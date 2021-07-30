Trending

Olympics: Great Britain takes a gold and silver medal in BMX racing

By

Shriever takes first in women’s race while Whyte delivers silver in men’s final

TOKYO JAPAN JULY 29 LR A general view of Bethany Shriever of Team Great Britain Saya Sakakibara of Team Australia Lauren Reynolds of Team Australia Manon Valentino of Team France and Zoe Claessens of Team Switzerland as they jump during the Womens BMX quaterfinal heat 3 run 2 on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 29 2021 in Tokyo Japan Photo by Laurence Griffiths2021 Getty Images
BMX Racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games during the quarter finals (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It was a gold and silver medal for Great Britain in the BMX racing on Friday, with Bethany Shriever taking out a tight battle with two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon (Colombia) in the women’s BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games while in the men’s Kye Whyte took out the silver medal behind Dutch rider Niek Kimmann. 

more to come ...