Olympics: Great Britain takes a gold and silver medal in BMX racing
By Cyclingnews
Shriever takes first in women’s race while Whyte delivers silver in men’s final
It was a gold and silver medal for Great Britain in the BMX racing on Friday, with Bethany Shriever taking out a tight battle with two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon (Colombia) in the women’s BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games while in the men’s Kye Whyte took out the silver medal behind Dutch rider Niek Kimmann.
more to come ...
