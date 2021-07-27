Tokyo Olympics cycling medal table

After a Tokyo Olympic Games podium sweep in the women's cross-country mountain bike event, Switzerland holds the most medals of the 2020 Games in cycling and are the only nation to have multiple medals so far.

Jolanda Neff led her country's effort on a rain-swept, technical course in Izu on Tuesday. Neff fended off a challenge from France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the opening lap that pushed her beyond the favoured racing line on the steep Sakura drop-off then powered away on a steep rock ascent where her French rival slid out and never regained ground.

Sina Frei and Linda Indergand claimed silver and bronze for Switzerland. The Swiss were best at coping with the course alterations and dramatically changed conditions from the prior week's practice, brought on by the arrival of rains courtesy of Typhoon Nepartak.

The result added to the men's MTB silver by Mathias Flückiger on Monday, to bring Switzerland's total to four medals. Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won the men's cross-country race with David Valero (Spain) claiming bronze.

Tokyo Olympics mountain bike medalists Gold Silver Bronze Men's MTB XCO Tom Pidcock (GBr) Mathias Flückiger (Swi) David Valero (Spa) Women's MTB XCO Jolanda Neff (Swi) Sina Frei (Swi) Linda Indergand (Swi)

Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) and Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) are the two other gold medalists, having topped the podium in the road races along with silver medalists Wout van Aert (Belgium) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) and bronze medalists Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

Both Carapaz and Kiesenhofer claimed victories on the Fuji International Speedway after solo breakaways, but while the former Giro d'Italia winner was one of the favourites, Kiesenhofer's came from the day's early breakaway and few expected her to stay away to take the gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics road cycling medalists Gold Silver Bronze Men's road race Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Wout van Aert (Bel) Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Women's road race Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)

The cycling events continue on Wednesday with the men's and women's individual time trials. Follow the races live with Cyclingnews from 12:30 p.m. AEST, 3:30 a.m. in the UK, or on Tuesday evening at 10:30 p.m. EDT and 7:30 p.m. on the US west coast.

