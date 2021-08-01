Charlotte Worthington takes first Olympics BMX freestyle gold for Great Britain

Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain has taken out the first ever BMX Freestyle Olympic gold medal, delivering a women’s competition first as she pulled off a 360 backflip on her second attempt.

Three-time world champion from the USA Hannah Roberts looked almost unbeatable after the first run, delivering a well-executed trick filled minute that scored an impressive score of 96.10. Worthington of Great Britain, though, showed that she had the potential to give that score a nudge if all went to plan, coming unstuck in her first run as she attempted to deliver a backflip followed with a 360 backflip, a trick not seen before in the women’s competition.

The rider from Great Britain, however, pulled it off in the second run and added in a front flip near the end of the run for good measure, setting a huge score of 97.5 for Roberts to beat. The rider for the United States, who was the top qualifier, still had her second attempt left to try and deliver a gold medal winning score.

Things, however, didn’t go to plan for final rider Roberts, who made a mistake early and quickly conceded that it would be the silver medal for her. Switzerland secured the bronze medal, with Nikita Ducarroz scoring 89.20 in her first run, enough to hold off the second competitor from the United States, Perris Benegas while Australia’s Natalya Diehm placed fifth.



more to come ...