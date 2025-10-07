The Muc-Off Stealth AirTag holder is an ingenious way of hiding Apple's GPS tracker safely – there's up to 34% off on both in these Amazon Big Deals Days offers
Apple AirTags have hit some of their lowest-ever prices for Amazon Prime Day, and when paired with the stealthy Muc-Off AirTag holder, it takes your bike tracking to another level
The Apple AirTag provides a brilliant way to keep track of your bike, and for Apple users, the AirTag is one of the best GPS bike trackers, offering an extra and discreet level of security, especially for those who travel with their bikes.
Right now at Amazon, you can get an Apple AirTag four-pack for just $64.99, which is an Amazon Big Deals Day reduction of 34%, and an overall saving of $34.
If you just need one, or want to see how the AirTag works for you, then a single Apple AirTag is reduced to $19.99, down from the usual $29, and a 31% saving for Prime Day in October.
However, the common bike thief isn't as stupid as we think, and if you don't hide your AirTag well enough, there is a good chance it could be found and disposed of. Or worse, as I read recently, you'll end up tracking something that isn't your bike.
I recently discovered the super stealthy Muc-Off AirTag Holder, also on sale for Amazon Prime Day, also reduced to $32.47, a saving of 25%.
The Muc-Off Holder is a perfect match to go with an AirTag, and places the GPS tracker inside your wheel, pairing it with a Muc-Off Tubeless Valve, which means any would-be thief would never know it was there, increasing your chances of recovering your bike in the event of theft or if it goes for a wander around the airport.
This Apple AirTag four-pack bundle deal works out to just $17 per unit, representing superb value for money, especially if you own multiple bikes or are part of a household of cyclists.
With almost 40,000 reviews on Amazon alone, the Apple AirTag is one of the most popular GPS trackers on the market. Currently with 31% off, this single AirTag is at one of its best-ever prices.
Muc-Off is renowned for its innovative products, and this is another genius addition for anyone who uses an Apple AirTag to keep tabs on their bike. The Tubeless AirTag holder discreetly hides a tracker inside your wheel, pairing with the included Muc-Off Tubeless Valve. This allows you to track down your bike in the event of theft, using the "Find My" iPhone app to locate it.
This deal is only available at Amazon US, but below you'll find all the best Apple AirTag and Muc-Off deals in your territory.
Be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Live hub, too. There you'll find all the best cycling deals, regularly updated as we find them.
To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
