continued.

“Because of the birth of my son, I didn't do any preparation race leading into the Tour de France but they had faith that I’d be in a good shape. I will be leaving the team, but I'm so happy that we can finish off with maybe the highlight of my career.”

Campenaerts raced smart in the breakaway.

“It's a victory of experience, you had to be the smartest out there. I think I played it very smart,” he said.

“I slipped in the breakaway with only one bullet. I maybe played it a bit dirty by trying to show everybody that I was hurting a lot so I didn't have to do too many pulls. I followed the moves. We had a great attack going in the final and we collaborated very well together, until the last kilometre.

“It’s indescribable. There are still three hard days to come but I'm looking forward so much to going home to my girlfriend and my son.”

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling