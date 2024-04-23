Best bike phone mounts 2024: Stylish and practical phone holders

The ability to easily and quickly mount your smartphone to your bike to use as a fitness aid or for navigation is really useful at times. Prime examples might be using your phone to complete a workout on a smart trainer or to easily navigate when travelling by bike, perhaps when on holiday or having just got off a train.

A bike phone mount is a useful thing to own and use, even if you don't need it during all of your riding. Most cyclists probably use one of the best cycling computers when logging outdoor rides or for racing, but if you need to mount your phone to your bars and use it every so often a good bike phone mount can be useful.

I have a range of units to choose from in this guide and have tested them all myself, my top pick is the Fidlock mount which uses a stylish magnetic case to effortlessly mount your phone to the mount, you can also seamlessly use the same phone case when using the Fidlock in-car phone mount making it a very convenient system all round.

I have tested a range of units to help you decide which one might be right for you. Head to the bottom of the page for more buying advice and tech information.

The best bike phone mounts

Best overall Fidlock Vacuum mount Check Amazon + Magnetic mounting and 360-degree rotation

+ Same case works with a range of mounts

- No phone angle adjustment



I've given the best overall spot to the Fidlock Vacuum bar mount and case. The round magnetic mount attaches to your bars with two hex screws and pairs with the brand's stylish magnetic phone mount case, which has ended up staying on my phone. The case mounts in a snap and stays firmly in place, you can then enjoy 360-degree phone movement from the mount. Invest in the car mount and you can use the case there too, a simple push of a button then releases the case. Whilst it won't fit aero bars, there is a stem mount option. Solid case mount Quad Lock Outfront mount View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon + Solid mount and connection

+ Camera and Light mount adaptors available

- The case mount doesn't look as neat as the Fidlock



The Quad Lock out-front mount is another solid option. I tested the Out Front mount and case for my iPhone, though the mount design doesn't change regardless of what mobile you own. The Out Front mount is similar to a cycling computer mount in design and attaches to your handlebars with a 3mm hex key and the Quad Lock phone case is then used to lock your phone to the mount. The blue plastic lever is then used to unlock it. Once installed the mount held my phone very solidly and can accommodate round bars from 22 to 31.8mm in size. Best style Loop Mount + Super stylish design will suit a range of bikes

+ Blends into handlebars and looks neat

- Mounting phone takes a bit of practice



The Loop Mount is a really stylish option for round handlebars which is CNC machined from Zinc. The spring-loaded jaws on the top of the mount pull apart and then close down on your phone securely. You can also rotate the mount 360 degrees and the action feels solid and sturdy. If you want a quality mount that doesn't look out of place on your handlebars or take up too much cockpit room then I recommend you check out one of these. Best budget Deerfun Bicycle phone holder View at Amazon + Affordable price

+ Very quick to mount

- Hold isn't as solid as some other mounts The DeerFun bicycle phone holder is a good budget option if you want a cheaper phone mount. It attaches via a sturdy rubber strap and the silicone case then hooks over the four corners of your phone. There's a good amount of stretch and it works with 4 - 7" size smartphones. The mount also rotates 360 degrees which is useful. It isn't as sturdy as something like the Quad Lock and I probably wouldn't use it for off-road riding. But for everything else, it's a nice option and won't break the bank. Lightest mount Quad Lock stem View at Amazon View at Amazon + Small and lightweight

+ Fits a range of stems

- If an O ring breaks your phone may get damaged



The Quad Lock stem mount uses the same case-based mounting system as the outfront mount but instead, mounts to, you guessed it the handlebar stem using rubber O-rings. The base is curved and the mount will work with aero and integrated stems which is handy. If you want a really small phone mount that just mounts simply with an O-ring, this is a nice option. It's also handy if already have a computer mounted out front and need to use your phone alongside it. Waterproof case Zefal Z Console dry View at Merlin Cycles Affiliates Check Amazon + Good wet weather protection

+ Touch screen not affected

- O rings could fail over time



If you're interested in keeping your phone dry and protected from the elements the Zefal Z Console Dry is going to be worth a look. The waterproof roll-top bag fastens with strong velcro and the mount itself affixes to the O ring-mounted handlebar or stem mount. Two different sizes are available to ensure a good fit for your phone. Holding the case with my iPhone in under a running tape saw no water ingress at all and even with the clear plastic screen soaked I could still use the touch screen easily. Built in stand Topeak Ridecase View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Amazon + Easy to adjust the phone angles

+ Phone case has integrated stand

- Plastic loop mount feels slightly basic The Topeak Ridecase and Ridecase mount are comprised of a sturdy phone mount with a fold-out stand, which I have found handy for watching bike races and a mount for round handlebars that offers great angle adjustment. The phone case slides onto the mount using moulded channels. If you want to be able to tilt your phone upwards to see maps or workouts a little easier this case is the one to go for and it has the most adjustability by far. I found it especially useful when using my phone on the smart trainer for workouts. Budget option Triban cycling smartphone mount Check Amazon + Affordable price

+ Fits a range of phones

- Minimal adjustability



The Triban cycling smartphone mount is another budget offering this time from sporting retailer Decathlon. It's less than half the cost of some options here and if you're looking for a mount you may use occasionally it may be perfect. It mounts to handlebars or stems using rubber O-rings and can accommodate up to around a 9.5cm width. A threaded metal rod screws in or out to tighten the case down, holding a phone securely. It's slightly less refined than something like the Quad Lock but for the money, does it's job well. Topcap mount Loop Micro Mount Check Amazon Visit Site + Stylish and clever design

+ Blends in well

- Adds a bit of stack height



The Loop Micro Mount is a great option if you don't want a large phone mount on your handlebars. The Micro Mount takes the place of your headset top cap and comes with a replacement bolt. It's slightly larger than a regular topcap but once in place the spring-loaded jaws open up again like the classic loop mount and hold your phone securely. The design is really neat and this is a great option if you want a semi-permanent phone mount on the bike that blends in well.

How to choose

How to choose the right bike phone mount All of these mounts will do a great job if you're trying to mount your phone to your bike. All are functional and do what they say on the tin. Where things start getting slightly more complicated is if you're trying to mount a phone to a particularly unusually shaped handlebar or stem. If you are working with a standard round handlebar or stem then your choices will be easy: find a mount that is compatible with your smartphone; all manufacturers will list compatibility on their websites so make sure to check and off you go. The Deerfun and Triban mounts are the most affordable in the guide. If you're interested in a phone mount but aren't sure if it's going to work for you i'd suggest trying one of these before you go for something more premium like the Fidlock or Loop mounts. If you're working with an aggressive aero bar or unusual shape then something that uses O rings may be your best bet to accommodate the different sizing. This brings you back round to the argument that it's perhaps best to stick with a regular cycling computer mount but the choice is yours.

Are magnetic phone mounts safe? The magnetic phone holders in this guide are really solid. I have been able to pick the front end of my bike up by my phone when it's magnetically mounted. I haven't had any qualms about the strength they offer. Magnets don't lose their potency but it's going to be best to double-check that your phone is properly attached before you start riding outdoors.

Should I use a bike computer or my phone? It's up to you. Most cyclists do use the best bike computers over their phones, though phones can in fact do much of what a cycling-specific computer can with the right apps loaded. Bike Computers look cleaner and offer marginally better aerodynamics. If you do happen to crash you will also run a higher risk of damaging or destroying your phone if it's mounted to your handlebars.

Where do cyclists put their phone? Most cyclists keep their phones in rear jersey pockets when riding or perhaps more recently in chest pockets or cargo pockets on shorts on bibtights.



Since most performance road riders will be using a cycling computer the majority of the time, the phone tends to get carried until it's needed.



There aren't any hard and fast rules, and if you prefer to use your phone's larger screen to navigate or track ride metrics then go for it, or try both out and see what works for you.

Is it safe to mount my phone on my bike? Yes, it is safe to mount your phone on your bike and ride with it. However, like most things, using a degree of common sense and planning is going to stand you in good stead. If you like to ride on the road most of the time, nearly all the mounts in this guide will suit you. If you like to ride your gravel or MTB down the roughest local trails then be sure to test your mount of choice and make sure you are happy with its hold on your own device. It's also worth checking your phone and its mount are attached securely and correctly each time you go for a ride and be sure to follow the manufacturer's installation instructions. It's probably also worth adding that using your phone to watch videos or video call whilst cycling is not recommended and could result in a serious injury. Adopting the same rules we adhere to regarding phone use whilst driving is advisable.