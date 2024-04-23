Best bike phone mounts 2024: Stylish and practical phone holders

published

If you want to mount a phone to your bike for training or navigation these phone mounts will have you covered

best bike phone mounts
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
The ability to easily and quickly mount your smartphone to your bike to use as a fitness aid or for navigation is really useful at times. Prime examples might be using your phone to complete a workout on a smart trainer or to easily navigate when travelling by bike, perhaps when on holiday or having just got off a train. 

A bike phone mount is a useful thing to own and use, even if you don't need it during all of your riding. Most cyclists probably use one of the best cycling computers when logging outdoor rides or for racing, but if you need to mount your phone to your bars and use it every so often a good bike phone mount can be useful. 

Fidlock stem phone mountBest overall

Fidlock Vacuum mount

+ Magnetic mounting and 360-degree rotation
+ Same case works with a range of mounts
-  No phone angle adjustment

I've given the best overall spot to the Fidlock Vacuum bar mount and case. The round magnetic mount attaches to your bars with two hex screws and pairs with the brand's stylish magnetic phone mount case, which has ended up staying on my phone. The case mounts in a snap and stays firmly in place, you can then enjoy 360-degree phone movement from the mount. Invest in the car mount and you can use the case there too, a simple push of a button then releases the case. Whilst it won't fit aero bars, there is a stem mount option. 

Quad Lock out front mount Solid case mount

Quad Lock Outfront mount

+ Solid mount and connection
+ Camera and Light mount adaptors available
- The case mount doesn't look as neat as the Fidlock

The Quad Lock out-front mount is another solid option. I tested the Out Front mount and case for my iPhone, though the mount design doesn't change regardless of what mobile you own. The Out Front mount is similar to a cycling computer mount in design and attaches to your handlebars with a 3mm hex key and the Quad Lock phone case is then used to lock your phone to the mount. The blue plastic lever is then used to unlock it. Once installed the mount held my phone very solidly and can accommodate round bars from 22 to 31.8mm in size. 

Loop Mount phone mount Best style

Loop Mount

+ Super stylish design will suit a range of bikes
+ Blends into handlebars and looks neat
-  Mounting phone takes a bit of practice

The Loop Mount is a really stylish option for round handlebars which is CNC machined from Zinc. The spring-loaded jaws on the top of the mount pull apart and then close down on your phone securely. You can also rotate the mount 360 degrees and the action feels solid and sturdy. If you want a quality mount that doesn't look out of place on your handlebars or take up too much cockpit room then I recommend you check out one of these.

Deerfun phone mount Best budget

Deerfun Bicycle phone holder

+ Affordable price
+ Very quick to mount
-  Hold isn't as solid as some other mounts

The DeerFun bicycle phone holder is a good budget option if you want a cheaper phone mount. It attaches via a sturdy rubber strap and the silicone case then hooks over the four corners of your phone. There's a good amount of stretch and it works with 4 - 7" size smartphones. The mount also rotates 360 degrees which is useful. It isn't as sturdy as something like the Quad Lock and I probably wouldn't use it for off-road riding. But for everything else, it's a nice option and won't break the bank. 

Quad Lock stem phone mountLightest mount

Quad Lock stem

+ Small and lightweight
+ Fits a range of stems
- If an O ring breaks your phone may get damaged

The Quad Lock stem mount uses the same case-based mounting system as the outfront mount but instead, mounts to, you guessed it the handlebar stem using rubber O-rings. The base is curved and the mount will work with aero and integrated stems which is handy. If you want a really small phone mount that just mounts simply with an O-ring, this is a nice option. It's also handy if already have a computer mounted out front and need to use your phone alongside it. 

Zefal phone case Waterproof case

Zefal Z Console dry

+ Good wet weather protection
+ Touch screen not affected
-  O rings could fail over time

If you're interested in keeping your phone dry and protected from the elements the Zefal Z Console Dry is going to be worth a look. The waterproof roll-top bag fastens with strong velcro and the mount itself affixes to the O ring-mounted handlebar or stem mount. Two different sizes are available to ensure a good fit for your phone. Holding the case with my iPhone in under a running tape saw no water ingress at all and even with the clear plastic screen soaked I could still use the touch screen easily.

Topeak phone case Built in stand

Topeak Ridecase

+ Easy to adjust the phone angles
+ Phone case has integrated stand
- Plastic loop mount feels slightly basic 

The Topeak Ridecase and Ridecase mount are comprised of a sturdy phone mount with a fold-out stand, which I have found handy for watching bike races and a mount for round handlebars that offers great angle adjustment. The phone case slides onto the mount using moulded channels. If you want to be able to tilt your phone upwards to see maps or workouts a little easier this case is the one to go for and it has the most adjustability by far. I found it especially useful when using my phone on the smart trainer for workouts.

Triban phone mountBudget option

Triban cycling smartphone mount

+ Affordable price
+ Fits a range of phones
- Minimal adjustability

The Triban cycling smartphone mount is another budget offering this time from sporting retailer Decathlon. It's less than half the cost of some options here and if you're looking for a mount you may use occasionally it may be perfect. It mounts to handlebars or stems using rubber O-rings and can accommodate up to around a 9.5cm width. A threaded metal rod screws in or out to tighten the case down, holding a phone securely. It's slightly less refined than something like the Quad Lock but for the money, does it's job well.  

Loop Mount micro mount Topcap mount
Loop Micro Mount

+ Stylish and clever design
+ Blends in well
- Adds a bit of stack height

The Loop Micro Mount is a great option if you don't want a large phone mount on your handlebars. The Micro Mount takes the place of your headset top cap and comes with a replacement bolt. It's slightly larger than a regular topcap but once in place the spring-loaded jaws open up again like the classic loop mount and hold your phone securely. The design is really neat and this is a great option if you want a semi-permanent phone mount on the bike that blends in well. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.