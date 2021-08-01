Logan Martin wins BMX Freestyle, first Tokyo Olympics cycling gold for Australia

Australia’s Logan Martin has won the men’s BMX Freestyle, with the world champion securing the nation its first cycling gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games on his very first run.



The 27 year old rider from Queensland’s Gold Coast slotted straight into the gold medal position delivering a score of 93.3. with a beautifully executed series of tricks in his opening run of the final. Venezuela’s veteran of the sport Daniel Dhers, 36, was the only other rider who scored over 90 in his first minute out on the park.

Being the top seeded rider, Martin was last to take on his second run, sitting back and waiting to see if the rest of the 9 strong-field could deliver a better performance on their second and final time out on the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday. As the rest of the riders came through it was again Dhers who delivered the biggest challenge, increasing his initial score of 90.10, but at 92.05 it wasn’t enough to challenge Logan. It was, however, enough to secure the silver medal.



That meant the medals had already been decided when Martin came out for his second run, and for a moment it looked like he might just deliver an even higher score, coming out firing and delivering a bike front flip. However, he ultimately decided to spend the rest of his minute long final run savouring his win, which secured the first ever gold medal to be awarded at the Olympics for the men’s BMX Freestyle. Earlier Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain secured the women’s BMX Freestyle gold.

The gold medal is not the first history making victory for Martin in the sport, with the Australian taking out the first-ever World Cup in 2016 and the first World Championships in 2017 at the UCI Urban worlds in China.

more to come ...