One of my favourite winter cycling jackets is being discontinued, but it’s a mad bargain while it’s still around

As we move towards winter I have historically stuck to testing the best waterproof cycling jackets. It rains a lot where I live, so it makes sense. My colleagues have taken the job of testing the best winter cycling jackets, those that are there to keep you cosy and warm, but not dry if it rains. That doesn’t mean I don’t sometimes get sent winter jackets too, and as I don’t exclusively ride in the rain I do often put winter jackets to good use too.

One such jacket that I’ve been using for a couple of seasons now but never got around to reviewing is the Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket. It’s a high end, wool-lined wonder that I’ve come to absolutely love for frosty, crisp winter riding. Sadly it’s getting discontinued, at least from what I can tell based on the Velocio website, but there is plenty of stock left of it and it’s currently marked down by a very healthy 30%. At this price it’s a proper bargain, and while I’m not going to spend time writing a full review of a soon-to-be-extinct garment, I can at least point you in its direction. 

Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket:$249 $175 at Velocio

30% Off: Incredibly warm and cosy, with a natural Merino wool lining, but breathable enough to dump heat. At full price it faces stiff competition, but at this deal price it's an absolute bargain. 

