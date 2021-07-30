Olympics: Great Britain takes a gold and silver medal in BMX racing

BMX Racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games during the quarter finals

It was a gold and silver medal for Great Britain in the BMX racing on Friday, with Bethany Shriever taking out a tight battle with two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon (Colombia) in the women’s BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games while in the men’s Kye Whyte took out the silver medal behind Dutch rider Niek Kimmann.

